The Scoop - Wednesday December 29, 2021

John Madden: The legendary coach and analyst died last night at the age of 85. Farewell to football's greatest evangelist.

Oklahoma: Inside receivers coach Cale Gundy will call plays for the Sooners in tonight's Alamo Bowl. This is Gundy's 23rd season on staff and his first time calling plays.

Georgia Southern: Tennessee senior offensive analyst, and former James Madison (FCS) running backs coach, Matt Merritt has accepted the running backs job, per multiple reports. He replaces Effrem Reed, who left to coach the running backs at Michigan State.

McNeese (FCS - LA): Former Southern Miss defensive coordinator Tony Pecoraro will run the defense at McNeese, sources tell FootballScoop.

Deion Sanders: Years before he was a head coach, Florida State leaned on Deion to help recruit some top talent, now Deion is asking why people are surprised that he's able to go toe-to-toe to recruit against his alma mater at Jackson State (FCS).

Jacksonville Jaguars: The team is widening its net to find Urban Meyer's replacement.

High School: A grassroots movement to get higher coaching salaries for Florida coaches has begun via a newly formed coalition.

Kent State: Sources confirm to FootballScoop that Sean Lewis is set to land one of the most consistent FCS coordinators as his new defensive coordinator at Kent State.

