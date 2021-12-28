The Scoop - Tuesday December 28, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Washington: Mitch Dahlen has joined the staff in a offensive analyst role. Dahlen previously served as an offensive analyst at Fresno State.

East Central CC (JC - MS): East Central Community College (MS) is currently seeking two volunteer coaches/part-time student services assistants, preferably with Mississippi ties, for the 2022-23 season. The two positions are running backs on offense and linebackers or safeties on defense. This position is a nine-month position that requires competent computer skills (Hudl, and Microsoft Office). Duties will include working with student services and monitoring a campus dorm. Compensation is based on an hourly wage with meals, insurance and dorm housing provided. Applicants can email their resumes to head coach Ken Karcher at kkarcher@eccc.edu. No phone calls please.

Florida: Bri Wade, who previously worked for Billy Napier at Louisiana as director of on-campus recruiting, has joined the Gators’ staff as the director of on-campus recruiting and football events.

Temple: Villanova (FCS) defensive coordinator Ola Adams is being targeted for a co-defensive coordinator / safeties position on Stan Drayton's staff, Pete Thamel tweets.

Big bowl day: 5 bowls today. Let's go! Houston plays Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl at 11am ct on ESPN. Air Force takes on Louisville at 2:15pm ct on ESPN. Mississippi State plays Texas Tech at 5:45pm ct on ESPN. UCLA plays NC State at 7pm ct on Fox and West Virginia plays Minnesota at 9:15pm ct on ESPN.

Kent State: Sources confirm to FootballScoop that Sean Lewis is set to land one of the most consistent FCS coordinators as his new defensive coordinator at Kent State.

Eastern New Mexico (D-II - NM): Eastern New Mexico University has a Defensive Graduate Assistant Coach opening, Linebacker or Defensive Backs. This position will start immediately. Position will be responsible for coaching and managing their own position group along with having their own recruiting area, as well as other duties assigned by the Head Coach. A bachelor’s degree (3.0 GPA) and acceptance into a graduate program at ENMU is required. Collegiate-level playing or coaching experience is preferred. The graduate assistant coaching position provides full tuition (the student is responsible for all fees associated with the classes), room and a stipend. All interested applicants, please email easternnmfootball@gmail.com with resume and references.

Juniata (D-III - PA): Juniata College is hiring for a full-time offensive line coach and a full-time recruiting coordinator. Bachelor’s Degree required along with a knowledge and understanding of NCAA rules, regulations, and Division III philosophy. Ideal candidates will at least 3-5 years of collegiate coaching experience working with the OL or a commensurate position and demonstrated ability to teach, strategize, recruit, manage, and represent a highly competitive college football program.Any questions can be sent to hr@juniata.edu. Those who wish to apply can do so at www.Juniata.edu/jobs.

UCF: Former Troy head coach Chip Lindsey is reuniting with Gus Malzahn as offensive coordinator.

College of San Mateo (JC - CA): College of San Mateo is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Special Teams Coordinator. This is a 12 month position that includes stipend, but no benefits. Coordinator experience is preferred. Please send resume to tullocht@smccd.edu.

Notre Dame: FootballScoop takes you inside the two weeks that forever changed Notre Dame football.

Virginia: Tony Elliott is reportedly targeting an NFL coach with ACC experience for his offensive coordinator role.

Carolina Panthers: Despite boo birds calling for his job on Sunday, Matt Rhule remains upbeat and for good reason -- he's likely not going anywhere.

Butler (FCS - IN): Mike Uremovich, who spent the past three seasons at Temple as their offensive coordinator, is set to become the new head coach at Butler according to multiple reports.

