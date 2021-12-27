The Scoop - Monday December 27, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Notre Dame: FootballScoop takes you inside the two weeks that forever changed Notre Dame football.

Pittsburgh: With Adrian Klemm off to Oregon, assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan will handle the offensive line duties for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Virginia: Tony Elliott is reportedly targeting an NFL coach with ACC experience for his offensive coordinator role.

Oregon: Adrian Klemm joining the Oregon staff has been known for a while now, and Pete Thamel tweets today that Klemm is leaving the Steelers staff immediately to join the Ducks and will have the run game coordinator title in addition to being the offensive line coach. Sources share with FootballScoop that Klemm with also have the associate head coach role.

Minnesota State CTC (JC): Minnesota State Community & Technical College is looking to hire a football coach. Position would start in January. Best available fit will be hired. Preference will be giving to those who have a background in Strength & Conditioning. You can work part time during the spring to help make extra money as well. Interested individuals should contact Cory Miller at Cory.Miller@minnesota.edu.

Carolina Panthers: Despite boo birds calling for his job on Sunday, Matt Rhule remains upbeat and for good reason -- he's likely not going anywhere.

Butler (FCS - IN): Mike Uremovich, who spent the past three seasons at Temple as their offensive coordinator, is set to become the new head coach at Butler according to multiple reports.

Michigan State: 29-year-old Effrem Reed is already one of the fast risers of the 2021-22 cycle, moving from analyst to running backs coach in three weeks' time.

Sun Bowl: An FCS program is shooting their shot to play in bowl game, knowing they have just four days prep.

Ball today: Western Michigan takes on Nevada at 10am ct on ESPN in the Quick Lane Bowl. Tonight the Dolphins play New Orleans at 7:15pm ct on ESPN.

Liberty: Liberty Football Video has a paid (no benefits) intern position available starting January 2022. This position will primarily be coaches’ video. The candidate should have experience in videoing practice and games and be familiar with Catapult Thunder and/or DVSport Video as well as Pro Football Focus. Knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud and creative ability a plus. Interested candidates should email Director of Football Video, Will Reid, at wnreid@liberty.edu

Western Connecticut (D-II): Western Connecticut State University is looking to fill the position of a defensive assistant. Bachelor’s degree required. This position will be responsible for coaching a position, have a recruiting territory and other duties assigned by the head football coach. Playing experience at the collegiate level is preferred and coaching experience is a plus. No benefits provided. Please use this link to apply for the position and attach resume / references. No phone calls please.

Virginia: Tony Elliott is expected to retain offensive line coach Garrett Tujague, 247 shares.

Tennessee State (FCS): West Florida (D-II) director of player personnel / specialists coach Kyle Hoffman has left to join the Tennessee State staff as their director of recruiting.

NFL: Thanks to a recent rule change, the Jags and Raiders are able to formally begin interviewing candidates for their head coaching vacancies starting tomorrow morning.

Miami (Ohio): In addition to special teams, sources tell FootballScoop Chuck Martin has openings at linebackers and corners. More on the situation here.

FirstDown PlayBook is offering FREE 3-Day Memberships to all high school and college coaches. No credit card is needed and no obligation after. Sign up in seconds here.

Jacksonville Jaguars: After whiffing violently on lightning rod rookie Urban Meyer, it seems the Jags are interested in non-controversial NFL veterans for their next head coach.

Delta State (D-II - MS): Delta State University in Cleveland MS is looking for a defensive grad assistant preferably with Safety experience. Candidates will Coach their own position as well as recruit their own territory. There will be breakdown responsibilities as well, Hudl and Microsoft office experience required. Tuition, Room and Board, and Monthly Stipend included. Please email resumes to Chris West at Cwest@deltastate.edu.

Graceland University (NAIA - IA): Graceland University is seeking qualified candidates for the position of defensive coordinator. This is a full-time 12 month position that includes salary and benefits. Coordinator experience preferred. Graceland University is also seeking qualified candidates for the position of offensive line coach. This is a full-time 12 month position that includes salary and benefits. Must have offensive line playing and coaching experience. Finally, Graceland University is seeking qualified candidates for restricted earning positions. The position will offer a monthly stipend based upon experience. Please send resumes for all positions to pross1@graceland.edu.

STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - FLORIDA - FRENSO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.