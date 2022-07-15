The Scoop - Friday July 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II): NWOSU has two graduate assistant openings. One is a defensive analyst and the other is a director of football operations / equipment coordinator. The position will include a monthly stipend, Housing & Meals, and full tuition coverage at a 10-month contract. Resumes should be emailed to jtkoppelmann@nwosu.edu. Must include Position Applying for in the Subject line.

North Dakota State College of Science (JC): North Dakota State College of Science is looking for a high energy football coach to serve as our Offensive Line Coach. The responsibilities include coaching the Offensive Line position group, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the HC. You should have a willingness to work hard, develop relationships, and be eager to advance in the profession. This a 10- month position starting mid-July. Playing experience and/or coaching the Offensive side of the ball preferred. Note: For the 2022 season, there is a $6000+ stipend, along with the Housing and Meal plan. There are job possibilities within the Athletic department or community based on education and/or work experience. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references to ndscs.football@ndscs.edu. No phone calls please.

Assumption (D-II): Assumption University, located in Worcester, MA, is seeking a wide receivers coach. Duties include coaching assigned position, assisting on special teams, and recruiting an assigned territory. Salary is 10k. NO campus housing is available. Minimum requirements include bachelor’s degree, and college playing or college coaching experience. Please email cover letter and resume to Andy McKenzie at am.mckenzie@assumption.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately. No phone calls please.

Hiram (D-III - OH): Hiram College is seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant Coaching position. The Graduate Assistant Coach position is a 10-month position that reports to the Head Football Coach and Director of Athletics. Responsibilities include coaching a Defensive position, managing a recruiting territory, coordinating on-campus visits, Hudl video, scouting reports/breakdowns and other duties assigned. Experience playing at the college level is preferred. The position includes full tuition to graduate school, housing, meal plan and a $5,000 stipend. Admission to the Hiram College Master of Arts Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies (minimum GPA of 3.0) is required. Position will start August 1, 2022. Hiram College is a private liberal arts institution located in northeast Ohio. The College is a member of the North Coast Athletic Conference and NCAA Division III. Interested applicants should apply through this link: https://hiram.wufoo.com/forms/apply-for-employment

Tusculum (D-II - TN): Tusculum University Football is looking for a Graduate Assistant Coach. Housing, Meals, and tuition included. This is an entry level position working either along the offensive or defensive staff. Looking for best available candidate so all backgrounds (off/def/ST) are encouraged to apply. The position will be assigned a recruiting responsibility as well as any other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Interested candidates email anelson@tusculum.edu.

Texas Tech: New head coach Joey McGuire explains the moment in the interview process where he knew Zach Kittley was the guy for his offensive coordinator job.

Hutchinson CC (JC - KS): Hutchinson Community College has an immediate opening for a part-time assistant coach. This is a defensive assistant coaching position but all previous coaching experience will be considered. This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to be part of a well-respected junior college football program. Interested candidates need to email resume and references to dallasa@hutchcc.edu.

Oklahoma: In a 29-year climb to, arguably, the best job in college football, Brent Venables moved three times. He used Scripture to explain his philosophy in job hunting.

Western Oregon (D-II): Western Oregon University has an opening for a graduate assistant. Looking to hire as soon as possible. Bachelors degree and being able to be admitted to graduate program is required. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. Grad school tuition along with stipend is available. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Head Coach Arne Ferguson at fergusa@wou.edu.



Abilene Christian (FCS): Abilene Christian University is currently seeking applicants for a Video Coordinator, to start as soon as possible. Experience in DVSport and coaches film is required. Ability to assist creative content for recruiting such as photography, video, and graphic design is preferred. Interested individuals should send a resume to Associate AD / Football Chief of Staff, Jordan Seawright at jordan.seawright@acu.edu.



West Alabama (D-II): West Alabama Football is looking for a video coordinator. This will be a part-time position. There is some flexibility with Masters classes, meal plans, etc. For more info contact bgilliland@uwa.edu.

