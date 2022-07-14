The Scoop - Thursday July 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Quincy (D-II - IL): Per source, Faulkner (NAIA) defensive backs coach / on campus recruiting coordinator Jordan Remsza has accepted the defensive backs / recruiting coordinator job on the Quincy staff.

Ohio Northern (D-III): Ohio Northern is seeking qualified applicants for a restricted earnings position as an offensive skill assistant football coach, preferably running backs. This position includes a monthly stipend (no benefits). The duties will include coaching your own position group, and running your own recruiting area. Video breakdown and data entry will be required. Additional duties may be assigned by the head coach. Qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree, and a valid driver’s license. It is the policy of Ohio Northern University to conduct background checks. Interested applicants should send a resume to j-cordle.1@onu.edu. Please no phone calls.

Northwestern Oklahoma State (D2 - OK): NWOSU has Two Graduate Assistant Openings. One is for a Defensive Analyst and one is for a Director of Football Operations/Equipment Coordinator.The position will include a monthly stipend, Housing & Meals, and full tuition coverage at a 10-month contract. Resumes should be emailed to jtkoppelmann@nwosu.edu. Must include Position Applying for in the Subject line.



Incarnate Word (FCS - TX): Former Incarnate Word DFO Jimmy Fowler is the new associate head coach / running backs coach at North Dallas HS, per source.

Langston (NAIA - OK): Langston University is seeking to hire a defensive backs graduate assistant with at least one year of coaching experience; and has knowledge of hudl and data entry. Compensation includes full graduate school tuition along with stipend and housing. All applicants must have a minimum 2.5 cumulative undergraduate GPA and be accepted into the graduate program. Please send a cover letter, resume and references to Defensive Coordinator Kevin Griffin at klgriff@langston.edu. Looking to fill the position ASAP.

Henderson State (D-II - AR): Henderson State University has an opening for an Offensive Graduate assistant working with the Tight Ends. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and be able to gain acceptance into graduate school. Job duties include assisting with coaching the tight ends, film breakdown, and recruiting duties as assigned by the head coach. The position comes with a stipend, meals, and housing is a possibility. Resumes should be emailed to offensive coordinator Hayden Hawk at hawkh@hsu.edu.



New Mexico Military (JC): New Mexico Military Institute Junior College is now accepting applicants for an assistant defensive coach. This will be a Salary position with full benefits. This position will start immediately. Job duties include coaching a position, working with special teams, recruiting area, youth camp coordinator and film breakdown etc. Interested candidates should send resume and references to taufaasau@nmmi.edu.

Henderson State (D-II - AR): Henderson State University has an opening for a Video Graduate assistant. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and be able to gain acceptance into graduate school. Job duties include assisting with video coordination, film breakdown, operations, and recruiting duties as assigned by the head coach. The position comes with a stipend, meals, and housing is a possibility. Resumes should be emailed to offensive coordinator Hayden Hawk at hawkh@hsu.edu.



Mars Hill (D-II - NC): Mars Hill University is seeking applicants for a restricted earnings position on defense – it will include room and board, a small stipend, with access to meals on campus. Responsibilities are focused on working on the field with a position group (tailored to an applicant’s experience), video editing and data input on HUDL academic monitoring, recruiting, and day-to-day operations. Extra consideration given to candidates familiar and effective at using Microsoft programs such as Visio, Excel, and Powerpoint. Interested applicants should reach out via email to luke_goodwin@mhu.edu and include a resume. The subject line should read as APPLICANT’S NAME – MARS HILL DEFENSIVE ASSISTANT.

