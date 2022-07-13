The Scoop - Wednesday July 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Walsh (D-II - OH): Walsh University is looking for a Defensive GA position to work with either the Defensive Backs or OLB’s. Compensation includes $5,000 yearly stipend, full tuition, but no room and board. Responsibilities include Coaching a defensive position, film breakdown, data entry, helping with recruiting and operations, assisting with game preparation and scouting reports, and any other duties assigned by the staff. Prefer applicants to have experience with Hudl, Visio, and Excel. Prefer candidates with connections in Northeast Ohio due to not having housing available. Also Prefer collegiate playing experience at DB / OLB, or coaching experience at those positions. Must be able to be admitted to graduate school. Please email cover letter and Resume to markjj1974@gmail.com.

College of the Sequoias (JC - CA): College of the Sequoias is looking to hire a stipend defensive backs coach. A stipend of $3k is included. Please email cover letter, resumes, and references as attachments directly to me at travisb@cos.edu.

Sam Houston State (FCS - TX): Sam Houston Football is seeking qualified applicants for an offensive graduate assistant coach. Must be able to be admitted into graduate school for the Fall 2022 semester. Interested candidates please email resume and references to shsufootballops@gmail.com. Must include “Offensive GA” in the Subject line. No phone calls please.

Wilmington (D-III - OH): Wilmington College has an immediate opening for a full-time Defensive Coach (DB & Special Teams Experience Preferred). Please apply using this link.

Southwestern (NAIA - KS): Southwestern College has an opening for an Offensive Graduate assistant. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and be able to gain acceptance into graduate school. Job duties include coaching an offensive position (TE or RB), recruiting territory, and other duties as assigned by the head coach. The position comes with a tuition waiver, 5K stipend, some meals, and housing. Resumes should be emailed to offensive coordinator Ryan Nelson at Ryan.Nelson@sckans.edu.

Missouri Valley (NAIA – MO): Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, MO is seeking applicants for a graduate assistant position working on either side of the ball, depending on experience. Compensation includes room, board, and tuition (no stipend). Must be admitted to the graduate program. Position includes but is not limited to: working with an position group (will determine based off of applicants experience), assist with aspects of special teams, video editing (HUDL), managing a recruiting area, computer skills, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. All interested and qualified applicants should email resume and 3 references to Coach Cannon at cannonm@moval.edu. No phone calls please.



Maine (FCS): North Brunswick Township HS (ME) offensive coordinator Pushaun Brown has been hired as running back coach at Maine. He played for the Bears from 2008-2012 and was a two-year starter who ran for over 1,060 yards and 11 touchdowns his senior year.

Ohio Wesleyan (D-III): Ohio Wesleyan is seeking qualified applicants for a restricted earnings position as a defensive or offensive skill assistant football coach. This position includes a stipend and on-campus meal plan (no benefits). This position will report to the head football coach and duties will include coaching your own position group, recruiting, and academic monitoring. Additional duties may be assigned by the head coach. Qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree, a valid driver’s license, and playing experience/coaching experience at the collegiate level. It is the policy of Ohio Wesleyan University to conduct background checks. To apply for this position, please send resumes to football@owu.edu. Please no phone calls.

Tusculum (D-II - TN): Innis Claud has accepted a job as an offensive graduate assistant. He was previously a four time All-GSC offensive lineman at Delta State.

Georgia Military (JC): Georgia Military College is seeking applicants for their vacant corners position. Position does come with a salary, full benefits, and a housing option. A 4 year college degree is required. Please send resumes or inquiries to Rob Manchester at rmanches@gmc.edu.

Eastern Washington (FCS): Eastern Washington University is looking to hire an Offensive Quality Control coach. This individual will assist the offensive coaching staff in day-to-day operations and will assist in offensive recruiting logistics and recruiting organization. They will also work directly with either the WR, QB, or RB position groups depending on experience. This is a VOLUNTEER position with no stipend or housing. Interested applicants should send an email with resume and references to ghardin@ewu.edu.

