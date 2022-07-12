The Scoop - Tuesday July 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

New Mexico Highlands (D-II): New Mexico Highlands University has an immediate opening for an Offensive Skill Graduate Assistant. The graduate assistant will oversee their own position group, will recruit their own area, and have other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach. Any individual candidates must get accepted into the graduate school. The position comes with will a tuition, housing, and a stipend. If interested, please email tannis@live.NMHU.edu.

Texas Tech: Thanks to a $200 million fundraising push, Lubbock will soon be home to largest football facility in college football, and the Red Raiders are making some changes to the south end zone as well.

James Madison: Per source, JMU has a Director of Player Personnel / Recruiting position open.

Minot State (D-II – ND): Minot State University, an NCAA Division II school and member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is seeking an offensive restricted earnings coach, working with the Running Backs. The successful candidate will coach his own position, run positional meetings, assist with special teams, contribute to the weekly game plan and have his own recruiting area. Must be hard working, passionate and extremely motivated. Compensation package includes a $10,000 stipend and camp bonus (housing and meals not included). Review of candidates will begin immediately. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to derek.edholm@minotstateu.edu. More information can be found via this link. No phone calls please.

Gary Moeller: Former Michigan head coach Gary Moeller passed away yesterday.

Cornell (FCS): Cornell is hiring three interns; one recruiting intern, one offensive intern, and one defensive intern. Knowledge of DVSport, experience with Microsoft programs (Excel, Visio, PowerPoint, etc), as well as experience with recruiting software platforms (ARMS, JumpForward, FrontRush, etc) and Photoshop are preferred. Interns will work directly with their corresponding coordinator and will be heavily involved in the following areas: practice/game preparation, recruiting, football operations, and have responsibilities assigned by the head coach. This is a 10-month position that provides a stipend of $1,750 per month. Some meals are provided, but housing and benefits are not. People of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Interested candidates please email Zach Hart at zth4@cornell.edu, Please specify in your email if there is a specific position that interests you. No phone calls please.

Texas HS Football: Offering everything from free BBQ, fishing trips, and discounted golf, Texas districts are thinking outside the box to fill positions on their staff mid-summer.

Washington and Lee (D-III - VA): Washington & Lee University is looking to hire a full-time QBs/WRs coach. Duties include: Coaching a position group and administrative duties such as coordinating/planning practices, video analysis and instruction; Maintaining a recruiting area: Assist in coordination and execution of team travel; Teaching in our required physical education program. Minimum Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree is required and collegiate playing/coaching experience is preferred. The base salary is $32,000 or higher with benefits and possibility of housing assistance. The University is deeply committed to fostering a community of excellence, diversity, and inclusion. No phone calls. Please email interest to Coach Bobby Jones at jonesr@wlu.edu.

SEC: The SEC has reportedly reached a decision on how to respond to the Big Ten's annexation of Los Angeles.

Waynesburg (D-II - PA): Waynesburg University is IMMEDIATELY accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant. Applicants will be responsible for coaching their own position group (Offensive Skill), including meetings and film sessions. Applicants will also be responsible for managing their own recruiting territory. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to; coaching, film breakdown, recruiting, game preparation, community outreach and other duties assigned by the head coach. Needs to be efficient in Hudl, Visio, and Microsoft Office. The position will include a full tuition waiver (Master’s Degree), and a yearly stipend. A bachelor’s degree and admission into a graduate program at Waynesburg University is required. Interested applicants are encouraged to email a cover letter, resume, references, and written statement of faith to Head Coach Cornelius Coleman cornelius.coleman@waynesburg.edu and hr@waynesburg.edu. No calls please.

FCS Realignment: The Southland and WAC will have to re-do their schedules, again, after Lamar announced today it's done with the WAC.

Methodist (D-III - NC): Methodist University is accepting applications for a full-time assistant coaching position. Responsibilities include coaching an offensive position (RBs or WRs preferred), as well as assisting the head coach in all aspects of recruiting, retention, organizing, developing and implementing best practices for our football program in accordance with NCAA, USA South Conference and Methodist University guidelines, regulations and philosophies. Bachelor’s Degree required, Master’s Degree preferred. Successful coaching experience required with demonstrated experience in the recruitment and retention of student athletes at the NCAA III level. Send letter of application, resume and contact information on three professional references to kgwilliams@methodist.edu.

Edward Waters (D-II - FL): Per source, Fredric Alexander has accepted the defensive line job. Previously, coach Alexander served as the defensive coordinator / defensive line coach at Middle Georgia State (NAIA). He also has had stints as the defensive line coach at Oklahoma Panhandle (NAIA) and Clark-Atlanta (D-II). Also, Christopher Faulks will join the offensive staff as an analyst.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Former Garden City (JC - KS) head of equipment and video coordinator Braden Gerbig has been hired as video coordinator at Austin Peay

Fontbonne (Sprint - MO): Fontbonne Sprint Football located in St. Louis, MO and a member of the newly founded Midwest Sprint Football League is currently accepting applications for an Offensive Line position. This is a stipend position that does not include benefits. Please email cover letter, resume and references to Head Football Coach Austin Bortle at abortle@fontbonne.edu.

