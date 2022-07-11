The Scoop - Monday July 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Michigan: Former Michigan head coach and legendary Wolverines assistant Gary Moeller has died. More here.

SEC: The SEC has reportedly reached a decision on how to respond to the Big Ten's annexation of Los Angeles.

Auburn: Dallas Cowboys national college scout Drew Fabianich, who spent twenty years with the Cowboys organization, is the new GM / director of football scouting and development on Bryan Harsin's staff, Neil Stratton tweets.

Ohio: Per source, Thomas Turnbaugh has joined the Bobcats staff as the new Director of Video / Recruiting services.

FCS Realignment: The Southland and WAC will have to re-do their schedules, again, after Lamar announced today it's done with the WAC.

Lake Erie (D-II - OH): Lake Erie College football program has an immediate opening for a Defensive Graduate Assistant. Duties include working heavily with Defensive Line, special teams, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), recruiting, and other duties assigned by the Defensive Coordinator and head coach. The position includes tuition, and a stipend. Preference to individual with strong organizational and computer skills. Please send resumes and references to aismail@lec.edu.

Texas HS Football: Offering everything from free BBQ, fishing trips, and discounted golf, Texas districts are thinking outside the box to fill positions on their staff mid-summer.

Lake Erie (D-II - OH): Lake Erie College football program has an immediate opening for Defensive Line Coach.Seeking someone that is passionate and energetic. Duties include but not limited to; video breakdown (HUDL), practice organization, recruiting, game day operations, all aspects of student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Defensive Coordinator and head coach. Salary is commensurate with experience. Experience playing or coaching the position is preferred. Please send resumes and references to aismail@lec.edu.

Clarion (D-II - PA): Clarion, an NCAA Division II school and member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, is seeking applicants for an Offensive Coordinator. Duties will include coordinating the offense, recruiting a specific geographic area, academic monitoring, and other duties assigned by the head football coach. This position is full time with benefits. Bachelor’s degree is required, Master’s preferred. Please send cover letter, resume and references to clarionfbstaff@gmail.com. Applicants will be reviewed immediately.

North Park (D-III - Chicago, IL): North Park University, located in Chicago, Illinois, is accepting applications for a Defensive Graduate Assistant Football Coach. The opportunity includes coaching your own position group, recruiting your own area, and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach. Graphic, video, and digital media experience is preferred. Compensation includes $6,000, a master's degree, housing, and a partial meal plan. Qualified candidates must have a bachelor’s degree, gain acceptance into one of North Park's graduate programs, and have a personal commitment to North Park’s mission of Christian higher education. Strong interpersonal skills, a tireless work ethic, and a desire to learn are essential to the position. If interested, please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to Head Coach Kyle Rooker at kprooker@northpark.edu.

Louisburg (JC - NC): Per source, Louisburg College has an opening for a quarterbacks coach.

Lake Erie (D-II - OH): Lake Erie College football program has an immediate opening for Running Backs Coach. Duties include but not limited to; video breakdown (HUDL), practice organization, recruiting, game day operations, all aspects of student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Offensive Coordinator and head coach. Salary is commensurate with experience. Experience playing or coaching the position is preferred. Please send resumes and references to jkreinsen@lec.edu.

Valdosta State (D-II - GA): Valdosta State has an immediate opening for a Video Coordinator. The position offers a scholarship for graduate school or could potentially be a $3,000 stipend. This position will oversee all of the coaching video operations related to games and practices, editing/uploading video, sharing film with the NCAA and opponents, supervision and development of student video staff. Additional responsibilities will include acting as the program’s liaison for technology needs, maintenance, and care for all video equipment. The successful candidate must have outstanding leadership & communication skills, a strong work ethic, and self-direction. HOUSING AND MEALS ARE NOT INCLUDED. Experience with HUDL and DVSPORT is required, All interested and qualified applicants should email resume and references to be jalouisdortbelia@valdosta.edu. No Phone Calls Please.





Tiffin (D-II - OH): Tiffin University Football is looking to hire a graduate assistant. This position includes a tuition waiver of $4,800 and monthly stipend. Knowledge of Visio, Hudl and Photoshop is a plus. Candidates will be responsible for working with a position / film breakdown / data entry and all other duties assigned by the head coach. Receipt of this position is predicated upon acceptance into a Tiffin University graduate school program. All interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and minimum 3 professional references to Head Coach, Cris Reisert at reisertct@tiffin.edu. The position will begin August 1, 2022.

Stonehill (FCS - MA): Stonehill College is currently accepting applications for a volunteer Quality Control position on Defense. This is an entry level position designed for highly motivated individuals with a strong work ethic and an interest in gaining direct work experience at the FCS Level. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing/coaching at the high school/collegiate level. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: video upload and editing, opponent film breakdown, opponent reports, assisting with recruiting, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator. This is strictly a volunteer position with no stipend or housing. Local applicants are encouraged to apply. Candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and list of references to Defensive Coordinator at kjones3@stonehill.edu.

Henderson State (D-II - AR): Henderson State University has an opening for an Offensive Graduate assistant working with the Tight Ends. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and be able to gain acceptance into graduate school. Job duties include assisting with coaching the tight ends, film breakdown, and recruiting duties as assigned by the head coach. The position comes with a stipend, meals, and housing is a possibility. Resumes should be emailed to offensive coordinator Hayden Hawk at hawkh@hsu.edu.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (FCS): The University of Arkansas Pine Bluff has a defensive graduate assistant opening. The position offers Tuition, Housing, and Meals. The projected start date is August 1, Please email your resume, references, and cover letter to simst@uapb.edu

UW-Platteville (D-III): UW-Platteville Football is seeking a defensive assistant. Salary $30,000 to $32,000 12 month contract with full benefits. Please email your resume and why you would be a good fit for the position to Head Coach Ryan Munz at munzr@uwplatt.edu.

CBS: With Jamie Erdahl joining NFL Network, Jenny Dell has been named CBS's lead college football sideline reporter. Sherree Burruss has been promoted to lead football reporter for CBS Sports Network.

Stanford: Corey Edsall, who spent the last five seasons on the UConn staff, has joined David Shaw's staff as an offensive analyst.

Clarion (D-II - PA): Clarion is seeking applicants for a defensive backs coach. Duties will include equipment, coaching your position group, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), special projects by the Defensive Coordinator, recruiting a specific geographic area, academic monitoring, and other duties assigned by the head football coach. This position has a salary of $16,000 for the year. Reduced housing is available. Please send resumes and references to clarionfbstaff@gmail.com. No calls please.

Elizabeth City State( D-II - NC): Per source, former Virginia Tech defensive back Davon Morgan is leaving Emory & Henry College to become the defensive coordinator.

Fairleigh Dickinson (D-III – NJ): FDU has a opening for a full-time Defensive Backs Coach/Special Teams Coordinator. Please send cover letter, resume and references to Anthony Van Curen at fdufootball@gmail.com. Please use this link to view the full job description: Assistant Football Coach-Defensive Backs Coach / Special Teams Coordinator.

Josh McDaniels: Needing a critical drive in the Super Bowl a few years ago, Josh McDaniels explains why they scrapped the game plan they'd spent weeks on to get a drive going.

North American (NAIA - TX): North American University, a private school located in Stafford, TX is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant coach and/or Restricted Earnings coach. Candidate will work with the QB's or OL on Offense. GA position will cover tuition, housing, and food(14 meals a week). Restricted earnings position would be for 12K, free housing, and food(14 meals a week). The coach will report to the head coach, developing players, assisting with football operations, recruiting, scouting reports, hudl, field set, equipment inventory, and etc. Having social media and graphic designed experience makes you a stronger candidate. Interested candidate can email resume to kapande@na.edu. Preference to those that have coached and/or played position. No phone calls please.

