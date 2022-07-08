The Scoop - Friday July 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Josh McDaniels: Needing a critical drive in the Super Bowl a few years ago, Josh McDaniels explains why they scrapped the game plan they'd spent weeks on to get a drive going.

San Jose State: San Jose State is hiring a director of coaches video. Please e-mail resume to Ben.Thienes@sjsu.edu if interested.

North Alabama (FCS): University of North Alabama has an immediate opening for a part time (no benefits) TE Coach. We would like to fill the position ASAP. The ideal candidate would have TE coaching experience and video knowledge. If interested, please email Ryan Held at rheld1@una.edu.

Wittenberg (D-III - OH): Wittenberg has an offensive graduate position open. Starting date is August 1. Please send cover letter, resume, and references to Jim Collins collinsj16@wittenberg.edu.

Langston (NAIA - OK): Langston University is seeking to hire a defensive backs graduate assistant with at least one year of coaching experience; and has knowledge of hudl and data entry. Compensation includes full graduate school tuition along with stipend and housing. All applicants must have a minimum 2.5 cumulative undergraduate GPA and be accepted into the graduate program. Please send a cover letter, resume and references to langstonokfootball@gmail.com with the start date being July 17th, 2022.

Kent State: Former North Alabama (FCS) defensive graduate assistant Lane Jersild has accepted a quality control role at Kent State working with the tight ends and special teams, per source.

Nichols (D-III - MA): Nichols College, located in Dudley, MA, has TWO open positions on staff (Wide Receivers & Tight Ends). Each position will be responsible for coaching their own position group, managing a recruiting territory, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. The Restricted Earnings position will include a $10,000 stipend, POSSIBILITY of limited meals, and POSSIBLE on-campus housing. NO BENEFITS. These positions are 10 month positions. Applicants at a minimum should have collegiate playing or coaching experience. All minorities are encouraged to apply. Please email your resume and references to Offensive Coordinator Vinny Marino at vinny.marino@.nichols.edu.

Peru State (NAIA - NE): Peru State College is seeking applicant for a Defensive Graduate Assistant Position. The Graduate Assistant position will work with an experienced coaching staff and have a major role in the program. Great opportunity for a young coach or an HS coach wanting to get into college coaching. Peru State has financially made a major investment in the football program. (New FB Indoor, new weight room, new locker room, increased football budget, and new coaching offices. This position will include a tuition waiver, a $800 month stipend, meals, summer camp money and very affordable housing. A review of applicants will begin immediately. Interested applicants should send a resume and references to pockinga@peru.edu.

Liberty: Per source, South Alabama offensive graduate assistant Zach Crisler has accepted an offensive quality control job on the Liberty staff.

Central State (D-II - OH): Central State University has two graduate assistant openings (one Offense and one Defense). Please email resume, references, and cover letter to centralstatefootball@gmail.com. Please use the subject line “Offensive GA” for offensive inquiries and “Defensive GA” for defensive inquiries, thank you.

South Dakota State (FCS - SD): South Dakota State University has an opening for a Quality Control position working in Recruiting & Football Operations. Candidates should have some prior college football experience as either a player or coaching. Strong organizational, and communication skills are required. Interested candidates should send resume and references to Director of Football Operations Jonathan Shaeffer at jonathan.shaeffer@sdstate.edu.

Kentucky: Mark Stoops went on KSR recently with some significant allegations, and calls NIL collectives as we know them illegal.

King's College (D-III - PA): King’s College is seeking applicants for a Restricted Earnings coaching position, looking for best positional fit. Start date of August 1, 2022. This individual will be responsible to coach a position, recruit a designated area, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach. Collegiate playing or coaching experience preferred. The position is 10 months, with a $9,000 Stipend. Some meals are included. No housing, but can assist with housing. If interested please send all materials to Jeff Knarr Head Football Coach at jefferyknarr@kings.edu.

Alfred State (D-III - NY): Alfred State College is seeking applicants for the full-time position of Offensive Line Coach. This is a 10-month position, starting at $43,000, with full benefits. Interested candidates should send a resume, with references, and a cover letter, to head coach, Scott Linn, at LinnSD@alfredstate.edu. No phone calls please.

Purdue: After a year with the USFL, college coaching veteran Neil Callaway is reportedly returning to Jeff Brohm's staff with the Boilermakers.

Whittier (D-III - CA): Whittier College is seeking applicants for two coaching positions (OL and LB). All qualified candidates considered. The positions are a 12- month full time position with benefits, and a 10-month position with a competitive salary. Positions will start on 8/1/22. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree required with successful football coaching and recruiting experience, outstanding character and leadership qualities a must. The successful candidates will coach their own position, run positional meetings, contribute to the weekly game plan, assist in film breakdown, have their own recruiting area, monitor academic progress of student-athletes, and develop members of our Football Program on and off of the field. The assistant coach will be fully committed and loyal to the institution, athletic department, head football coach, and mission/philosophy of the Football Program while creating an environment where student athletes have the most positive and influential experience possible. Please email a cover letter, resume, and references to head coach Mike Neale at mneale@whittier.edu. No phone calls please.

Mark Richt: The former Georgia and Miami coach is planning a return to the sidelines in 2023 to coach "the nation's best players in paradise."

Northeast Mississippi CC (JC): Northeast Mississippi Community College is looking to fill a volunteer assistant coaching position. This is an intern position that will provide (Dorm Room, Meals) this is a non-paid position. The official start date is August 1st. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: coaching your own position, recruiting your own territory, possible video and social media coordinator duties, and any other duties as assigned by the head coach. This is a great position for a young coach looking to break into the profession and could transition to a GA spot for the right candidate. Must pass the background check including driving record. Please submit a resume and cover letter to gadavis@nemcc.edu. No phone calls please.

Alfred State (D-III – NY): Alfred State College is seeking applicants for an intern coaching position. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing, and/or coaching wide receivers. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, on the road recruiting, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), as well as other duties assigned by the head football coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. This position comes with an $11,500 stipend over the course of ten months, and a tuition waiver for one graduate class per semester (including winter term), at any State University of New York institution (preferably online classes). A limited number of meals are provided, as well as access to very affordable housing. To apply, e-mail a cover letter, resume, and three references to head coach, Scott Linn, at LinnSD@alfredstate.edu. No phone calls please.



Edward Waters (D-II - FL): Tee Mitchell, who recently accepted a Bill Walsh Minority Internship with the Jacksonville Jaguars and served as an analyst at Duke last season, has joined the staff at as running backs coach. Also, Drametrice Smith who previously served as the first head coach at the University of Ft. Lauderdale and as co-defensive coordinator at Lane College has joined the defensive staff at Edward Waters.

UW-Platteville (D-III): UW-Platteville Football is seeking a defensive assistant. Salary $30,000 to $32,000 with a 12-month contract with full benefits. Please email your resume and why you would be a good fit for the position to Head Coach Ryan Munz at munzr@uwplatt.edu.

