The Scoop - Thursday July 7, 2022

Purdue: After a year with the USFL, college coaching veteran Neil Callaway is reportedly returning to Jeff Brohm's staff with the Boilermakers.

Kentucky: Mark Stoops went on KSR today with some significant allegations, and calls NIL collectives as we know them illegal.

St. Ambrose (NAIA - IA): St Ambrose University is seeking applicants for a Defensive Graduate Assistant (DBs) coaching position. Start date of August 1, 2022. This individual will be responsible to coach a defensive position, recruit a designated area, and any other responsibilities appointed by the Head Football Coach. Collegiate playing or coaching experience preferred. The position will include a monthly stipend and graduate tuition waiver. Contingent on successful admission to a graduate program. If interested, please forward a cover letter, resume and references to Head Coach Vince Fillipp at Fillippvincentm@sau.edu.

Assumption (D-II - MA): Assumption is seeking a wide receivers coach. Duties include coaching assigned position, assisting on special teams, and recruiting an assigned territory. Salary is $10k. NO campus housing is available. Minimum requirements include bachelor’s degree, and college playing or college coaching experience. Please email cover letter and resume to Andy McKenzie at am.mckenzie@assumption.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately. No phone calls please.

Wagner (FCS): Brown (FCS - RI) defensive quality control assistant Kyle Suta has accepted the running backs job.

Mark Richt: The former Georgia and Miami coach is planning a return to the sidelines in 2023 to coach "the nation's best players in paradise."

Lakeland (D-III - WI): Lakeland University has an opening for a defensive graduate assistant working with either the defensive line or defensive backs. Applicants must be able to secure admission to graduate school at Lakeland, with Masters degree programs in Business or Leadership and Organizational Development. Previous playing or coaching experience with the DL or DBs is preferred. Our graduate assistants are given great opportunity to run their position group and grow as coaches. Compensation includes a stipend, meal plan, and full tuition remission. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. If interested, please send an email with resume and cover letter to Coach Bruton at brutoncp@lakeland.edu. No phone calls please.

Brown (FCS - RI): Brown University has an opening for a Defensive Quality Control Coach. Candidates should have some college coaching or playing experience with familiarity with the Ivy League and the type of student-athlete who can succeed at this level. Strong organizational, interpersonal and communication skills needed. Ability to utilize various video software to view & evaluate film and to adhere to all NCAA & University rules and regulations. The successful candidate for this position will be required to complete a criminal background and DMV checks satisfactory to Brown University prior to commencing employment. This is NOT a volunteer position.

Trine (D-III - IN): Trine University has an immediate opening for either a quarterback or receivers coach. This is a full-time position with benefits and a salary commensurate with experience. Other responsibilities within the football program will be discussed with selected applicants. Candidates MUST have at least two years of previous college coaching experience or two years of college playing experience plus five years of high school coaching experience. Interested candidates should send a resume and references to Head Coach Troy Abbs at abbst@trine.edu. No phone calls please.

Rowan (D-III - NJ): Rowan University seeks a minority coaching intern candidate to coach the running backs. Reporting to the Head Football Coach, the internship is structured as a 10-month position. The appointment is for up to 2 years. Pay is $10,000 to $12,000. Meals and housing are not included. Email accorsi@rowan.edu if interested.

McPherson (NAIA - KS): McPherson College is seeking an outside linebackers or running backs coach. All previous coaching experience will be considered. Candidate will coach their own position, have a HS & JC recruiting area, will have game planning & breakdown responsibilities, assist with the weight room, assist with special teams, and other duties as assigned by the head coach. Compensation is $12k + housing. Potential for meals. All interested applicants apply through this think.

Northwood (D-II - MI): Northwood University is seeking an offensive graduate assistant football coach. The position includes graduate school tuition, housing and meal plan. No Stipend Included. Coaching responsibilities to include: Running Backs. Experience playing or coaching the position is preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program including; but not limited to, video breakdown, practice organization, recruiting events, game day operations, student athlete development and other duties assigned by Head Football Coach. Qualification: Bachelor’s degree required; Must be admitted into Northwood University Graduate Program. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and contact information for three references to arnolde@northwood.edu. Please no phone calls.

McDaniel (D-III - MD): McDaniel College, located in Westminster, MD is looking for a full-time Linebacker / Specials Teams Coordinator. Applicant will be required to coach their own position group, have their own recruiting area, and perform all other duties assigned by the head coach. Additional responsibilities include assisting the Head Coach in all facets of the program to develop a competitive NCAA Division III Football program within the Centennial Conference on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. College coaching and/or playing experience preferred. Compensation package includes a fulltime salary and full benefits. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until filled. Please email resume and references to Head Football Coach Demarcus White at dwhite@mcdaniel.edu. No phone calls please. Also, please use this link to officially apply .

Garden City (JC - KS): Former Mesa CC (JC - AZ) defensive coordinator Chenelle Jones has been hired as the new defensive coordinator, and former Utah State defensive analyst Jummane Robertson will coach the defensive backs, per source.

Trine (D-III – IN): Trine University has defensive intern position available. Responsibilities will include coordinating the JV defense, coaching a position, a recruiting area, along with any duties assigned by the head coach and defensive coordinator. The position will pay $10,000 on a part time 10 month contract. Occasional meals will be provided, no housing or benefits. Candidates must have at least two years of college football playing experience and a bachelor’s degree. Interested candidates should send a resume and references to defensive coordinator Ben Cullen at cullenb@trine.edu.

Arkansas Tech (D-II): Arkansas Tech University is seeking applicants for a defensive GA. Secondary playing/coaching experience is preferred. Compensation includes $800/Mo for 11 months and 6 hours of tuition per semester. Position includes but is not limited to: video editing, academic monitoring, maintaining a recruiting area, equipment, coaching a position and other duties assigned by the head coach. All interested and qualified applicants can email cover letter, resume, and references to Josh Lawson at jlawson13@atu.edu.

St. Lawrence (D-III - NY): St. Lawrence is seeking a graduate assistant linebackers coach. Duties will include coaching your own position group, Hudl film upload and breakdowns, managing own geographic recruiting area, and any other duties assigned by head coach and coordinator. This position pays $444 a week($17,316 Aug-May) paid bi-weekly, student health insurance, and free classes in the master’s program. No housing or meals included. Since 2010, 24 former GAs are now full time coaches from FBS to D3. Please send resume and 3 references directly to Head Coach Dan Puckhaber at dpuckhaber@stlawu.edu. Looking to start this position on Aug 1st.

Northwestern State (FCS - LA): Quarterbacks coach Kyle Washington has joined the Colts staff for the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

Rowan (D-III - NJ): Rowan University seeks Minority Football Coaching Interns at the following positions, DL, RB, & WR. Reporting to the Head Football Coach, these internships are structured as a 10-month position. These are appointments for up to 2 years. Pay is $10,000 to $12,000. Meals and housing are not included. Email accorsi@rowan.edu if interested.

North Alabama (FCS): The University of North Alabama Strength and Conditioning and Football Program is seeking a highly motivated and qualified candidate to fill an Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coaching-Assistant/Football DFO position. Under the direction of the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, this position will assist in the development and implementation of individualized annual training programs for the university’s 13 NCAA Division I sports teams. Required qualifications include: Successful background check; current CPR, AED, and First Aid certifications; current NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC certification. Preferred qualifications include: degree in an exercise science related field; relevant experience in the Strength and Conditioning field as a student or graduate assistant; previous collegiate strength and conditioning internship and/or coaching experience; experience in program design; experience as a collegiate athlete; Microsoft office proficiency; demonstrate exemplary ethical conduct; ability to work in a dynamic environment and be a positive member of a team; a strong work ethic; exceptional communication skills; a passion for the profession, as well as a commitment to the student-athletes. Interested candidates, send one email including your cover letter, resume’ and list of 3 professional references (in this order) to the Strength and Conditioning Coach Steve Herring at sherring@una.edu.

UMass: Dan Hicks has joined the Minutemen staff as a special teams / defensive analyst.

Marian (NAIA - IN): Marian University is seeking applicants for a Defensive Line coaching position. This is a full time position with salary and benefits. College coaching or playing experience is required - defensive line experience is preferred. Responsibilities include coaching a position, managing a recruiting territory, and other duties assigned by the head coach. No phone calls, please. Send cover letter, resume, and 3 football references to football@marian.edu.

West Georgia (D-II): Webber International (NAIA - FL) offensive line coach Ashly Salomonsky has been hired as the new tight ends coach.

Catholic University of America (D-III - Washington, DC): The Catholic University of America is looking to fill a defensive assistant coaching position. This is an intern position that will pay approximately12K for 10 months (No housing, meals, or other benefits provided with this position). The official start date is August 1st through May 31st. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: coaching your own position, recruiting your own territory, possible video and social media coordinator duties, and any other duties as assigned by the head coach. This is a great position for a young coach looking to break into the profession and could transition to a GA spot for the right candidate. Must pass the university background check including driving record. Please submit a resume and cover letter to cua-football@cua.edu . No phone calls please.

Navarro (JC - TX): Per source, former Delta State (D-II - MS) defensive backs coach Geoff Terry is the new defensive coordinator at Navarro.

McDaniel (D-III - MD): McDaniel College, located in Westminster, MD is looking for a Graduate Assistant Coach to work with the programs Running Backs. Applicants will be required to coach their own position group, have their own recruiting area, and perform all other duties assigned by the head coach. Additional responsibilities include assisting the Head Coach in all facets of the program to develop a competitive NCAA Division III Football program within the Centennial Conference on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. College coaching and/or playing experience preferred. Compensation package includes a stipend, full tuition waiver, and a meal plan. Housing is not provided by the College. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until filled. Please email resume and references to Head Football Coach Demarcus White at dwhite@mcdaniel.edu. Also, please officially apply via this link.

Sam Houston (FCS - TX): Sam Houston Football is seeking candidates for a full-time Administrative Assistant whose roles will include coordinating On-Campus Recruiting as well as Assistant to the Head Coach duties. Responsibilities will include clerical tasks, managing paperwork, recruiting travel and logistics, schedule management, assisting with operations, and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach. This is an entry level position. Interested candidates please email resume and references to shsufootballops@gmail.com. No phone calls please.

Wagner (FCS): Wagner College has an immediate opening for a Video Coordinator. Position is a GA TYPE job: meals, housing and a small stipend is included. If pursuing a Masters (but not necessary), classes would be included (must have a 3.0 undergrad GPA). Experience in DVSPORTS, VISIO, EXCEL, POWERPOINT, necessary. Some operations responsibilities to be included according to the head coach. Send resume to tony.brinson@wagner.edu.

Arkansas State: Tessa Akers, who spent the last seven seasons on college football staffs at Georgia Southern, Colorado and most recently as the director of recruiting at Arkansas State, is stepping away from college football to pursue new career opportunities.

