The Scoop - Tuesday July 5, 2022

Lyon (NAIA - AR): Lyon College is accepting applications for a restricted earnings assistant football coach serving as assistant defensive backs coach. Compensation: $15k on 10 month term, plus benefits, housing and meals. Requirements: bachelor's degree, minimum of one year of college coaching and recruiting experience or equivalent high school coaching experience. Applicants should send a resume to football@lyon.edu. Applicants will be reviewed immediately. The search will remain open until filled.

Oklahoma State: Rob Glass, Mike Gundy's loyal right hand man of the past 18 years, is reportedly the strength profession's first $1 million strength coach.

UT-Martin (FCS): Dallas Dickey has been promoted to a full-time position working with the wide receivers. He previously mentored the running backs.

Feather River (JC - CA): Feather River is looking for Defensive Assistant Coach. Duties may include assisting in football operations, academic monitoring, practice organization, video editing, and other related activities. Bachelor’s degree and 2 years of experience or the equivalent is required. Position includes $12,000 coaching stipend and HES classes. Paid position within housing available for the right candidate. Please send resumes to Head Coach at ngoulet@frc.edu and complete application via this link. EOE. Open until filled.

Charlotte: Will Healy has tabbed former Steve Spurrier assistant as new personnel director.

New Mexico Military (JC): New Mexico Military Institute Junior College is now accepting applicants for an assistant offensive coach. This will be a Salary position with full benefits. This position will start immediately. Job duties include coaching a position, working with special teams, recruiting area, youth camp coordinator and film breakdown etc. Interested candidates should send resume and references to taufaasau@nmmi.edu.

Arkansas Baptist (D-II): Arkansas Baptist has a part-time defensive position open working with the defensive backs. Send resume to richard.wilson@arkansasbaptist.edu.

New Mexico Military (JC): New Mexico Military Institute Junior College, is now accepting applicants for intern positions in the fall 2022 season. This will be a stipend position for young coaches who are looking to start a career in coaching college football. This fall will cover housing and meals. Email resumes to taufaasau@nmmi.edu.

Oregon: Amidst the college football chaos, here's our story on the remarkable background of Carlos Locklyn, who turned a government job in Memphis that required bulletproof vests into his coaching dream.

