The Scoop - Monday July 4, 2022

Happy birthday America! Today we at the Scoop are thankful for the forefathers of this great country who gave their all to create this wonderful, independent land so that we all may prosper. May we all do our part to improve and work towards better days ahead for our country. May God continue to bless the United States of America.

Oklahoma State: Rob Glass, Mike Gundy's loyal right hand man of the past 18 years, is reportedly the strength profession's first $1 million strength coach.

Charlotte: Will Healy has tabbed former Steve Spurrier assistant as new personnel director.

UNC Pembroke (D-II): UNC Pembroke is gathering interest to hire a full-time DB Coach. A master’s degree in the Physical Education field (P.E./Health/Recreation/Exercise Science/Kinesiology/Sport Management, etc.) is required. Interested applicants should directly email Head Coach shane.richardson@uncp.edu. Please include all 3 items: (1.) Cover Letter (2.) Resume (3.) Graduate School Transcripts

Oregon: Amidst the college football chaos, here's our story on the remarkable background of Carlos Locklyn, who turned a government job in Memphis that required bulletproof vests into his coaching dream.

Doane (NAIA - NE): Doane University is seeking applicants for a full time Defensive coaching position, Bachelor’s degree is required. Duties include coaching a defensive position, managing a recruiting area, player meetings and other duties as assigned. Please apply at https://doane.applicantpro.com/jobs/2446389.html

Tarleton State (FCS - TX): Tarleton State University has an immediate opening for a Football Video Coordinator Graduate Assistant position. The 12 month position will include a stipend of $14,400, meals and is benefit eligible through the Texas A&M University system. Applicants MUST meet the following requirements: bachelor’s degree. Job duties include: filming practice & games, uploading and breaking down film, video exchange with NFL Scouts and other college teams, data input, highlight film production, assistance with recruiting and working with coaching staff on a daily basis. This person will also travel to all games and will be in charge of overseeing video operations & setup. Good communication skills are required to work with administration, coaches & players. Must be knowledgeable of DV Sport, Hudl and PFF. Resumes should be emailed to football assistant Adam Austin at aaustin@tarleton.edu.

Penn State: Penn State has hired David Rocco as an Offensive Analyst. Rocco has had previous stops at Liberty University, University of Richmond, Western Illinois and most recently Southwest Minnesota State.

Florida: Billy Napier's Gators staff features three $1 million coordinators and Mark Hocke has landed a spot as one of the highest paid strength coaches in college football.

San Jose State: SJSU is seeking volunteers to join the recruiting staff and to assist with operations as needed. Strictly volunteer positions; but previous volunteers have progressed within the program to paid positions. Local candidates encouraged to apply. Please send resume, availability, realistic hours you would be able to work to fletcher.kelly@sjsu.edu. Please confirm your ability to afford living in San Jose before applying to volunteer. Thank you.

Pac-12(?): The conference is planning to try to expand; but, well...we'll see.

Nick Saban: A detailed look at how The Goat assigns opponent film responsibilities among his staff.

