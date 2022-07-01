The Scoop - Friday July 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ohio: Brian Smith has joined the program as running backs coach / pass game coordinator. More on the hire here.

Army: Luke Butera, who previously spent time on staffs at Monmouth (FCS - NJ) and Marist (FCS - NY) as assistant linebackers coach, has joined the Army staff as a defensive assistant.

Wayne State College (D-II - NE): Darius Jiggetts, who previously worked at UPike (NAIA - KY) as linebackers coach, has joined the staff as defensive line coach.

Wyoming: Ryan Sayre, who spent last season on the staff at UW-Stevens Point (D-III), has accepted an offensive quality control position on Craig Bohl's staff.

Peru State (NAIA - NE): Peru State College is seeking applicants for a Part-time coaching Position. This position will handle coaching a position group, recruiting area, game planning and extra responsibilities assigned. A review of applicants will begin immediately. Interested applicants should send a resume and references to pockinga@peru.edu.

Morgan State (FCS - MD): Alabama State defensive coordinator Antone Sewell has accepted the defensive coordinator job at Morgan State.

Elon (FCS - NC): Elon University is accepting applications for an unpaid Quality Control Intern. This position will assist the coaching staff with day-to-day operations including film breakdown, game-planning, on the field coaching responsibilities, scouting, and recruiting. Previous interns have gone on to GA/QC roles. This is a VOLUNTEER position with no stipend or housing. Special consideration will be given to local candidates. Interested applicants should send an email with a resume and references to dedwards14@elon.edu.

Pac-12: The Pac-12 expressed surprise and disappointment at UCLA and USC's departure. What's next for the Conference of Champions?

Crown (D-III - MN): Crown College has an immediate opening for a Defensive Restricted Earnings position. Applicants must have a strong Christian faith and work within Crown College’s Christian mission. The position will have their own recruiting area and will be responsible for coaching and managing their own position, including position meetings. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to film breakdown and data entry, assisting with special teams, recruiting, running positional meetings, assisting with game preparation, and other duties assigned by the head coach. The position includes a $10,000 stipend, housing, and some meals. Send a cover letter, resume, your faith journey, and references to Assitant Head Coach Eric Shourds at Shourdse@crown.edu subject line Defensive Coach Restricted Earnings. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Alabama: Nick Saban has developed a system that is second to none at Alabama, and now we've got an idea of how he breaks down film responsibilities on his staff.

Western New England (D-III - MA): Western New England seeks applicants for a full-time defensive coordinator. Duties will include coaching, recruiting, and other tasks under the direction of the head football coach. Bachelor’s degree is required. If interested please email your resume and references to Head Coach Jason Lebeau at Jason.Lebeau@wne.edu.

Grambling State (FCS - LA): Chris Scott, the former Director Of recruiting at Houston has been named the General Manager at Grambling. Scott also previously worked as a defensive analyst at SMU form 2015-19.

Big Ten: USC and UCLA have joined Big Ten. This is not a drill. Here are 23 thoughts on what this means for the Big Ten, the Pac-12, and everyone else in college sports.

University of Chicago (D-III - IL): Spencer Emerson has been hired as the Offensive Coordinator / quarterbacks coach at the University of Chicago. He comes from Georgetown (FCS) where he was the running backs coach and he previously worked as the wide receivers coach at Bates (D-III - ME), and head coach at Poland Regional HS (ME).

Trinity International (NAIA - IL): Vantz Singletary has accepted the Assistant Head Coach/ Defensive Coordinator/ Linebackers coach position on the TIU staff. Coach Singletary's coaching journey includes a stint with the San Francisco 49ers, and his last stop was at Prairie View A&M where he served as the Defensive Ends coach and Special Teams Coordinator / Assistant Head Coach. Along with Coach Singletary, Gerry McNichols Jr. (Pass Game Coordinator/ Quarterbacks Coach), DJ Darien (Secondary Coach), and Tolen Avery (Assistant Defensive Line Coach) also join the 2022 TIU staff.

