The Scoop - Thursday June 30, 2022

Kenyon (D-III - OH): Kenyon College is looking to hire an offensive intern with experience coaching a skill position. This position will pay 10K over 10 months (housing and meals not included). Duties will include coaching your own position, recruiting your own territory, possible video and social media coordinator duties and all other duties assigned by the head coach. Expected start date is August 1. Interested candidates please apply online via this link.

Anderson (D-III - IN): Anderson University is looking to fill offensive skill and defensive assistant coaching positions. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting the head coach in recruiting, coaching an assigned position group. Qualifications: The successful candidate will have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree (required). Must meet university lifestyle expectations. Benefits: A stipend of $10k over 10 months, August 1 - May 31. Along with an on campus apartment. Not eligible for benefits. Position Available: Immediately. Please submit resume and cover letter to srock@anderson.edu. No phone calls please.

Mike Gundy: College football is going to look completely different in two years, and maybe even sooner than that, Mike Gundy believes.

St. Andrews University (NAIA - NC): St. Andrews is looking for a DL or DB coach with responsibilities as an Activity Director. Pay is $25,000 with meal plan and housing. Please email head coach Bob Curtin at curtinrp@sa.edu.

East Central CC (JC - MS): East Central Community College in Decatur, Mississippi has a Defensive Line job opening. This is a restricted earnings 10 month position; compensation includes $1,200 per month, room, board, and benefits, as well as a start in the Mississippi State Retirement Plan (PERS). All applications should be sent to defense coordinator Mickey Mays at mmays@eccc.edu.

Sam Houston (FCS - TX): Sam Houston Football is seeking candidates for a full-time Head Football Equipment Manager. Responsibilities include managing the day-to-day operations of the football equipment room, overseeing student manager staff, placing equipment orders, running laundry, fitting helmets and shoulder pads, field set up, equipment travel oversight, and other duties as assigned by the head coach. Interested candidates please email resume and references to shsufootballops@gmail.com. No phone calls please.

Jim Harbaugh: Thanks to the heroic journalism of his daughter Grace, we have the opportunity to experience what it's like to vacation with Jim Harbaugh.

Big 12: Yesterday, the league officially announced Brett Yormark as its fifth commissioner. He signed a 5-year contract that begins Aug. 1. More on college football's newest power broker, who comes from Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

