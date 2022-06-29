The Scoop - Wednesday June 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: The best deal in video analysis just got better. Bundle multiple varsity sports at your school and receive sub-varsity FREE! Make the switch & save!

Oregon: Per source, Tony Washington Jr. is moving from director of player development to a defensive graduate assistant role working with the defensive line. Washington Jr. played defensive line for the Ducks from 2010-14.

Colorado State Pueblo (D-II): Colorado State University Pueblo is seeking an offensive line graduate assistant. Must have OFFENSIVE LINE experience either playing or coaching. This is a graduate assistant position. Compensation will be dictated on experience and knowledge. Preferably looking for someone with Colorado ties, although not required. If interested, please contact Matt Helton through email at matthew.helton@csupueblo.edu.

Monmouth (D-III - IL): Monmouth College seeks applications to fill the opening for a full-time Assistant Football Coach-Defensive Line. Competitive salary and attractive benefit package, including retirement plan, health and dental insurance plan, and certain tuition benefits for eligible dependents. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Send letter of application, resume and references to Lynne Dulin at ldulin@monmouthcollege.edu.

Big 12: The Big 12 has officially announced Brett Yormark as its fifth commissioner. He signed a 5-year contract that begins Aug. 1. More on college football's newest power broker, who comes from Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Seton Hill (D-II - PA): Seton Hill University in Greensburg, PA that competes at the Division II level in the PSAC is in search of a graduate assistant or part-time football coach. GA Candidate MUST be able to be admitted into the graduate school program which requires a minimum undergraduate GPA of a 3.0. Day to day duties will include coaching/managing your own position group, assisting the offensive or defensive coordinator with breakdown/game-planning, and will require managing filming and uploading of practice and game film. This position is open on the offensive side of the ball and will be responsible for either RBs or TEs. The position includes graduate school tuition scholarship as well as a payment for hours worked for living expenses. Please send resumes to Rdutton@setonhill.edu. The position will be filled in July. No phone calls please!

Fitchburg State (D-III - MA): Fitchburg State University is seeking applicants for two Part-Time Assistant Coaches. One of the positions would be a Defensive Coordinator and the other would be an Assistant Coach. There is flexibility for either side of the ball for the second position. This position is paid a stipend and does not include meals or benefits, though off campus housing should be an option. Graduate school vouchers are available to our assistant coaches. Please apply using this link.

Hawaii: University of Hawaii Football is looking for an Assistant Director of Football Operations/Player Development. Responsibilities include assisting the Head Coach and Chief of Staff with day to day operations, administrative tasks, and other duties as assigned. This is a paid position. Interested applicants need to send references, cover letter, and a resume to uhwarriorsfootball@gmail.com. No phone calls.

Southeastern (NAIA - FL): Health issues have forced head coach Cesar Rivas-Sandoval to step down. More here.

Lindenwood (FCS - MO): Lindenwood is now accepting applications for an Offensive Quality Control Position and a Defensive Quality Control Position. Salary is roughly $1,000.00 a month with no benefits, housing, or meals. This is not a coaching position. All interested candidates are encouraged to apply. Ideal candidates must be highly organized, proficient in XOS, Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. The position will also involve breakdown of opponent film, day to day operations with recruiting, assisting in the equipment department, and any responsibilities assigned by the head football coach or coordinators. Candidates should send their cover letter, resume, and references to einama@lindenwood.edu. NO PHONE CALLS.

Deion Sanders: Deion continued to bang the drum for attention for all HBCU schools.

Kutztown (D-II - PA): Kutztown is seeking a running backs coach. Duties include coaching assigned position, assisting on special teams, and recruiting an assigned territory. Salary is 11k. NO housing or meals available. Minimum requirements include bachelor’s degree, and college playing or college coaching experience. Please email cover letter and resume to Head Coach Jim Clements clements@kutztown.edu.

Henderson State (D-II - AR): Matthew Boyle, DFO and defensive assistant at Rhode Island (FCS), has accepted the special teams / defensive line graduate assistant job on staff.

New Mexico Highlands (D-II): New Mexico Highlands University football team is currently seeking active interns. There are internships available in videography, equipment, recruiting, and coaching/analytics. There is no experience necessary. This is an invaluable hands-on opportunity, and a unique way to build your resume. Pay, housing, and benefits are not included. If interested, please email cowboyfootball@nmhu.edu.

ACC: The ACC became the latest conference to respond to an NCAA rule change by scrapping divisions for 2023 and beyond. Here's how each ACC teams three annual rivalries break down, plus where every FBS conference stands on the issue.

Western New Mexico (D-II): Western New Mexico is looking for a defensive GA, working with the defensive backs. This position will be able to coach their own position group, assist on special teams, have their own recruiting area and perform other duties assigned by the head coach. The position has a monthly stipend, 6 credits of graduate classes and free housing. This is a great job for a young coach wanting to get into the profession. Please send resume to Richard.alexander@wnmu.edu.

Indiana: Indiana is set to hire a key support staffer from Youngstown State, sources tell FootballScoop.

Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX): SFA is looking to hire a graduate assistant video coordinator role. Requirements are: Experience Filming; Experience with Hudl and DVSport; Experience flying a drone. Interested candidates can email derek.whoolery@sfasu.edu.

Big 12: The Big 12 is zeroing in on its next commissioner, and you've never heard of him.

North American University (NAIA - TX): North American University, a private school located in Stafford, TX is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant coach. Candidate will work with the quarterbacks on offense. GA position will cover tuition, housing, and a monthly stipend. The graduate assistant coach will report to the head coach, developing players, assisting with football operations, recruiting, scouting reports, hudl, field set, equipment inventory, and etc. Must be social media savvy and have some graphic designed experience. Interested candidate can email resume to kapande@na.edu. Preference to those that have coached and/or played position. No phone calls please.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.