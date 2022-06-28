The Scoop - Tuesday June 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Big 12: The Big 12 is zeroing in on its next commissioner, and you've never heard of him.

Notre Dame College (D-II): Notre Dame College is seeking applicants for a defensive backs coach. This is a full time position that includes benefits and a salary in the low $30K’s. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Interested candidates can send their resume, cover letter, and references to ndcfb22@gmail.com.



Supreme Court: The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of Joe Kennedy, the Washington State high school coach who was let go for praying on the field after games.

Webber International (NAIA - FL): Webber International is seeking candidates for an Offensive Line Coach. This position will have a recruiting area in Florida, will be responsible for their position group both on the field and academically, and have various other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator. This will be a full-time position with benefits paying 20K/Year with no housing or meals. Interested candidates should be of high character, have a strong work ethic, and be passionate about the profession. Interested candidates can email their cover letter, resume, and any reference material to the Offensive Coordinator, DJ Croley, at croleydj@webber.edu No phone calls.

Missouri: Eli Drinkwitz is adding Brendan Boylan to his staff sources tell FootballScoop. More on the move here.

Ava Maria (NAIA - FL): Ave Maria University (NAIA) is accepting applications to be their defensive backs coach, which is a full-time position. Interested applicants should submit a cover letter and resume via this link.

Nichols College (D-III - MA): Nichols College, located in Dudley, MA, has TWO open positions on staff (Wide Receivers & Tight Ends). Each position will be responsible for coaching their own position group, managing a recruiting territory, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. The Restricted Earnings position will include a $10,000 stipend, POSSIBILITY of limited meals, and POSSIBLE on-campus housing. NO BENEFITS. These positions are 10 month positions. Applicants at a minimum should have collegiate playing or coaching experience. All minorities are encouraged to apply. Please email your resume and references to Offensive Coordinator Vinny Marino at vinny.marino@nichols.edu.

UAB: UAB has named Bryant Vincent its interim head coach for the 2022 season.

Rhodes (D-III - TN): Rhodes College is looking to hire two positions. One position will be an Offensive Skill Position and the Second position will be a Defensive Front Position. Both positions will run from August to December and will include coaching a position and duties as assigned by the head coach. The job includes a stipend and meals on campus (no housing, no benefits). To apply for these positions, please email football@rhodes.edu your resume, letter of interest, and contact information for three professional references. No phone calls please.

University of Mary (D-II - ND): The University of Mary is looking to fill a graduate assistant coaching position (Running Backs). Candidates will be responsible for film editing/breakdown using HUDL, recruiting your own area, coaching your own position group, and any other duties assigned by the head coach and coordinators. Positions include a full tuition waiver, a stipend, and a meal plan of 75 meals per semester. The position start date will be as soon as possible. All interested candidates send resume, cover letter, and references via this link for the Running Backs Graduate Assistant job.

Florida: A blue-chip quarterback recruit picked Miami over Florida, and the QB's agent and Florida's collective got into it. We have the details.

Tusculum (D-II - TN): Tusculum University is looking for a graduate assistant to assist in coaching the linebackers. We are looking for an energetic young coach who loves to coach defense. candidates will work directly with the head coach coaching the linebackers, have their own recruiting area, and assist with defensive player personnel decisions. A 2.6 and above Gpa is required for grad school. Tuition, meals, and your own room will be provided. Great job for a young coach looking to break into college football. Looking to hire immediately. Send resume, cover letter, and references to jodom@tusculum.edu.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE





2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.