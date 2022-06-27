The Scoop - Monday June 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Austin Peay Football is seeking applicants for a Recruiting Graduate Assistant. Responsibilities will range from recruiting operations to player personnel needs. Applicants with a background in photography, photoshop, and on-campus recruiting will be prioritized. This position will include a full tuition waiver. A review of applicants will begin immediately. Interested applicants should send a resumé and references to robinsonme@apsu.edu.

Navarro (JC - TX): Navarro College has hired former Delta State (D-II - MS) defensive backs coach Geoff Terry as the new defensive coordinator.

Henderson State (D-II - AR): Henderson State University has an opening for an Offensive Graduate assistant working with the Tight Ends. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and be able to gain acceptance into graduate school. Job duties include assisting with coaching the tight ends, film breakdown, and recruiting duties as assigned by the head coach. The position comes with a stipend, meals, and housing is a possibility. Resumes should be emailed to offensive coordinator Hayden Hawk at hawkh@hsu.edu.

Montclair State (D-III - NJ): Montclair State University has two coaching opportunities available. These are stipend positions. Pay is commensurate with coaching experience. Responsibilities include coaching a position group, conducting personnel meetings, film breakdown and analysis, and recruiting prospects in a designated area of NJ. Interested candidates will contact Steven Sciarappa at sciarappas@montclair.edu.

UW-La Crosse (D-III): Per source, Michael Zweifel has been hired as the co-defensive coordinator / special teams coordinator / defensive backs coach.

Rhode Island (FCS - RI): Rhode Island is seeking an offensive quality control coach. This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is no compensation, housing or benefits with occasional meals. If interested, please email a resume and references to Assistant Football Coach Brendan Patterson at bppatterson@uri.edu.

Langston (NAIA - OK): Langston University is looking to hire three graduate assistant football coaches two for offense and one for defense with at least one year of coaching experience; and has knowledge of hudl. Compensation includes full graduate school tuition along with stipend and housing. All applicants must have a minimum 2.5 cumulative undergraduate GPA and be accepted into the graduate program. Please send a cover letter, resume and references to langstonokfootball@gmail.com with the start date being July 17th, 2022.

Wabash (D-III - IN): Per source, McPherson College (NAIA - KS) defensive line coach Kris Beauxchamp has accepted the defensive line job.

Coffeyville CC (JC – KS): Coffeyville Community College has an Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Opening. These are entry level positions that includes Housing, Meals, and Health insurance. Salary will be earned through the dorms. College playing and or Coaching experience is preferred. Hudl and Microsoft Office experience preferred. Bachelors Required. Must be able to start August 1st and Must be able to clear a Background Check. Send Resumes to Howard.Delria@coffeyville.edu.

McPherson (NAIA - KS): McPherson College has a full time defensive backs job open. Position features a competitive salary and benefits package. Job responsibilities include coaching the secondary (CB & SAF), assisting with special teams, player management and academic oversight of position group, recruiting an assigned area, assisting with strength & conditioning, and overseeing equipment. Interested applicants please use this link

Wagner (FCS - NY): Wagner College has reopened the search for a Running Backs Graduate Assistant and is looking to hire IMMEDIATELY. Duties will include but are not limited to: Coaching your own room of Running Backs, recruiting your own area, assisting in film break down, and assisting in playbook and install creation. Position will report directly to the Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator. Applicants should have experience with Google Suite, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Visio, DVSport, and ARMS but are not required. This position includes graduate classes, room, board, and a small stipend every month. Must have a 3.0 GPA or better from their undergraduate degree. If interested please send a resume and cover letter to christopher.nugai@wagner.edu with “Running Back GA” as the subject line.

Oklahoma Panhandle State (NAIA): Oklahoma Panhandle State University is searching for a PT corners coach. The job will include: coaching the cornerbacks, working with special teams, having your own recruiting territory. This is a great opportunity for a person looking to get started in the coaching profession. Follow this link to apply online. We are looking to fill this position ASAP!

Quincy (D-II - IL): Quincy University (D2) has an opening for a Graduate Assistant position. Applicants can be on either side of the ball. This position will be in charge of coaching their own position and recruiting their own area. Please email your resume and references to Michael Pannone pannomi@quincy.edu. In the subject heading please put "Graduate Assistant"

Randolph-Macon (D-III - VA): Randolph-Macon is looking to hire a Running Backs or Tight Ends coach. This position will run from August to January and will include coaching a position and duties as assigned by the head coach. The job offers a salary of $8,000 (no housing, no benefits). To apply, please e-mail parruza@rmc.edu a resume, letter of interest, and contact information for three professional references. No phone calls please.

Navarro (JC - TX): Navarro College is looking for an Offensive skill position intern candidate. This coaching position will only be compensated with room and board. Housing on campus and meal plan will be provided. This is a coaching position that will work with a skill position group daily, have a recruiting area, and be in day to day operations with the program. Ideal candidates must be willing to start in July. If interested, send resume and at least 3 references to ryan.taylor@navarrocollege.edu.

Bemidji State (D-II - MN): Bemidji State University, a member of the NSIC conference, has an immediate opening for restricted earnings for a cornerbacks coach. The position is a non-benefited 10K position with supplementary pay opportunities. Please send resume and cover letter to defensive coordinator Marcus McLin. marcus.mclin@bemidjistate.edu.

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking a Quarterbacks Coach, and 2 Graduate Assistants (1 Offense, 1 Defense). Responsibilities include certain aspects of the football program. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to head coach Tim Newman at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Sul Ross State (D-II - TX): Sul Ross State University D3 is seeking graduate assistant coaches on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, running backs, and on defense linebackers and defensive backs position. Job Responsibilities include assisting/running a position room, film breakdown, all practice setup and breakdown, overseeing academics of position group/offense and all other responsibilities assigned by Head Football Coach or offensive and defensive coordinator’s. Interested candidates please send resume, & a reference list to: richard.embry@sulross.edu.

