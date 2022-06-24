The Scoop - Friday June 24, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Lakeland (D-III - WI): Lakeland University has an opening for a full-time assistant coach working with the secondary. Position features a competitive salary and benefits package. The successful candidate may also serve as special teams coordinator. Previous coaching or playing experience with the defensive backs and successful experience recruiting at the collegiate level is preferred. Minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Applicants must apply using this link. Please direct any questions or inquiries to Defensive Coordinator Joey Lehto at lehtoj@lakeland.edu.

Methodist (D-III - NC): Methodist University is accepting applications for a Part-Time football coach. Positions will run from August 1st (or before) 2022 until April 29th, 2023. A Bachelor’s degree is required, and compensation is paid at an hourly rate for a total earnings of $10,000. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, coaching your own JV position, helping coach a Varsity position, recruiting, academic support, video, equipment control and assisting the Head Coach in all phases of the program. Prefer a Coach with Offensive Coaching experience. Application will require a cover letter, resume and contact information of three professional references. Please send a copy of your resume to Head Football Coach Keven Williams at kgwilliams@methodist.edu.

Henderson State (D-II - AR): Donte Colum has accepted the safeties job after spending time as a graduate assistant at Central Missouri (D-II) where he worked with the running backs and then defensive backs.

UW-Eau Claire (D-III): Michael Buetow has been named graduate assistant defensive line coach for the program.

Delaware (FCS): University of Delaware has an Assistant Director, Football Operations position available. Reports to the Director of Football Operations for specific day-to-day football assignments. Serves as liaison for football to a variety of internal and external areas for the purpose of coordinating diverse arrangements for the program. Works in a creative and collaborative team environment where change is embraced, and innovation is encouraged. Responsible for assisting with various team and administrative duties of the Men's Football program including handling business operations, administrative tasks, liaison roles, and software oversight. Works with a team of support staff to create efficient and effective practices. Bachelor's degree and two years related experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Experience in athletics administration, football operations, and/or coaching football at a highly competitive level. Experience adhering to all rules and regulations of the University, CAA Conference and NCAA. Interested applicants should apply: Assistant Director, Football Operations.

Fairmont State (D-II - WV): Fairmont State University has an immediate opening for a defensive restricted earnings coach. This position will have its own recruiting area and own position group. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to film breakdown and data entry, assisting with special teams, recruiting, running positional meetings, assisting with game preparation, and other duties assigned by the head coach and coordinator. Experience playing or coaching in the secondary preferred. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Send a cover letter, resume, and reference to rrankin@fairmontstate.edu with subject line Defensive Restricted Earnings. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Looking for someone to start immediately.

Central Methodist (NAIA - MO): Bill Sonnemaker has accepted a position on the CMU staff.

Victor Valley (JC - CA): Victor Valley College is looking to hire multiple Defensive position coaches with the possibility of defensive coordinator responsibilities for the right candidate. These positions have classes attached to them that can possibly get compensation up to 35,000 to 40,000 for the year. Responsibilities include recruiting your position and an assigned area, helping with the matriculation process for your position group, position meetings, assisting with special teams, assisting with weekly game planning, film breakdown and data entry (HUDL), and other duties assigned by the head coach and coordinator. Coaching experience/collegiate playing experience preferred, but not required. Local candidates are encouraged to apply. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Please send a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Head Coach Artie Allen at artie.allen@vvc.edu. No phone calls please.

Murray State (FCS - KY): Murray State University is currently accepting applications for an unpaid, Quality Control Position. This is an entry level position designed for highly motivated individuals with a strong work ethic and an interest in gaining direct work experience at the FCS Level. Ideal candidates should have a minimum of playing experience at the high school level, however, collegiate playing experience is preferred. Off Field Responsibilities include but are not limited to: video upload and editing, opponent film breakdown, opponent reports, assisting with recruiting, tracking recruiting activity, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and Offensive or Defensive Coordinators. Candidates must have a strong background using Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Visio. Local applicants are encouraged to apply. If interested, please email a cover letter, resume, and list of references to mhodges6@murraystate.edu.

New Mexico State: Pecos Fort has accepted a quality control / director of video position with the Aggies.

Bethel (NAIA - TN): Bethel University seeks high-energy candidates to be Offense, Defense, and Special Teams, Analysts. These positions’ duties will include assisting on-field coaches, film breakdowns, practice planning, position meetings, game planning, academic monitoring, game day responsibilities, assisting in recruiting, on-campus recruiting, and duties assigned by your respective coordinator and Head Coach. These positions are UNPAID. This is an opportunity to break into college football and work with an excellent coaching staff with experience and connections from FBS to D-III. Ideal candidates are those who are hungry for an opportunity. Military veterans & recent college graduates are encouraged to apply. Interested candidates, please send a cover letter, resume, & reference list to Dustin Kincaid at Kincaidd@bethelu.edu.

