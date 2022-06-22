The Scoop - Wednesday June 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Chris Petersen: The former Washington and Boise State head coach opens up about why he left coaching: "I didn't have a great game plan for my life."

Louisburg College (JC - NC): Louisburg College has a Linebacker position open. Responsibilities include but are not limited to coaching a position, maintaining a recruiting territory, film breakdown, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Position includes secondary duty within residence life (Housing). Compensation includes $10,000 salary, room, and meals. Email cover letter, resume and references to Head Football Coach Quinderra Spellman at qspellman@louisburg.edu.

UConn: Jim Mora opted to take on arguable the toughest job in college football, and he's got a really interesting message on why "HARD" is plastered on the walls of the UConn facility.

Oberlin (D-III - OH): The Oberlin College Department of Athletics and Physical Education invites applications for Defensive Line Coach. This is an Athletic Department internship position, a 10 month contract that Includes housing and meals as a Residence Life Liaison within the office of Residence Life. This position would report directly to the Head Football Coach and work with the Delta Lodge Director of Athletics and Physical Education. Bachelors degree required with relevant competent and competitive experience; collegiate playing experience preferred. All applicants need to apply online at jobs.oberlin.edu. Please complete application by submitting a cover letter, resume, and list of three references. Resumes and any questions regarding the position can be sent to: Chris Clift, cclift@oberlin.edu.

NCAA: Pac-12 commissioner advocates NCAA not be in charge of major college football

Wofford (FCS): Wofford defensive line coach Bryan Bing has accepted a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Arizona Cardinals.

