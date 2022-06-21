The Scoop - Tuesday June 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ray Greene, a fixture in HBCU football in the 1980s, died on Friday at 83. Greene coached with Hall of Famers Johnny Majors and Jimmy Johnson, and under Hall of Fame candidate Darryl Rogers. He spent nine seasons as the head coach at North Carolina Central and Alabama A&M, winning four SIAC titles. Greene also gave John Chavis and Woody McCorvey their first full-time jobs in coaching. Please keep Greene's family and friends in your prayers.

Kansas City Chiefs: Madison Aponte has been hired as a player personnel assistant after being one of two members of the team's first Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship program last summer.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Former Baylor star receiver Lanear Sampson has accepted the wide receivers / pass game coordinator job, Pete Thamel tweets. Sampson most recently was an analyst at Syracuse with previous stops at UCF, Missouri State and McNeese State.

Catawba College (D-II - NC): Catawba College has an immediate opening for a Defensive Coordinator. Position coached and salary will be based on the successful candidate. Interested candidates should submit resume to cjwalker@catawba.edu.

Trinity (D-III - CT): Trinity College has a current opening for a full time position coach. The candidate will coach running backs and be responsible for a recruiting area. Any interested candidates must apply through this link.

St. John Fisher (D-III - NY): St. John Fisher University is looking for 3 part-time coaches. Two of them will be on offense (1 possible intern position) and one will be on defense. Apply on website and send resume to head coach Paul Vosburgh at pvosburgh@sjfc.edu.

St. Norbert (D-III - WI): St. Norbert College (WI) located in the Green Bay suburb of De Pere, seeks an Offensive assistant football coach. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing or coaching QB, but will hire the best overall candidate. This position will be responsible for coaching a position; running meetings; assisting in game planning, film analysis and breakdown (HUDL), recruiting; and other duties assigned by Head Coach and Off Coordinator. This is a 12 month position with a salary of $12,000. No housing/other benefits. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to Offensive Coordinator dennis.cooper@snc.edu.

Harding (D-II - AR): Harding University is seeking applicants for an open graduate assistant position. Harding is looking for candidates with tremendous passion, relentless energy, a strong desire to be involved with all levels of recruiting, and a christian faith. Responsibilities will include (but not be limited to) film breakdown and scouting, assisting with a position group (best fit), recruiting, and other duties as assigned. Tuition credit is provided. Position does not include housing, meals, or a stipend. Candidates should send a cover letter and resume with references to Paul Simmons at psimmons@harding.edu . No phone calls please.

St. Norbert (D-III - WI): St. Norbert College, located in the Green Bay suburb of De Pere, seeks a Defensive assistant football coach. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing or coaching DB, but will hire the best overall candidate. This position will be responsible for coaching a position; running meetings; assisting in game planning, film analysis and breakdown (HUDL), recruiting; and other duties assigned by Head Coach and Def Coordinator. This is a 12 month position with a salary of $12,000. No housing/other benefits. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to Defensive Coordinator charles.drewek@snc.edu.

Rose-Hulman (D-III - IN): Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is hiring a defensive graduate assistant. Any position will be considered. Compensation includes graduate classes at Indiana State University, meals and a $10,000 stipend. Interested applicants should email a resume, cover letter and references to Head Coach Jeff Sokol at: sokol@rose-hulman.edu

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JC): Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is looking to fill multiple entry level positions. Compensation for these positions include meals, housing, and a stipend. Those hired will live in the dorm. Preference will be given to those with a strength & conditioning or computer proficiency background. This is a great opportunity to coach college football and to gain experience working with a college program and leading a position group. Film duties, practice planning, game planning, equipment, weight room, on field coaching, study hall, and any other duties assigned by the head coach or coordinators will be tied in with this position. Those who are interested please e-mail resumes to neofootball@neo.edu with the subject “Entry Level Coaching Candidate” followed by your name. Evaluations for these positions will start immediately.

Wisconsin Lutheran (D-III): Wisconsin Lutheran College, a NCAA III member of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has an immediate opening for a offensive GA. (Perimeter experience preferred). Candidates will be responsible for coaching a position group, recruiting a geographical area, film breakdown/editing on HUDL, assisting with social media and other duties assigned by the Head Coach and Coordinator.

Candidate must have a commitment to upholding the faith based academic and athletic mission of the college. Programs available are Masters of Arts (36 credits) in: High Performance Instruction, Leadership & Innovation, Instructional Technology, Special Education Leadership or Transition to a New Career in Teaching. The compensation package includes a $17,500 stipend, and daily meals. Bachelor’s degree required. All candidates must have strong interpersonal skills, self motivated and the ability to work independently. Admission into Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Master of Arts in Education graduate program is required and selected candidate must successfully pass a background check. Please submit letter of application and resume by email to: Eric Treske - Head Football Coach, Wisconsin Lutheran College eric.treske@wlc.edu. Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.

Wabash (D-III - OH): Wabash College, a high academic and tradition rich program, is seeking candidates for an Defensive Assistant Football Coach. This is a Full Time Position with benefits and a salary of $24k - $26k. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Interested candidates can email Defensive Coordinator Mike Ridings at ridingsm@wabash.edu. See more details and officially apply via this link.

Mississippi State: Spencer Rubin has left Wake Forest and is now the director of creative video for Mike Leach in Starkville.

Western New Mexico (D-II): Western New Mexico University invites applicants for Wide Receivers coach. Responsibilities will include coaching, recruiting, and all duties assigned by the Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator. This is a full time position with benefits. Minority coaches are encouraged to apply. All interested applicants, please email wnmufb@gmail.com with resume and references. Start date as soon as possible.

Lyon (NAIA - AR): Riley Freeland, who previously coached the running backs at Wisconsin Lutheran (D-III), has accepted the running backs job.

Hudspeth: Mark Hudspeth is looking for a few guys to join his staff at Gulf Shores HS (AL).

Keystone College (D-III – PA): Keystone College has immediate opening for an Assistant Football Coach. We are looking for best fit (either Offense or Defense). This is a Stipend (non-benefit) position, that includes housing and meals. Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree. Experience coaching or playing at the collegiate level preferred. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and list of references to football@keystone.edu with the subject line “Keystone Football Assistant”. No phone calls please. Screening of applicants will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Keystone College is an EEO/AA employer.

Warren Sapp: The Hall of Famer lays out the three worst words in football.

Judson (NAIA - IL): Judson is seeking a Home and Home series for the 2023 and 2024 Seasons. Preference is for an NAIA or D3 opponent. 2023 needs to be at Judson. Open Dates: Week 0 - 8/26/23 and 8/31/24, Week 2 – 9/9/23 and 9/14/24, Week 4 – 9/23/23 and 9/28/24 Contact Head Coach Dan Paplaczyk with questions at Daniel.paplaczyk@judsonu.edu.

Kirk Herbstreit: The voice of ABC Saturday Night Football, ESPN's College GameDay and Amazon's Thursday night NFL package explains how he'll juggle all three jobs.

Georgia Tech: Associate director of player personnel Mike Gregory is no longer with the Yellow Jackets.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Friday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.