The Scoop - Friday June 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Defiance College (D-III - OH): Defiance has promoted the young, accomplished assistant Bill Nickell to head coach, its third in 10 months.

#ScholarshipAlert: Like #ScholarshipAlerts? Of course you do. We all like them so much that they're now a digital TV show.

UAB: UAB Football is looking for Recruiting Department Volunteers. All interested candidates please send Resume and Cover Letter to Jonathan Hutchens, Director of Recruiting Operations at jhutchens@uab.edu.

Westminster College (D-III - MO): Westminster College Fulton, Missouri has 1 offensive intern running back. Interested applicants must have a college degree, college football playing and or coaching experience on the offensive side of the ball. Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, player retention, coaching a position group, game planning, practice planning, managing a recruiting area, video breakdown, individual intramural other duties assigned by the head coach and or offensive coordinator. Compensation: $500 per month and off campus housing (utilities included). May and June are off months. Start Date July 1, 2022. Please send resume to john.welty@westminster-mo.edu. NO phone calls please.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jags have promoted Ricky Thomas to area scout and moved area scout Antonio Robinson to NFS scout.

Arkansas State: Head coach Butch Jones has signed a 1-year extension through 2026.

Webber International (NAIA - FL): Webber International University is seeking candidates for a Wide Receivers Coach. This position will have a recruiting area in Florida, will be responsible for their position group both on the field and academically, and have various other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator. This will be a full-time position with benefits paying 20K/Year with no housing or meals. Interested candidates should be of high character, have a strong work ethic, and be passionate about the profession. Interested candidates can email their cover letter, resume, and any reference material to the Offensive Coordinator, DJ Croley, at croleydj@webber.edu. No Phone Calls!

Moment of Zen: "When you start talking about winning and losing, kids start fearing that instead of playing the game."

Fort Valley State (D-II - GA): OC Williams II has been hired as defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Arkansas State: Wide receivers coach Derrick Lett has accepted a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Denver Broncos.

Bucknell (FCS - PA): Bucknell University is looking to hire two VOLUNTEER coaches These positions will have ON-FIELD coaching responsibilities in addition to video breakdown, scouting report drawings, recruiting responsibilities, and other program management responsibilities. Offensive position assignment based on background of best candidate. Defensive position preference given to those with experience in the secondary. Excellent opportunity for someone entering the profession for a coach looking to gain Division I experience. This a VOLUNTEER position with no stipend or housing. Minorities are encouraged to apply. Interested applicants should send an email with resume and references to defensive coordinator, Chris Bowers at cjb044@bucknell.edu.

Anderson (D-III - IN): Anderson is looking to hire offensive and defensive skill positions. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting the head coach in recruiting, coaching an assigned position group on Defense. Qualifications: The successful candidate will have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree (required). Must meet university lifestyle expectations. Benefits: A stipend of $10k over 10 months, August 1 - May 31. Not eligible for benefits. Position Available: Immediately. Please submit resume and cover letter to srock@anderson.edu, no phone calls please.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.