The Scoop - Thursday June 16, 2022

NFL: Just a fair warning to any and all who could be affected by this -- the NFL's uniforms could start to get pretty funky, pretty darn soon.

Emporia State (D-II - KS): Emporia State University (DII/MIAA), located in Emporia, KS, has an immediate opening for an offensive graduate assistant (Open to all positions). Position responsibilities include, but are not limited to: working with position on the field and in the meeting room, video editing, equipment management, assisting with player evaluation, assisting with recruiting, including prospect evaluation and on-campus visits, other duties assigned by head coach. A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and acceptance into a Master’s Program at Emporia State University are required. Proficiency with Adobe Photoshop software and social media platforms and experience working with graphics are strongly preferred. Compensation includes tuition and a monthly stipend. Housing is not a part of the package. All interested, qualified applicants should email a cover letter, resume and references to Offensive Coordinator Vincent Cashdollar at vcashdol@emporia.edu.

VMI (FCS): VMI Football is looking for the head strength and conditioning coach email wachenheimsa@vmi.edu if interested.

Atlanta Falcons: Sal Conti has been promoted from football analyst to pro scout.

Houston Texans: The Texans have promoted scout Ronnie McGill to director of pro personnel, per SportsTalk 790 AM in Houston.

West Alabama (D-II):The University of West Alabama has an immediate opening for a Defensive Graduate Assistant. Applicants must have a bachelor's degree. Job duties include assisting in coaching a defensive position, practice/game preparation, film breakdown, data entry, and other duties assigned by the head coach or defensive coordinator. Also, the applicant should possess computer skills and the ability to work with Visio, Hudl, and PowerPoint. The position will cover graduate tuition, possible meals and a semester stipend. Resumes should be emailed to Josh Wegrzyn at wegrzynj@uwa.edu . No phone calls please.



East Central Community College (MS): East Central Community College is currently seeking a volunteer football coach/part-time student services assistant, preferably with Mississippi ties, for the 2022 season. The open position is for defensive line. This position requires proficient computer skills (hudl, visio, microsoft office). This is a nine-month position that requires working with student services and monitoring a campus dorm. Compensation is based on an hourly wage with meals, housing (dorm), and benefits. Applicants can email their resume to coach Ken Karcher at kkarcher@eccc.edu. No phone calls please!

Valdosta State (D-II - GA): Valdosta State has an immediate opening for a Graduate Assistant Video Coordinator. This position will oversee all of the coaching video operations related to games and practices, editing/uploading video, sharing film with the NCAA and opponents, supervision and development of student video staff. Additional responsibilities will include acting as the program’s liaison for technology needs, maintenance, and care for all video equipment. The successful candidate must have outstanding leadership & communication skills, a strong work ethic, and self-direction. Experience with HUDL and DVSPORT is required, All interested and qualified applicants should email resume and references to be jalouisdortbelia@valdosta.edu. No Phone Calls Please.

Lackawanna College (JC - PA): Lackawanna College (JC – PA) has an opening for a Tackles/Tight Ends Coach. This will be an entry level position that includes a $5,000 stipend, some meals, and housing. Responsibilities include but are not limited to film breakdown, data entry, recruiting, assisting with game preparation, helping with the placement of student athletes and all other duties assigned by the head coach. Applicants need to be experienced with Hudl, Excel, and Microsoft Power Point. This position is directed towards someone who is trying to begin a career in the coaching profession. This position will provide valuable experience and references for future opportunities. Previous coaches have used this position to springboard their careers to graduate assistants at 4 year schools, as well as coordinator position’s at the college and high school level. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Offensive Coordinator Josh Pardini at pardinij@lackawanna.edu. In the subject line, please include "Lackawanna Tackles/Tight Ends Coach".

Ave Maria (NAIA - FL): Ave Maria University (NAIA) is accepting applications for two stipend positions on the staff: Tight Ends Coach and Kicking Coach. Interested applicants should send a cover letter and resume to amufootballcandidate@gmail.com. The positions come with a modest stipend and a meal plan but not housing, so the ideal candidate will already have a place to live secured in SW Florida.

Carroll (D-III - WI): Carroll University is looking to hire an offensive restricted earnings coach. Position includes a competitive stipend and you get to coach your own position (TE). Opportunity for a graduate assistant job in the future. All interested candidates should send resume and references to Head Coach Mike Budziszewski at mbudzisz@carrollu.edu.

The College of Wooster (D-III - OH): The College of Wooster is seeking a DEFENSIVE LINE coach. The successful candidate will coach his own position, run positional meetings, assist with special teams, contribute to the weekly game plan & have his own recruiting area. Playing or coaching experience in the college game is required. Salary is $10K, meal reimbursement and covers AFCA Convention expenses. Please apply with a cover letter, resume and three professional references via this link.

Wilmington College (D-III - OH): Wilmington College is looking to hire an Intern on Defense. This position includes a Stipend, Housing and Meals. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree required. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. To apply, please complete an online application via this link.

Lacakwanna College (JC - PA): Lackawanna College has an opening for a Special Teams Coordinator/defensive assistant coach, looking for the best fit: DL, LB, or DB. This will be an entry level position that includes a $5,000 stipend, some meals, and housing. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. Responsibilities include but are not limited to film breakdown, data entry, recruiting, assisting with game preparation, helping with the placement of student athletes and all other duties assigned by the head coach. Applicants need to be experienced with Hudl, Excel, and Microsoft Power Point. This position is directed towards someone who is trying to begin a career in the coaching profession. This position will provide valuable experience and references for future opportunities. Previous coaches have used this position to springboard their careers to graduate assistants at 4 year schools, as well as coordinator position’s at the college and high school level. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Defensive Coordinator Bill Reiss reissb@lackawanna.edu. In the subject line, please include "Lackawanna STC/Defensive Assistant".

Southern Miss: After two seasons at UW-La Crosse (D-III) as defensive coordinator, Bryan Whitehead has accepted a defensive assistant position on staff.

The College of Wooster (D-III - OH): The College of Wooster is seeking a restricted earnings coach. We are looking for the best candidate regardless of coaching position. The successful candidate will coach his own position, run positional meetings, assist with special teams, contribute to the weekly game plan & have his own recruiting area. Playing or coaching experience in the college game is required. Salary is $10,000, meal reimbursement and covers AFCA Convention expenses. Please apply with a cover letter, resume and three professional references via this link.

Notre Dame: Head coach Marcus Freeman has set the record straight on his comments about his alma mater Ohio State.

Helmets: Issues with helmet companies are causing a panic among coaches, who are now forced to explore creative solutions.

Sean Payton: The Miami Dolphins were willing to pay Payton how much to get him out of New Orleans?

Boise State: Two coaches who helped turn Boise State into a national brand are now set to return in support staff roles.

Army-Navy Game: America's Game is going on tour.

AAC: The American Athletic Conference has announced an official start date in the summer of 2023 for their six new members.

