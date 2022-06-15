The Scoop - Wednesday June 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Boise State: Two coaches who helped turn Boise State into a national brand are now set to return in support staff roles.

Helmets: Issues with helmet companies are causing a panic among coaches, who are now forced to explore creative solutions.

Amherst (D-III - PA): Amherst College has one job opening. We are searching for a Corner's Coach. The position may also have Social Media Coordinator as a title. This is an entry level, non-benefited position. Job description, as well as, a summary of duties and qualifications can be found via this link.

Army-Navy Game: America's Game is going on tour.

Lackawanna (JC - PA): Lackawanna College has an opening for a tackles / tight ends Coach. This will be an entry level position that includes a $5,000 stipend, some meals, and housing. Responsibilities include but are not limited to film breakdown, data entry, recruiting, assisting with game preparation, helping with the placement of student athletes and all other duties assigned by the head coach. Applicants need to be experienced with Hudl, Excel, and Microsoft Power Point. This position is directed towards someone who is trying to begin a career in the coaching profession. This position will provide valuable experience and references for future opportunities. Previous coaches have used this position to springboard their careers to graduate assistants at 4 year schools, as well as coordinator position’s at the college and high school level. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Offensive Coordinator Josh Pardini at pardinij@lackawanna.edu. In the subject line, please include "Lackawanna tackles/tight ends Coach".

AAC: The American Athletic Conference has announced an official start date in the summer of 2023 for their six new members.

Randolph Macon (D-III - VA): Randolph-Macon College is looking to hire a running backs or tight ends coach. This position will run from August to January and will include coaching a position and duties as assigned by the head coach. The job offers a salary of $8,000 (no housing, no benefits). To apply, please complete an online application via this link to include uploading a resume, letter of interest, and contact information for three professional references addressed to: Sharon Jackson, Director of Human Resources. Screening of applications will begin immediately. No phone calls please.

Lackawanna (JC - PA): Lackawanna College has an opening for a Special Teams Coordinator/defensive assistant coach, looking for the best fit: DL, LB, or DB. This will be an entry level position that includes a $5,000 stipend, some meals, and housing. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. Responsibilities include but are not limited to film breakdown, data entry, recruiting, assisting with game preparation, helping with the placement of student athletes and all other duties assigned by the head coach. Applicants need to be experienced with Hudl, Excel, and Microsoft Power Point. This position is directed towards someone who is trying to begin a career in the coaching profession. This position will provide valuable experience and references for future opportunities. Previous coaches have used this position to springboard their careers to graduate assistants at 4 year schools, as well as coordinator position’s at the college and high school level. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Defensive Coordinator Bill Reiss at reissb@lackawanna.edu. In the subject line, please include "Lackawanna STC/Defensive Assistant".

Lehigh (FCS - PA): Lehigh University has an opening for a volunteer Quality Control assistant. Responsibilities will include working with a side of the ball, recruiting and operations. This is a volunteer position with no salary, housing or benefits. This position will begin immediately. Please send a resume and list of references to inlufb@lehigh.edu.

Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II): TAMUK is looking to fill a defensive graduate assistant position. Position will be responsible for the following: film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. This position will include tuition assistance and a meal plan. Qualifications include bachelor's degree and acceptance into graduate program. All interested applicants should email javelinaFB@gmail.com. Please include a cover letter, resume, and three references. No phone calls.

Utah: Utah has extended Kyle Whittingham, a new deal that not only increases its commitment to him, but also includes facilities commitments with financial penalties for the school if certain deadlines aren't met.

Ottawa (NAIA - KS): Southern Miss quality control coach Dante Bartee has been hired as the program's new defensive coordinator, source tells FootballScoop.

Grambling State (FCS - LA): Grambling State University is looking to hire a defensive graduate assistant working with Linebackers. Experience playing and/or coaching is preferred. This position includes a tuition waiver, and monthly stipend. Knowledge of Visio, XO’s or DV Sport and Microsoft is required. Candidates will be responsible for film breakdown / data entry and all other duties assigned by the Defensive Coordinator and Head Coach. The Recipient of this position is looking to start as soon as possible. All interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and references thorntonc@gram.edu.

Minnesota State CTC (JC – MN): Minnesota State Community & Technical College is looking to hire a defensive assistant coach. Defensive coordinator role is possible for right fit. Position would start in late July. The position is just for the season only. The stipend is $3,000 and comes with housing. Interested individuals should contact Cory Miller at Cory.Miller@minnesota.edu.

Chowan University (D-II – NC): Chowan University is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant football coach. The position includes a stipend, housing, meals, and tuition assistance for Graduate School. Coaching responsibilities to include but not limited to Defensive Backs. Will also be involved with all Special Teams. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including but not limited to, practice organization, recruiting, student athlete development, and other duties as assigned by the Head Football Coach. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree required. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Mark Hall, Head Coach football@chowan.edu.

Waynesburg University (D-III - PA): Waynesburg University is immediately accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Position (Offense). Applicants will be responsible for coaching their own position group (skill position), including meetings and film sessions. Applicants will also be responsible for managing their own recruiting territory. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to; coaching, film breakdown, recruiting, game preparation, community outreach and other duties assigned by the head coach. Needs to be efficient in Hudl, Visio, and Microsoft Office. The position will include a full tuition waiver (Master’s Degree), and a yearly stipend. A bachelor’s degree and admission into a graduate program at Waynesburg University is required. Interested applicants are encouraged to and email a cover letter, resume, references, and written statement of faith to Head Coach Cornelius Coleman cornelius.coleman@waynesburg.edu and hr@waynesburg.edu. No Calls Please.

