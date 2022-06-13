The Scoop - Monday June 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

NCAA: More info on when the countable coaches rule is expected to change, per sources.

Jacksonville State (FCS - AL): Rich Rodriguez has filled Calvin Magee's offensive coordinator role with another longtime lieutenant.

Upper Iowa (D-II - IA): Upper Iowa University has an opening for Wide Receivers Coach. This is a full-time position with benefits. Candidates are required to have a Bachelor’s degree and at least 3 years of experience at the collegiate level is preferred. Interested candidates, please email your cover letter, resume, and references to Tim Morrison at morrisont80@uiu.edu. In the subject line, please put Wide Receiver Position.

New Stadium Trend: Is this the latest stadium trend coming to a field near you?

Carson-Newman (D-II - TN): Carson-Newman University has an opening for a defensive line or outside linebackers coach, whichever is the best fit. This position will be responsible for their own position group and organization of that position. They will also assist the Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator with any duties assigned. Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution is required. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. Please send a cover letter, resume, and references to Melanie Bissell at mbissell@cn.edu.

Arizona: Per source, East Central CC (JC - MS) defensive line coach Cason Bicknell is joining the staff as a special teams analyst.

PJ Fleck: We break down PJ Fleck's performance as the color commentator for a 5th-6th grade girls basketball game.

Midwestern State (D-II - TX): Midwestern State University is currently seeking a defensive graduate assistant football coach. The position includes a stipend, housing, a meal plan, and tuition assistance for graduate school. Coaching responsibilities to include; but not limited to, defensive backs. Experience playing and coaching defensive backs is preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program including; but not limited to, video editing, practice organization, contest preparation, recruiting weekends, student athlete development, and other duties as assigned by the Head Football Coach. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree required. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to: Adrian McDonald, Assistant Coach, adrian.mcdonald@msutexas.edu. Please no phone calls.

Northern Arizona (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that head coach Chris Ball plans to hire Rudy Griffin as defensive line coach. Griffin previously served as defensive cordinator at Westlake HS (GA), and his college coaching stops include Idaho State (FCS), Washington State, and East Central CC (JC) and Navarro (JC - TX).

Texas A&M: Aggie brass wanted Nick Saban fined and suspended for suggesting Jimbo Fisher and staff bought players, emails show.

Erskine (D-II - SC): John Cody has joined the staff as offensive line coach after coaching the offensive line last season at LaGrange College (D-III - GA).

UNC Wilmington: Athletic director Jimmy Bass has announced his plans to retire, effective April 1, 2023.

Eastern Kentucky (FCS): Matthew Lefheit has joined the staff in a special teams quality control role.

Davenport (D-II - MI): Due to a late cancellation, Davenport University (GLIAC) is seeking a week #2 2022 game to host. September 10, 2022 is now open, opponents from NCAA II are preferred, but will listen to NAIA or Division III possibilities. Contact Sparky McEwen at smcewen@davenport.edu

Jacksonville State: Derek Dressler has accepted a position on Rich Rod's staff at Jacksonville State.

Lock Haven (D-II - PA): Lock Haven University has an opening for a restricted earnings Defensive Line Coach. Duties include coaching the defensive line, recruiting an assigned territory, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and any other duties assigned by the Head Coach. This is a 9-month position ($12,500) with NO housing, meals, or benefits included. Interviews will start immediately. Please email resumes to Coach Joe Battaglia at jpb307@lockhaven.edu.

Anna Maria (D-III - MA): Anna Maria College has two open positions on staff. ONE Restricted Earnings position (Wide Receivers), and ONE Graduate Assistant position (Defensive Backs). Each position will be responsible for coaching their own position group, managing a recruiting territory, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. The Restricted Earnings Wide Receiver position will include a $10,000 stipend, meals, and on-campus housing. The Graduate Assistant Defensive Back position will include a $4,500 stipend, meals, two Graduate Classes per semester, and on-campus housing. NO BENEFITS. These positions are 10 month positions with an anticipated start date of August 1st. Candidates please email your resume and references to Head Coach Steve Croce at scroce@annamaria.edu and Defensive Coordinator Nicholas Thayer at nthayer@annamaria.edu. Please enter which position you are applying for in the Subject Line. “Restricted Earnings WR” or “Graduate Assistant DB”

Fitchburg State (D-II - MA): Fitchburg State is seeking applicants for a Part-Time Assistant Football Coach - Defensive Coordinator. This position is paid a stipend and does not include housing or benefits. Graduate school vouchers are available to our assistant coaches. Please apply using this link.

Peru State (NAIA - NE): Peru State College is seeking applicants for an Offensive Line Graduate Assistant Position. This position will be responsible for coaching a position group, recruiting area, game planning and extra responsibilities assigned. Ideal candidates will be proficient in Microsoft Office, Hudl and Visio. This position will include a tuition waiver, $8,000 stipend, meals and 150-month affordable housing. A review of applicants will begin immediately. Interested applicants should send a resume and references to pockinga@peru.edu.

Chadron State (D-II - NE): Chadron State College, located in Chadron Nebraska, a DII institution competing in the RMAC conference is seeking qualified applicants for a Strength & Conditioning Graduate assistant. This position will be responsible for the design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, assist full time staff with their respective teams, communication with coaches and athletic trainers, and daily upkeep and maintenance of the facility. Candidates must have their bachelor’s degree and be admitted to Chadron State College graduate school. Preferred qualifications include prior internship/work experience in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting, working towards professional certification (CSCCa-SCCC, NSCA-CSCS, USAW), and strong desire to be a Strength and Conditioning Coach. Candidates will have the opportunity to complete the SCCC internship curriculum to sit for the CSCCa exam in May 2023 paid by the college. Projected start date is mid-July, 2022. Interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning Coach Chase McLendon at cmclendon@csc.edu.

Notre Dame College (D-II - OH): Notre Dame College is seeking a restricted earnings assistant football coach working on the defensive side of the ball. This position will include a monthly stipend and potential housing. Duties include assisting with a position group, recruiting an assigned territory, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and any other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and references by email to ndcfb22@gmail.com. No phone calls please. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply.

Shorter (D-II - GA): Shorter University is seeking applicants a DB graduate assistant coaching position. Responsibilities include coaching a position, managing a recruiting territory, coordinating on-campus visits, Hudl video, scouting reports/breakdowns and other duties assigned by the head coach and defensive coordinator. Experience playing or coaching at the college level is preferred. Position includes 100% tuition waiver for the Master’s program of your choosing (which is an exclusively online program), and a full meal plan. There is no stipend for this position. There will be the opportunity for additional income available. On campus housing is not available. Admission to the Shorter University Graduate School (minimum GPA of 2.5) is required. Position must start no later than mid-July, 2022. Shorter University is a private Baptist university in Rome, Georgia. It was founded in 1873. In the fall of 2020, it traditional enrollment reached 1,250 students. The 155-acre main academic and residential campus is located 70 miles northwest of Atlanta, Georgia in Rome. As a Christian institution the coaches at Shorter University lead by example on and off the field. Interested applicants need to send cover letter, detailed statement of faith and resume to the Defensive Coordinator, Harlen Jacobs at hjacobs@shorter.edu In subject line please include DB GA. No phone calls please.

College of the Siskiyous (JC – CA): College of the Siskiyous has multiple assistant coaching positions open. Offensively we are looking for QB, WR, and RB coaches and defensively we are looking for one assistant (position is flexible). Responsibilities include coaching a position group, film breakdown, practice preparation, assist with recruiting, and any assignments delegated by the head coach or coordinator. We are looking for dedicated and detail-oriented people who want to advance their career in the coaching profession. Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Hudl, PowerPoint and other computer skills is a plus. No housing or benefits. Contact head coach Tyler Knudsen at tknudsen@siskiyous.edu. No phone calls.

Gannon (D-II - PA): Gannon University has an opening for a restricted earnings Defensive Backs Coach, anticipated start date is in late July. This is a 10-month stipend position ($12,000), no benefits, no meals, no housing. Primary responsibilities include assisting the head coach in all phases of the football program. Other responsibilities on top of coaching a position in the secondary include: film breakdown, data input & successfully recruiting an area. This is an entry level position with the opportunity for a young coach to run their own room. If interested please email cover letter, resume, and references to Defensive Coordinator Bryan Nardo at Nardo001@gannon.edu.

Olivet Nazarene (NAIA - FL): Olivet Nazarene University is seeking applicants for a Restricted Earning position on Defense. Candidates must demonstrate exceptional knowledge of strategy, successful recruiting ability, and strong leadership. Applicants must have a strong Christian faith and a desire to work within Olivet Nazarene’s Christian mission. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Responsibilities include, but not limited to, coaching a position, recruiting, and investing in the academic & spiritual growth of players. Stipend, approximately $9000, No housing or food. Olivet Nazarene University is a nationally recognized Christian university located 50 miles south of the Chicago Loop in Illinois. Olivet competes in the NAIA. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree is required. Email letter of interest, resume, Christian testimony statement, and references to Eric Hehman at edhehman@olivet.edu. Candidates will not be reviewed until ALL materials are submitted. No phone calls please.

Siena Heights University (NAIA – MI): Siena Heights is seeking qualified applicants for a graduate assistant opening. The position will work on the offensive side of the ball, experience working with running backs is preferred. Duties will include coaching a position, recruiting a specific area, academic monitoring, administrative duties, extensive video breakdown of games and practices, opponent scout as well as some equipment and laundry duties. Additional duties may be assigned by the head coach, offensive coordinator or the director of athletics. Qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree and a valid driver’s license. Strong communication skills and ability to recruit high academic and quality student-athletes is a must. Experience with hudl digital editing system is a must. Compensation includes a salary of $6,000 and full tuition remission. Positions are contingent upon admittance into Siena Heights University Graduate School. If interested, please send resume, cover letter and references to Offensive Coordinator; Noah Bohl, nbohl@sienaheights.edu

Fairleigh Dickinson (D-III - NJ): FDU is looking for a Defensive Graduate Assistant. Compensation package includes a stipend and a full tuition waiver. Must be accepted into Graduate School at FDU and have already graduated with a Bachelor's degree. Local candidates are encouraged to apply as there are NO housing, meals, or benefits included. Responsibilities include coaching your own position group, recruiting your own area (all expenses covered), and any additional responsibilities as assigned by the head coach or coordinator. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until filled. If interested, please email cover letter, resume, and references to Head Coach Anthony Van Curen at fdufootball@gmail.com.

St. Andrews (D-II - NC): Freezy Smalls, a former North Carolina high school coach who spent last season at SAGU (NAIA - TX), has been announced as the new defensive coordinator.

Carroll (NAIA - MT): Carroll College has an opening for a restricted earnings Outside Linebackers coach. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. Possible recruiting area as well. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Defensive Coordinator Randy Bandelow at rbandelow@carroll.edu. In the subject line, please include "Carroll Defensive Assistant".

Southeast Missouri State (FCS): Southeast Missouri State University-has an immediate opening for an Operations Graduate Assistant. This position will assist the Director of Football Operations in the day to day operations and planning for the Redhawk Football Program. This position will also manage the equipment room and staff, practice set up, gear pass out, and coordinate other daily operations of the equipment room. This position will have graduate tuition and fees paid for and a yearly salary of 10-11K. There is no housing or meals in this compensation package. Interested candidates should email bblackman@semo.edu a resume and a list of references. No phone calls please.

West Virginia State (D-II): West Virginia State University is accepting resumes for the positions of Defensive Backs Coach and Running Backs Coach. Responsibilities include coaching a position group, recruiting an assigned area, assisting with all video editing, strength and conditioning, and equipment responsibilities. These are Restricted Earnings Positions that include a stipend and housing with a possibility of graduate school classes. To apply, send a cover letter, resume, and references to Andrew Workman at aworkman6@wvstateu.edu. Review of applications begins immediately, and the positions will remain open until filled. West Virginia State University is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Institution and does not discriminate against any person because of race, sex, color, religion, national origin, or disabilities.

Central Connecticut State (FCS): Outside linebackers coach Charles Williams has accepted a Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship position with the Pittsburgh Steelers for training camp.

Rhode Island (FCS): The University of Rhode Island (FCS) has an opening for volunteer Defensive Quality Control. This is not a paid position and does not have any benefits other than occasional meals. Candidates from the Northeast are encouraged to apply. This position will begin immediately. Please send a resume and list of references to Jack Cooper at jcooper@uri.edu.

Siena Heights University (NAIA – MI): Siena Heights is seeking qualified applicants for a graduate assistant opening. The position will work on the defensive side of the ball, experience working with Defensive Line is preferred. Duties will include coaching a position, recruiting a specific area, academic monitoring, administrative duties, extensive video breakdown of games and practices, opponent scout as well as some equipment and laundry duties. Additional duties may be assigned by the head coach, defensive coordinator or the director of athletics. Qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree and a valid driver’s license. Strong communication skills and ability to recruit high academic and quality student-athletes is a must. Experience with hudl digital editing system is a must. Compensation includes a salary of $6,000 and full tuition remission. Positions are contingent upon admittance into Siena Heights University Graduate School. If interested, please send resume, cover letter and references to Defensive Coordinator, E.J. Shaah, eshaah@sienaheights.edu.

UVA Wise (D-II): UVA Wise Football is seeking applicants for an UNPAID video intern. Room and board will be included. Applicant will be responsible for daily film operations as well as some recruiting database duties. If interested please email zl8ky@uvawise.edu. No phone calls please.





