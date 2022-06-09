The Scoop - Thursday June 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UW-Oshkosh (D-III): UW-Oshkosh is looking to hire multiple coaches on the defensive side of the ball. If interested, please contact head coach Peter Jennings at jenningsp@uwosh.edu. Use the subject line "Defensive Position Coach."

California University of Pennsylvania (D-II): Per source, St. Vincent College (D-III - PA) defensive coordinator Jacob Craig is leaving the staff to accept the defensive line job.

St. John Fisher (D-III): St. John Fisher College (D-3) located in beautiful Pittsford, NY, which is the home of the Buffalo Bills summer training camp is seeking two dynamic individuals that are committed to making a difference.The positions include a full-time quarterbacks and 2) an offensive intern (tight ends or running backs). Please email a resume and cover letter to Head Football Coach Paul Vosburgh at pvosburgh@sjfc.edu while also cc’ing Offensive Coordinator Ryan Heasley at rheasley@sjfc.edu.



Mount St. Joseph (D-III - OH): Mount St. Joseph University, located in Cincinnati, OH, is actively seeking candidates for an Assistant Football Coaching position, coaching either Defensive Line or Defensive Backs. Position will pay $9,000 and includes housing in an on-campus apartment. This assistant coach will run their own position group, have their own recruiting territory, aid in game and practice planning, and will help with study tables. Candidates will possess coaching or playing experience at either DL or DB; experience with recruiting and editing photos a plus. Interested candidates can email their resume to Head Football Coach Tyler Hopperton at Tyler.Hopperton@msj.edu.

Northwestern: Former Northwestern player Riley Lees has returned to the program as an offensive graduate assistant.

Angelo Football Clinic: Join us in person or online June 9th - 11th for the renowned Angelo Football Clinic. The 2022 schedule is loaded with great speakers and talks tailored to helping you become a better ball coach.

Appalachian State: The program has announced the additions of Trey Kavanaugh (offensive quality control), Paul Padalino (defensive quality control), Dylan Dockery (offensive graduate assistant), and Jared Folks (defensive graduate assistant).

Michigan State: The Spartans are launching a revolutionary NIL program with direct-player access.

Mercyhurst (D-II - PA): Mercyhurst is looking to fill a Defensive Graduate Assistant Position working with the LBs or DBs. The successful candidate will coach their own position group, have a recruiting territory, and other task assigned by the head coach. The candidate must be hard working, passionate, extremely motivated and accepted into graduate school (3.0 minimum GPA). Compensation package includes Tuition, Room, and a Meal Plan. No stipend or benefits. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to Head Coach Ryan Riemedio at rriemedio@mercyhurst.edu.

Newberry College (D-II - SC): Sean Lampkin, who most recently served as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Albany State (D-II - GA), has accepted the tight ends job on the Newberry staff, per source.



Sean McVay: Fresh off their Super Bowl title, Sean McVay shares that the key to staying on top is being willing to evolve.

Notre Dame College (D-II - OH): Notre Dame College is seeking a restricted earnings assistant football coach working with the Tight Ends. This position will include a monthly stipend and potential housing. Duties include coaching their own position group, recruiting an assigned territory, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and any other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and references by email to ndcfb22@gmail.com. No phone calls please. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Texas College (D-III): The Texas College program is looking to hire a defensive coordinator and an offensive line coach. Pay for both will all depend on where they fit in the University setting. Interested candidates can email jjackson@texascollege.edu.

Lincoln Riley: The new USC coach took a veiled (or not so veiled?) shot at his former program's ability to build talent.

Northeastern State (D-II - OK): Northeastern State University is accepting applications for their open Defensive Graduate Assistant position. We are looking to fill this position immediately. Preference will be given to candidates with a defensive line coaching/playing background; however, all candidates are encouraged to apply. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, managing a recruiting area, student-athlete development, daily football operations; in addition to other responsibilities designated by the Head Football Coach and Defensive Coordinator. Candidates must meet Northeastern State's graduate school requirements. This position includes a stipend, housing/meals and paid graduate classes. All interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and three references to Defensive Coordinator Michael Conrad at conradm@nsuok.edu. No phone calls please.

