The Scoop - Wednesday June 8, 2022

Denver Broncos: The Broncos have set a new NFL and North American record for franchise sale value.

Webber International (NAIA): Webber International University is seeking candidates for a wide receivers coach. This position will have a recruiting area in Florida, will be responsible for their position group both on the field and academically, and have various other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator. This will be a full-time position with benefits paying 18K/Year with no housing or meals. Interested candidates should be of high character, have a strong work ethic, and be passionate about the profession. Interested candidates can email their cover letter, resume, and any reference material to the Offensive Coordinator, DJ Croley, at croleydj@webber.edu No phone calls!

Miami: Former Miami Central (FL) head coach Roland Smith has joined the program as director of high school relations.

Tulane: Marianna Salas, who works in football recruiting operations, player personnel and as a defensive assistant for Tulane, has accepted a Nunn Wooten Scouting Fellowship position with the New York Jets, per source.

Ohio State: Ethan Hunt has accepted a job with the Buckeyes as assistant director of creative design.

Southern Virginia (D-III): Southern Virginia is seeking a full time position coach working with either the QBs or WRs. SVU is aligned with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and is looking for applicants who are like minded and want to be in an LDS atmosphere. This is a full time position with benefits. Please email a resume along with references to Justin Hugie at justin.hugie@svu.edu with the subject line of "Offensive Position Coach".

Saddleback (JC - CA): Jeff Fischer is leaving the Ventura College (JC - CA) staff to join the staff as an assistant at Saddeleback College.

North Dakota State College of Science (JC): North Dakota State College of Science is looking for a high energy football coach to serve as our Offensive Line Coach. The responsibilities include coaching the Offensive Line position group, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the HC. You should have a willingness to work hard, develop relationships, and be eager to advance in the profession. This a 10- month position starting mid-July. Playing experience and/or coaching the Offensive side of the ball preferred. Note: For the 2022 season, there is a $6000+ stipend, along with the Housing and Meal plan. There are job possibilities within the Athletic department or community based on education and/or work experience. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references to ndscs.football@ndscs.edu. No phone calls please.

Minnesota Duluth (D-II): Loren Endsley has accepted the offensive line / run game coordinator job. Endsley spent last season as an offensive graduate assistant at Ohio.

Arkansas: A Division II coordinator is expected to join the staff, sources tell FootballScoop. Details here.

Air Force: After nearly two decades with the basic "AF" logo, Air Force is rebranding with a modernized Falcon.

Alderson Broaddus (Sprint - WV): Alderson Broaddus Sprint Football in WV is seeking a full time LB or DB coach Best Fit. This coach will have their own recruiting area and will have other duties assigned by the head coach. Start date 8/1/22 compensation 16k with meal plan and option to purchase benefits. 10 month contract aug-may Please email Resume and reference list to Head Coach Matt Perotti at Perottimm@ab.edu.

Wisconsin: Former Houston defensive coordinator Mark D'Onfrio is reportedly joining the staff

Kalamazoo College (D-III - MI): Kalamazoo College is looking for games Week 1 and Week 4 for the 2023 season. We are looking for a Home and Home agreement. If interested they can reach out to DC Clay Whitehead at cwhitehe@kzoo.edu.

