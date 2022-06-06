The Scoop - Monday June 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

New England Patriots: With Josh McDaniels gone, the Patriots' new offensive play-caller will come from in-house, but not from the offensive side of the ball.

Louisburg (JC- NC): Louisburg College is seeking applicants for an Offensive Coordinator. Responsibilities include but are not limited to coordinating offense, maintaining a recruiting territory, academic monitoring and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. This is a 12-month contract position with benefits. Bachelor’s degree is required, Master’s preferred. Email cover letter, resume and references to Head Football Coach Quinderra Spellman at qspellman@louisburg.edu. No phone calls.

University of Rochester (D-III - NY): University of Rochester has an opening for an offensive position coach(WR experience preferred). It is a 9 month position, $25k+ and full benefits. Send resume and list of references to Chad Martinovich at Martinovich@sports.rochester.edu .

Tuskegee (D-II - AL): The 2022 season will be Reginald Ruffin's first and last as Tuskegee's head coach.

Mayville State (NAIA - ND): Mayville State has an opening for an assistant coach. We are looking for the best candidate regardless of position. This is a restricted earnings position that does not include benefits. This position pays $20,500 This coach will have their own recruiting area and will have the opportunity to run their own position meetings. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. If interested, please send resume and references to Head Coach Rocky Larson at rocky.larson@mayvillestate.edu.

Minot State (D-II - ND): Minot State University, an NCAA Division II school and member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is seeking an offensive assistant coach, working with wide receivers. The successful candidate will have experience coaching wide receivers and a background working with special teams. This is a full time, 12-month position with full benefits. Interested applicants can visit https://www.minotstateu.edu/hr/jobs/ for more information and to submit application materials. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply.

Sul Ross State (D-III - TX): Sul Ross State is hiring an offensive graduate assistant to work with the running backs. Duties will include overseeing your position group, recruiting a section of Texas and assisting in various off field duties. This position will cover housing, meals and 1k a month for tuition cost. Must have running back coaching/playing experience. Email resumes to barry.derickson@sulross.edu to apply.

Missouri Western (D-II): Missouri Western is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant to work with their Offensive Staff. This position will lead their own position group (Running Backs) and will have their own recruiting area. Compensation will include Tuition, a monthly stipend, and affordable housing. To be considered for this position, candidates must be accepted to the Missouri Western Graduate School for the Fall 2022 semester (apply here). Please, email cover letter and resume to offensive coordinator Dave Brown at dbrown45@missouriwestern.edu.

UW-Oshkosh (D-III): Former Akron tight ends coach Rich Worsell has accepted the offensive coordinator / offensive line job.

Tiffin (D-II - OH): Tiffin University Football is looking to hire a defensive graduate assistant. Experience playing and/or coaching Defensive Backs/Quarterback is preferred. This position includes a tuition waiver, monthly stipend and possible housing. Knowledge of Visio, Hudl and Photoshop is a plus. Candidates will be responsible for working with the DB's / film breakdown / data entry and all other duties assigned by the head coach. Receipt of this position is predicated upon acceptance into a Tiffin University graduate school program. All interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and minimum 3 professional references to Defensive Coordinator, Brock Caraboa via this link.

Concord (D-II - WV): Concord is seeking an offensive line coach. The candidate must have experience coaching the Offensive Line. The candidate must also have experience with Recruiting and also Strength and Condition. This is a full time position with full benefits. Please send your resume to: coachwalker@concord.edu.

Chip Kelly: Reflecting on something he was told as a young coach on the valuable experience of high school coaches, Kelly shared with Trent Dilfer recently, “If you haven’t been on a yellow school bus then you’re not a coach.”

Minnesota Vikings: Donovan L. Jackson has accepted a pro scout position with the Vikings front office. Jackson is a former personnel assistant for Packers as well as a former FBS and FCS offensive line coach.

Rhodes (D-III - TN): Rhodes College is seeking a Two Intern coaches for the 2022 Season. Preferred candidates will have college playing experience or 1 season of on-the-field coaching experience. Responsible to coach a position group and conduct position meetings. Positions begin August 1st. There will be a small stipend and some meals as part of this internship. Requirements: 3 References and completion of Successful Background Check. To apply, send Resume along with References to football@rhodes.edu. No phone calls please.

Pacific (D-III - OR): Pacific is currently seeking a restricted-earnings assistant football coach. The responsibilities of this position will be (but not limited to) position meetings, film break down, recruiting, and all other duties deemed necessary as assigned by the head coach. Requirements for this position include a bachelor’s degree and experience coaching at the college level. This will be a salary non-benefitted position likely working on the defensive side. Salary will be dictated by level and years of experience offered. Interested applicants should send resume, cover letter and list of references to BoxerFootball@pacificu.edu. Please no phone calls.



Minnesota State (D-II): Todd A. Taylor Jr. has accepted the defensive line job on Todd Hoffner's staff.

Kentucky Christian (NAIA): Kentucky Christian University is looking to hire a Graduate Assistant and is open to candidates from all position groups. Free tuition, housing, and meals are included (no stipend). Must be a man of faith and share the Christian values of the University. Please send resume to jfrussell@kcu.edu.

Nick Saban: A high school junior crashed SEC spring meetings and snuck past security for a chance to shoot his shot with Saban.

Milford Academy (Postgrad – New Berlin, NY): Milford Academy is looking for a Quarterback (QB) Coach with college playing and/or coaching experience (we play a college schedule). The position includes salary (based on experience), housing and meals. Teaching position available. Email your resume to bc55@milfordacademy.org. No phone calls please.

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking 4 Graduate Assistants (2 Offense, 2 Defense). This position includes a stipend, full tuition, meals, and housing is provided. Responsibilities include certain aspects of the football program. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman, at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Milford Academy (Postgrad – New Berlin, NY): Milford Academy is looking for a Defensive Coordinator (DC) with college playing and/or coaching experience (we play a college schedule). The position includes salary (based on experience), housing and meals. Teaching position available. Email your resume to bc55@milfordacademy.org. No phone calls please.

