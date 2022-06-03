The Scoop - Friday June 3, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Nick Saban: A high school junior crashed SEC spring meetings and snuck past security for a chance to shoot his shot with Saban.

Fairmont State (D-II - WV): Fairmont State has an opening for a Wide Receiver Coach. Duties include coaching your position, helping with Scout Team, helping with Special Teams, creating Scouting Reports, Film Breakdown, Recruiting an assigned area, and any other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Bachelor’s Degree required. Playing or Coaching the position preferred. This is a Full Time position with Benefits. Please send cover letter, resume, and references to Ron Rankin at rrankin@fairmontstate.edu.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Neil Stratton tweets that former Bears Director of College Scouting Mark Sadowski, who spent nearly two decades years in Chicago and eight seasons with the Saints prior to that, is expected to take an executive role in the Steelers front office.

Duke: Per source, Duke offensive analyst Tee Mitchell has accepted Bill Walsh fellowship with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dakota Wesleyan (NAIA): Mike Bernarde, who spent the last eight seasons on staff at Minnesota State-Mankato (D-II), has accepted the offensive line job. Bernarde worked in a variety of roles at Mankato, including most recently as special teams coordinator and defensive line coach after six seasons on the offensive side of the ball.

CoachComm: CoachComm is looking to hire a Western Regional Sales Manager. This is a senior level sales position selling all of CoachComm’s market leading portfolio of game day and practice systems. We are looking for an individual with extensive knowledge of the high school and JUCO coaches in Calif, Wash, Ore, Nevada, Co, and Arizona. Sales experience is a plus but connections with coaches can offset. Must have good credit and driving record. Extensive travel required. Reports to VP Sales. Serious inquiries only. Send to mike.whitley@coachcomm.com.

Louisville: The dynamic around Louisville football has an undeniable You vs. The Guy She Told You Not To Worry About vibe right now.

Sam Pittman: Sources tell FootballScoop that Pittman's new deal with the Razorbacks is worth more than $30 million.

Millsaps College (D-III - MS): Millsaps is looking for a game for the 2022 Season on September 17th or 24th, 2022. Contact Isaac Carter at Carteie@millsaps.edu.

Jackson State (FCS - MS): Deion Sanders is reportedly adding veteran Power Five assistant Tim Brewster to the staff.

