The Scoop - Saturday January 8, 2022

Idaho: Temple defensive analyst Tyler Yelk is expected to join the Idaho staff as safeties coach / pass game coordinator and Oregon State staffer David Loose will be the team's defensive line coach, Bruce Feldman tweets.

Carolina Panthers: Matt Rhule is expected to return to lead the team in 2022, Jeremy Fowler is reporting.

North Carolina: The program has announced Gene Chizik as assistant head coach for defense and Indiana defensive coordinator Charlton Warren as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Penn State: Running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider, who was being pursued by Florida State for a co-offensive coordinator role, has decided to stay at Penn State, Matt Zenitz shares.

Tulane: Defensive line coach Byron Dawson will not return, per source. Willie Fritz is also expected to make additional changes as well, sources tell Footballscoop. Look for the new offensive coordinator to be hired next week.

UTSA: With the departure of Barry Lunney, Jr. UTSA is promoting Will Stein (WRs) and Matt Mattox (OL) to co-offensive coordinators, sources tell FootballScoop. Stein coordinated the passing game and Mattox the run game under OC Barry Lunney, Jr., this past season. Stein will also move from receivers to quarterbacks. The school has since announced the news.

Illinois: UTSA offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Barry Lunney Jr. has been named to the same post at Illinois.

Navy: Per source, defensive assistant Joe Coniglio has been promoted to outside linebackers coach.

Holy Cross (FCS - MA): College of the Holy Cross has three (3) available positions; Offensive Skill, Defensive Skill and Director of Football Operations. These positions are each FULL-TIME and qualified candidates should have at least five (5) years or more of collegiate or professional experience. Preference will be given to candidates with recruiting experience at the FBS or FCS levels and proficiency in auxiliary roles; recruiting coordinator, camp coordinator, etc. Candidates should forward resumes and references to sjames@holycross.edu. In your email please state which position you are interested in and whether or not you are attending the AFCA Convention.

Kenyon College (D-III - OH): Kenyon College invites applications for the position of Assistant Football Coach (Offensive Coordinator). This is a full time, 10-month reporting position with benefits. The Assistant Football Coach will work in conjunction with the head coach to fulfill the following responsibilities: coaching student athletes, mentoring assistant coaches, scouting opponents, recruiting various territories, and developing alumni contacts. This position will also serve as the Offensive Coordinator, responsible for managing all duties related to organization of the offensive staff, creating offensive schemes and playbook information and evaluating offensive personnel. Additional responsibilities will be assigned in game management, teaching, and / or administration. Interested candidates please follow this link to apply.

Cisco (JC - TX): Cisco College is accepting resume packages for the position of Head Football Coach. Full job description is listed separately. This is a full time position with a generous benefit package. Benefits are listed on the Cisco College Website under the Employment section. A complete resume package includes a completed and signed Cisco College Application (located on the Employment Page of our website at www.cisco.edu), Curriculum Vitae (CV) or resume, Philosophy of Education, and unofficial copies of transcripts. Please ensure all required documents are included with your submission as incomplete packages will be returned unprocessed. Complete resume packages may be submitted to the email humanresources@cisco.edu.

Crown (D-III - MN): Crown College has an immediate opening for an Defensive Restricted Earnings position. Applicants must have a strong Christian faith and work within Crown College’s Christian mission. The position will have their own recruiting area and will be responsible for coaching and managing their own position, including position meetings. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to film breakdown and data entry, assisting with special teams, recruiting, running positional meetings, assisting with game preparation, and other duties assigned by the head coach. The position includes a $5,000 stipend, housing, and some meals. Send a cover letter, resume, your faith journey, and references to Head Coach Anthony Franz at FranzA@crown.edu subject line Crown Defensive Restricted Earnings. Review of applicants will begin immediately. We will be interviewing at the AFCA convention. Looking for someone to start immediately.

Bethel (NAIA - TN): Bethel University tootball is seeking a defensive graduate assistant football coach. The position is flexible based on background. This position will work directly with the defensive staff and head coach. GA will be responsible for coaching a position group, film breakdown, scout team, data entry and all other duties assigned by the defensive staff. Position include 50 % tuition assistance, housing, meal plan, and a monthly stipend. Please email resume and references to springerc@bethelu.edu

Central Washington (D-II): Central Washington University, DII- Lone Star Conference (LSC), is looking to fill a graduate assistant position. The position will be responsible for the following: corners coach, film breakdown (Hudl), practice organization, game-day preparation, recruiting assistant, student-athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator. This position will include full tuition and an $8,500 stipend, plus camp money. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree and acceptance into the graduate program. All interested applicants should email nate.johnson@cwu.edu and chris.fisk@cwu.edu. Please include a cover letter, resume, and three references. No phone calls, please.

West Virginia Wesleyan (D-II): West Virginia Wesleyan College, located in Buckhannon, WV has an immediate opening for two offensive assistant coaches to serve as the Wide Receivers coach and the other as Running Backs coach. One will be a Full-Time position and the other a Part-Time position. Applicants will be required to coach their own position group, manage their own recruiting area, assist in opponent film breakdown/reports, and perform all other duties assigned by the Head Coach & Offensive Coordinator. Applicants will assist the Offensive Coordinator in development of the Wide Receiver/Running-Back position segment of the team, which includes but not limited to organization of practice and games, scheduling, supervision of academic progress, public relations, and compliance with University, Conference, and NCAA rules. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. We are looking for candidates with good communication, organization and time management skills and self-motivated individual with the ability to problem solve and work individually or in a group setting. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until filled. Please email Cover Letter, resume and references to Head Football Coach Dwayne Martin at WVWCFootball@gmail.com. No phone calls please. Local candidates are encouraged to apply.

