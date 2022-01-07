The Scoop - Friday January 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Football operations meetings in San Antonio: Summary agenda is here for the football operations meetings in San Antonio.

North Carolina: In addition to Jay Bateman, sources tell FootballScoop Jovan Dewitt is not being retained. More on the changes to Mack Brown's staff here.

Louisiana Monroe: An update at ULM, where sources tell FootballScoop Terry Bowden is now planning to hire experienced, co-defensive coordinators.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jags plan to interview Tampa offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich....today Jeremy Fowler has shared.

North Carolina: As Inside Carolina reported yesterday, Bruce Feldman is reporting this morning, defensive coordinator Jay Bateman is not expected to return. Sources tell FootballScoop in addition to Bateman, Mack Brown is expected to have at least one additional change on his staff. Stay tuned....

Clemson: Nick Eason will earn $750,000 per year on a 3-year deal as Clemson's new defensive tackles coach/run game coordinator.

Davenport (D-II - MI): Davenport University is s seeking an immediate hire for offensive coordinator/offensive line coach. Duties include, but are not limited to, assistant to the head coach, quality control, video editing, operations experience, dynamic recruiter, positional coaching experience (OL,RB,TE,QB). Preferred head coaching experience, minimum 4 years of coordinating experience, and 6 years collegiate coaching experience. Required minimum bachelor degree, masters degree preferred! Send resume to smcewen@davenport.edu. Interviews will begin immediately!

Pin and Pull Efficiency: “Understand the Defense, Not the Scheme”: When the Pin and Pull concept makes up nearly 1/4th of your run game- as it does at Kutztown University (PA)- the focus shifts from learning the scheme to understanding how defenses will fit it. They’ll get a gamut of adjustments, including over shifted defenses, open side pressure and alternating fit patterns. Which is why offensive line coach Pat Taylor spends more time teaching his unit about reaction rather than scheme. His method of protecting the play is the focus of his report. And it’s been somewhat fool proof. This season the Golden Bears leaned on the Pin and Pull to produce a 7.7 yards per carry average en route to a 11-2 record. Read more.

ULM: Sources tell FootballScoop this morning that Terry Bowden's offer to Jay Hopson remains open; but as of this morning the deal hasn't been finalized.

Northeastern State (D-II - OK): Northeastern State University is accepting applications for their open Defensive Graduate Assistant position. We are looking to fill this position immediately. Preference will be given to candidates with a defensive back coaching/playing background; however, all candidates are encouraged to apply. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, managing a recruiting area, student-athlete development, daily football operations; in addition to other responsibilities designated by the Head Football Coach and Defensive Coordinator. Candidates must meet Northeastern State's graduate school requirements. This position includes a stipend, housing/meals and paid graduate classes. All interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and three references to Defensive Coordinator Michael Conrad at conradm@nsuok.edu. No phone calls please. If you will be attending the AFCA Convention, please indicate in your email, as interviews could take place there.

Duke: Ball State special teams coordinator Pat Dougherty, who spent the past nine seasons in Muncie and also worked with their tight ends, is expected to join the Duke staff Adam Rittenberg tweets.

Oklahoma: JR Sandlin, who spent the last several seasons on staff at Jacksonville State leading their recruiting efforts and coaching tight ends, has joined Brent Venables staff in Norman.

Western New Mexico (D-II): Western New Mexico University invites applicants for a Defensive Graduate Assistant coach, position to be determined. This position will begin immediately. Responsibilities will include coaching a position and all duties assigned by the Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator. Acceptance into the WNMU graduate program is required. Compensation for the position is a tuition waiver, housing, and $5,000 per year. Minority coaches are encouraged to apply. All interested applicants, please email wnmufb@gmail.com with resume and references.

Louisiana Lafayette: Vanderbilt corners coach LaMar Morgan, a former Ragin Cajuns player, has been announced as defensive coordinator / safeties coach.

UCF: Kevin Bolden has joined the staff as director of recruiting relations / wide receivers asssistant.

Abilene Christian (FCS - TX): Julian Wilson has joined the staff as defensive backs coach after spending the last two seasons at Texas Tech, where he worked with the secondary.

Toronto Argonauts (CFL): Calgary Stampeders (CFL) defensive line coach Corey Mace has been named defensive coordinator of the Argos.

Sam Houston (FCS - TX): Sources tell FootballScoop John Perry is expected to become offensive coordinator and Cooper Bassett will be the new offensive line coach at Sam Houston.

Ohio State: Sources tell FootballScoop that offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and the program have parted ways.

ESPN Film Room: The Worldwide Leader is planning to give viewers a heavy dose of Jimbo Fisher as the Film Room returns for Monday's national title game.

Auburn: Sources tell FootballScoop Mike Hartline is headed to join Bryan Harsin's staff.

Louisiana-Monroe: Terry Bowden and ULM are tabbing a former FBS head coach to fill their defensive coordinator role, sources tell FootballScoop.

USFL: The re-launch of the USFL will reportedly tab Kevin Sumlin and Gene Chizik to return to the sidelines to lead two of the teams.

Jacksonville State: Sources tell FootballScoop that Rich Rodriguez is tabbing a young star-in-the-making to run his defense.

