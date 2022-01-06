The Scoop - Thursday January 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Benedict College (D-II - SC): Benedict College is no longer accepting resumes for their openings. Thanks for the tremendous interest!



New Mexico State: Cliff Odom has joined the staff as cornerbacks coach. He most recently held the same post at Eastern Illinois.

Ohio State: Sources tell FootballScoop that offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and the program have parted ways.

ESPN Film Room: The Worldwide Leader is planning to give viewers a heavy dose of Jimbo Fisher as the Film Room returns for Monday's national title game.

Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II - OK): Northwestern Oklahoma State University is accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Football Coach (Tight Ends); this position includes a stipend, housing/meals and paid graduate classes (path to graduate degree in 2 years). Applicants must be accepted into the graduate program with a 2.75 GPA. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, promotion and marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations & other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Minority candidates encouraged to apply. Interested candidates can email their Letter of Interest, Resume, and References to Head Football Coach mdwalter@nwosu.edu. If you will be attending AFCA Convention, please indicate in email as some interviews could take place there.

Bridgewater (D-III - VA): Bridgewater College is seeking applications for the position of Offensive Assistant Coach – Wide Receivers. This is a full-time position, reporting to the Head Football Coach. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Assisting the head coach in all facets of a Division III football program, Recruiting prospective student-athletes who fit the mission and culture of the program and the College, Organizing & conducting on-field coaching during practices and games. Prior collegiate coaching experience and/or competitive collegiate playing experience required. Must be able to teach offensive football technique and understand football strategy at a high level. Demonstrated leadership skills and effective communication and organizational skills. Basic competency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Visio) applications is required. Competency with HUDL or other editing software and willing to learn GoArmyEdge 3-D Technology. Must possess a valid driver’s license and be insurable by the college’s auto insurance carrier. The cover letter should address the qualifications contained in the profile above. To Apply: Please complete the online application at https://www.bridgewater.edu/careers/. Attach a cover letter, resume and include the names and contact information (email and mobile phone) for three references. No phone calls please.

Snow (JC - UT): Snow College is looking to hire a wide receivers coach. This is a part time position that will include housing, meals, and a stipend from teaching PE classes. A Bachelors degree is required. Previous coaching experience is also required. The coach will have housing and academic responsibilities as well. Interviews will be held next week at the AFCA convention in San Antonio, if possible. Snow College football has played in the National Championship game and National Semifinal game for the past two seasons. Interested candidates should send their resume, references, and letter of interest to snowbadgerfb@gmail.com

Auburn: Adam Schefter tweets that Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Brentson Buckner is being pursued for Auburn's defensive line opening after turning down an offer from Clemson earlier this week.

Auburn: Sources tell FootballScoop Mike Hartline is headed to join Bryan Harsin's staff.

UW-Eau Claire (D-III): University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, located in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is looking to fill one (1) open date for 2022, Week 2 OR Week 4 are currently open. Looking for a home game and will pay a guarantee. Please contact Head Football Coach, Wesley Beschorner at athlet64@uwec.edu

Central Oklahoma (D-II): Former Abilene Christian (FCS - TX) offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Josh Lamberson has joined the staff.

Lousiana-Monroe: Terry Bowden and ULM are tabbing a former FBS head coach to fill their defensive coordinator role, sources tell FootballScoop.

USFL: The re-launch of the USFL will reportedly tab Kevin Sumlin and Gene Chizik to return to the sidelines to lead two of the teams.

Jacksonville State: Sources tell FootballScoop that Rich Rodriguez is tabbing a young star-in-the-making to run his defense.

Miami (OH): Miami currently has three open positions on staff - linebackers, defensive backs, and special teams. Interested candidates are asked to apply online via this link.

St. Francis (NAIA - IL): The University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL seeks applicants for a defensive restricted earnings coach (10-13k) to work with the DL or LB. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: operational tasks assigned by the Head Coach, opponent film breakdown/reports, game week preparation, and managing position meetings. There is opportunity to grow within the program based on performance. Please send a resume, cover letter, and list of three references to Head Football Coach Joe Curry at jcurry@stfrancis.edu. No phone calls please. There may an opportunity to interview at the AFCA Convention this weekend.

Southern Arkansas (D-II): Per source, Trinity Valley CC (JC - TX) defensive coordinator Will Reed is the new defensive coordinator at Southern Arkansas.

Clarke (NAIA - IA): Clarke University in Dubuque, IA is seeking a part-time assistant football coach on Offense with QB or WR experience. This is a 12-month staff position and compensation is 15k, on-campus housing, and meals. This position must live on-campus and will have some Residence Life duties. Other duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to: Assist the head coach with all aspects of the football program, position group meetings and practice prep, academic monitoring responsibilities, and special teams assignment. Please forward cover letter, resume and at least 3 professional references to the Head Coach Miguel Regalado miguel.regalado@clarke.edu. No phone calls please. This job has an immediate start date.

Coach of the Year: Yesterday, in partnership with AstroTurf, we announced the 2021 FootballScoop Coach of the Year winners on the offensive side of the ball: Zach Kittley (WKU), quarterbacks; William Peagler (Michigan State), running backs; Brian Hartline (Ohio State), wide receivers; Todd Hartley (Georgia), tight ends; and Jim Harding (Utah), offensive line.

USC: Lincoln Riley is reportedly snagging an assistant from a College Football Playoff team for his Trojans staff.

James Madison: Former Vol, Hokies staffer tabbed to lead operations for James Madison's FBS move.

New Riddell Helmet: Riddell had gone eight years without introducing a new helmet to the market, but that all changed today with a helmet full of technological advances.

