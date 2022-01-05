The Scoop - Wednesday January 5, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Lafayette (FCS - PA): Mike Saint Germain has joined the staff as defensive coordinator. Mike is a 2007 alumnus of Lafayette who spent the last three seasons at Kutztown (D-II - PA).

Graceland (NAIA - IA): Phil Staback, who spent the last eight seasons as the offensive coordinator at Southwest Baptist (D-II), has joined the program as offensive coordinator.

St. Thomas (FCS - MN): Sources tell FootballScoop that offensive coordinator Bruce Carpenter has left the staff to pursue opportunities outside coaching; the offensive coordinator position is open. The Tommies went 7-3 overall and 6-2 in Pioneer Football League play in their first season reclassifying from Division III to FCS.

New Riddell Helmet: Riddell had gone eight years without introducing a new helmet to the market, but that all changed today with a helmet full of technological advances.

Wake Forest: The program has officially announced the addition of Brad Lambert as the new defensive coordinator for the Demon Deacs.

RC Slocum: The College Football Hall of Fame coach has announced he is cancer free.

Carthage (D-III - WI): Carthage has an opening for a part-time offensive skill position. Compensation is $4000 stipend disbursed over 10 months. NO housing, NO benefits, occasional meals. Candidate will run his own position meetings. Interested parties should reach out to head coach Dustin Hass at dhass@carthage.edu

Louisiana Christian (NAIA): Louisiana Christian University is seeking a part time coach. Looking for a coach with defensive coaching experience, position would be best fit. Preference will be given to Coaches with strength and conditioning background. Responsibilities would be assisting the strength and conditioning coordinator, assisting/running a position room, film breakdown, all practice setup and breakdown, overseeing academics of position group/offense and all other responsibilities assigned by Head Football Coach or Athletic Director. Position would pay $10,000 and would include dorms. Starting date would be immediately. Candidate must adhere to the Louisiana Christian University personal conduct policy. A Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of a background check is required. Interested applicants should email their Resume, and Cover Letter to Head Coach at Andrew.Maddox@lacollege.edu.

USF: The school has announced a 5-year contract extension with vice president of athletics Michael Kelly aimed at keeping him with the school through June 2028.

TCU: SMU director of recruiting operations Tyler Olker has joined the TCU staff as director of player personnel.

Clemson: Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason, a former Clemson defensive lineman, is expected to be Dabo's new defensive line coach Matt Zenitz tweets.

USC: Lincoln Riley is reportedly snagging an assistant from a College Football Playoff team for his Trojans staff.

Notre Dame: A few days ago we shared that Marcus Freeman was on the verge of adding Cincinnati special teams coordinator Brian Mason to the staff in the same capacity, and this morning Pete Thamel tweets that Mason has agreed to join Freeman's staff in South Bend.

Syracuse: Sources share with FootballScoop that linebackers coach Chris Achuff is moving to defensive line and defensive coordinator Tony White will now coach the linebackers. The remaining full-time coaching opening for Syracuse is receivers.

University of New Hampshire (FCS - NH): University of New Hampshire has openings for 3 Quality Control Positions on staff. This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is NO compensation, housing OR benefits with occasional meals. There are 5 previous Quality Control coaches in full time roles on staff. Ideal candidates must be highly organized, proficient in DVsport, Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. Previous experience coaching or playing is preferred. All interested and qualified applicants should email their resume, references, and cover letter to Unhwildcatsfb@gmail.com.

Illinois: Sources tell FootballScoop Bret Bielema is making a change at offensive coordinator....and is moving quickly to fill the position.

QwikCut: The best deal in video analysis just got better. Get 100 hours of storage for FREE, for life. Make the switch & save!

Georgia Tech: Offensive coordinator Chip Long's deal is two years ($800,000 and $850,000) and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke's is $300,000 per year for two years as well per multiple reports.

Virginia Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant Offensive Line Coach. This position includes tuition and housing is provided. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Looking for someone experienced in coaching offensive line, has good personal skills, and is good with small groups on and off the field. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman at tnewman1@vul.edu.

USF: The results haven't been what they've hoped for, but Jeff Scott is getting some more time at USF.

East Tennessee State (FCS): ETSU has landed one of the top D-II coordinators as their new offensive play caller, sources tell FootballScoop.

FirstDown PlayBook is offering FREE 3-Day Memberships to all high school and college coaches. No credit card is needed and no obligation after. Sign up in seconds here.

Presbyterian (FCS - SC): Presbyterian is tabbing a D-II coach who has had success as one of the youngest coaches in college football, and someone that has also had success building a program from scratch. Here's more on their hire of Steve Englehart.

Eastern Michigan: Eastern Michigan has an opening for a football operations and recruiting graduate assistant. Applicants must be accepted into the graduate program and have a 3.0 GPA. Interested candidates should email their resume, cover letter, and references to emu_football@emich.edu with the subject line: Operations/Recruiting GA Position.

East Tennessee State (FCS): An update on the staff at ETSU under George Quarles.

STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.