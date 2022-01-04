The Scoop - Tuesday January 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Georgia Tech: Chris Weinke has now been announced as the new quarterbacks coach.

Oklahoma: Todd Bates has formally been announced as associate head coach / co-defensive coordinator / run defense.

Syracuse: Sources share with FootballScoop that linebackers coach Chris Achuff is moving to defensive line and defensive coordinator Tony White will now coach the linebackers. The remaining full-time coaching opening for Syracuse is receivers.

Navarro (JC - TX): Ryan Taylor, who spent the past two seasons as the head coach at Cisco College (JC - TX), has been named the new head coach at Navarro.

Virginia: Des Kitchings has now been formally announced as the new offensive coordinator.

Presbyterian (FCS - SC): Presbyterian is tabbing a D-II coach who has had success as one of the youngest coaches in college football, and someone that has also had success building a program from scratch. Here's more on their hire of Steve Englehart.

East Tennessee State (FCS): An update on the staff at ETSU under George Quarles.

Southwestern Assemblies of God University (NAIA): SAGU is looking for an assistant football coach, with current knowledge of Junior College recruiting. Coaching Position is open for discussion based on current staff structure. Must Submit a statement of Faith and Resume to Head Coach Ryan Smith at rsmith@sagu.edu

New Mexico State: Eastern Illinois (FCS) corners coach Cliff Odom has accepted the corners job on Jerry Kill's staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Southwestern Assemblies of God University (NAIA): SAGU is looking for an assistant football coach, with a Masters in Kinesiology to teach in the Fall. Coaching Position is open for discussion based on current staff structure. Must Submit a statement of Faith and Resume to Head Coach Ryan Smith at rsmith@sagu.edu

Jim Harbaugh: The Michigan coach could be eyeing an NFL return, per a report. Details here.

Akron: Sources tell FootballScoop that Eastern Illinois (FCS) safeties coach / co-special teams coordinator Neal Renna has accepted the safeties job.

Abilene Christian (FCS - TX): Julian Wilson has joined the staff as defensive backs coach, source confirms to FootballScoop. Matt Zenitz first reported the news. He comes to ACU from Texas Tech with new head coach Keith Patterson.

Walsh (D-II - OH): Walsh, located in North Canton, Ohio is currently seeking an Offensive Graduate Assistant position. This position includes tuition for graduate school upon admission into the graduate program. This position does not include housing or meals. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support, game preparation, and recruiting. Looking for someone with experience on the offensive side of the ball, has good personal skills, and is good with individuals on and off the field. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume to Nick Gassman at ngassman1@walsh.edu"James Madison: JMU is looking to hire a director of creative media for the football program. JMU is transitioning to the FBS in 2022. Visit link link to learn more, and to apply.

Coaches of the Year: FootballScoop is proud to partner with AstroTurf in naming Baylor's Jeff Grimes, Oklahoma State's Jim Knowles and Michigan's Jay Harbaugh as the FootballScoop Coordinators of the Year. As always, this year's winners were selected by prior winners.

Northwestern State (FCS): Former Incarnate Word offensive coordinator Cody Crill is expected to be the new offensive coordinator at Northwestern State source tells FootballScoop.

Ole Miss: Ole Miss GM Matt Lindsey is planning to join the agency Athletes First per multiple reports. Sources add to FootballScoop Lindsey is expected to work with talent on both the player and coaches sides of the business and is expected to be based out of Atlanta.

USF: The results haven't been what they've hoped for, but Jeff Scott is getting some more time at USF.

Washington: Nick Brautigam, who was the defensive coordinator at Montana Tech (NAIA) last year, has joined the Huskies staff as a defensive quality control intern, per source.

Penn State: Stacy Collins, who spent last season at Boise State as special teams coordinator / edge coach, has joined James Franklin's staff as special teams coordinator / outside linebackers / nickels coach.

USC: Former Oklahoma State recruiting analyst Zachary Crabtree has joined Lincoln Riley's USC staff.

Washington: Paul Creighton, who coached the tight ends at Fresno State under Kalen DeBoer, has joined the Washington staff in a special teams quality control role.

Ball tonight: LSU takes on Kansas State at 8pm ct on ESPN.

Missouri: Mizzou is looking to hire a director of on-campus recruiting. Interested candidates can apply via this link.

Prairie View A&M (FCS): Interim head coach Bubba McDowell is being elevated to the head coaching role, per multiple reports. McDowell has spent the past 11 seasons on staff and was the defensive backs coach before taking on the interim head coach role.

Wake Forest: Wake Forest has an opening for a football quality control intern working with wide receivers. Person must have over a 3.0 gpa, have had experience playing or coaching wide receivers, and has not been graduated from college for more than six years - as this job can lead to a graduate assistant position. Send resume and transcript to davisn@wfu.edu. No phone calls.

Towson (FCS - MD): Towson University has openings for 4 Quality Control Positions on staff (2 on Offense and 2 on Defense). This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is NO compensation, housing OR benefits with occasional meals. There are 4 previous Quality Control coaches in full time roles on staff. Ideal candidates must be highly organized, proficient in DVsport, Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. Previous experience coaching or playing is preferred. All interested and qualified applicants should email their resume, references, and cover letter to lyaniger@towson.edu.

East Tennessee State (FCS): ETSU has landed one of the top D-II coordinators as their new offensive play caller, sources tell FootballScoop.

Miami: Bryan McClendon, who served as Mario Cristobal's passing game coordinator / wide receivers coach at Oregon and later as interim head coach of the program, is close to finalizing a deal to become the co-offensive coordinator for the 'Canes, Pete Thamel tweets.

Virginia Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant Wide Receiver Coach. This position includes tuition and housing is provided. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Looking for someone experienced in coaching wide receivers, has good personal skills, and is good with small groups on and off the field. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to head coach Tim Newman at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Idaho: South Dakota (FCS) special teams coordinator / inside linebackers coach Rob Aurich will be the new defensive coordinator at Idaho, Bruce Feldman tweets.

Birmingham Southern (D-III - AL): Birmingham-Southern is looking for a D3 or NAIA opponent on Sept 3 for 2022 and on either Sept. 17 or 24. If interested email tjwhite@bsc.edu.

UW-River Falls (D-III): UW-River Falls, a public D3 school located 30 mins from the Minneapolis-St.Paul metro area and plays in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) is seeking an offensive line coach. The position is benefited and pays 26-28k per year. Interested applicants can send resume, references, and any relevant information to uwrffootball1@gmail.com with the potential to meet at the upcoming AFCA Convention.

Midwestern State (D-II - TX): Midwestern State University is seeking two Graduate Assistant Football Coaches to start work immediately. The positions include a stipend, housing, and tuition assistance for graduate school. Coaching responsibilities to include but not limited to Wide Receivers and Running Backs. Experience playing and coaching Wide Receivers/Running Backs preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including but not limited to, practice organization, contest preparation, recruitment weekends, student athlete development, spring football practice, and other duties as assigned by the Head Football Coach. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree required. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to: Ashton Aikens, Assistant Coach at Ashton.aikens@msutexas.edu.

Franklin (D-III - IN): Franklin has an immediate opening for an assistant coach. College coaching or playing experience preferred. The position will also serve as the video coordinator. Compensation will be $10,000 along with housing and meals provided. Interested candidates should email resume and references to Alan Hensell at ahensell@franklincollege.edu. Interviews will be conducted at the AFCA convention with a start date as soon as possible.

Mercer (FCS - GA): Mercer has opening for 2 Defensive positions (Quality Control & Intern). These are strictly VOLUNTEER positions; there is NO compensation or benefits but housing is possible. Quality Control candidates should have 2-3 years coaching experience working with defensive backs. Position includes, but is not limited to: coaching own position, video editing/coordinating, manage and direct scout team, weekly data input, weekly analytics, on-campus recruiting and other duties assigned by the head coach. Ideal candidates must have high energy, be self-motivated, highly-organized and proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Visio and other computer skills. Intern position is a entry level position to get into the coaching profession. Position includes, but is not limited to: video editing/coordinating, weekly data input, weekly reports, and other duties assigned by the head coach. Ideal candidates are organized and MUST be proficient with Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. All interested and qualified applicants should email taylor_jc@mercer.edu. No phone calls please.

Temple: Director of player personnel Preston Brown is moving to an on-field coaching role, per 247.

Power 5: A Power 5 program that wishes to stay anonymous is looking to add a special teams graduate assistant. Interested candidates can send resumes to Sptga2022@gmail.com. Please note if you will have availability to interview at the convention your email.

Washington State: Southeast Missouri (FCS) tight ends coach Justin Kramer has accepted an off-field role in Pullman, per source.

Fan Controlled Football League: An exciting opportunity exists for coaches to join the league's existing veteran coaching staff with decades of professional and major college experience for the upcoming season. The FCF is currently searching for position coaches and coaching interns. Coaches with knowledge and experience with technology, gaming, Twitch, and social media are highly encouraged to apply. The duration of the contract for all position coaches is for (3) months with a salary of $4,000-$5,000 per month depending on experience. The season will run from March 2022-June 2022. This position also includes free housing and meals. Fan Controlled Football returns for Season 2.0 in April 2022. The FCF is an innovative professional football league that saw players such as Johnny Manziel and Josh Gordon play during the 2021 season. For consideration please email resume to FCF Director of Coaching, Shawn Liotta, CoachLiotta@FCF.io.

Southeast Missouri (FCS: Per source, linebackers coach / special teams coordinator Matt Martin has left the program to pursue other opportunities.

Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech associate director of player personnel Errin Joe has announced that he is leaving the program. Joe is a former GT player who also spent a few seasons as a graduate assistant for the program.

Duke: Sources tell FootballScoop Mike Elko is poised to make Kevin Johns his new offensive coordinator.

Missouri Western (D-II): Missouri Western Football is currently seeking a full time assistant to coach Tight Ends. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including coaching the position, academic support and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Please, email Cover Letter, Resume, and References to Offensive Coordinator Dave Brown at dbrown45@missouriwestern.edu

Texas A&M: Sources tell FootballScoop Jimbo Fisher is in talks to bring an SEC West defensive coordinator to town....

USC: Source shares with FootballScoop USC is planning to hire Parker Henry as an analyst. Henry has served on Oklahoma's staff the past three seasons.

Notre Dame: A huge update at Notre Dame with news at special teams, offensive line, defensive coordinator and more....

Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II): Northwestern Oklahoma State University is accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Football Coach (Tight Ends); this position includes a stipend, housing/meals and paid graduate classes (path to graduate degree in 2 years). Applicants must be accepted into the graduate program with a 2.75 GPA. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, promotion and marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations & other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Minority candidates encouraged to apply. Interested candidates can email their Letter of Interest, Resume, and References to Head Football Coach mdwalter@nwosu.edu. If you will be attending AFCA Convention, please indicate in email as some interviews could take place there.

Oklahoma: OU is reportedly planning to hire a corners coach that, a year ago today, worked for Texas. He's been some places in between then and now.

Wake Forest: Sources tell FootballScoop Brad Lambert is expected to choose the opportunity at Wake. An update on the defensive staff at Wake Forest.

Akron: Winston DeLattiboudere has been announced as defensive line coach. He joins the staff after working at Oregon previously.

Southeast Missouri State (FCS): SEMO has an Offensive Graduate Assistant coaching position working with a skill position. This position will start immediately. Responsibilities will include assisting a position coach and all duties assigned by the Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator. Acceptance into the SEMO graduate program is required. This position provides tuition and $8,000 per year. Minority coaches are encouraged to apply. All interested applicants, please email jmcdowell@semo.edu with resume and references.

North Alabama (FCS): University of North Alabama Football is looking for a home football game Week 2 in 2022. We are open to playing Sept 8th or 10th. We would pay a game guarantee for Div 2. If FCS, would consider doing a Home and Home but we would need a home game in 2022. Please contact Coach Willis at 256-765-4634 if you are interested.

Notre Dame: Former Ohio State All-American and NFL linebacker James Laurinaitis will leave his media career to join the Notre Dame staff.

Oklahoma: Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates will join Brent Venables at Oklahoma, per multiple reports. More on this big move.

Colorado State Pueblo (D-II): Colorado State University Pueblo is currently seeking a OL / TE graduate assistant / intern. You will be responsible for assisting the Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator in coaching the OL/TE position groups, academic support, recruiting your own area, and any other duties assigned by the head coach. Tuition assistance would be available, if interested. Interested applicants should send a resume and three references to Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator, Chris Symington, at chris.symington@csupueblo.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Keiser (NAIA - FL): The Keiser program is looking to hire a defensive graduate assistant. Interested candidates can contact morourke@keiseruniversity.edu with any questions and to apply.

Fehervar Enthroners (Hungary): The Enthroners are looking to fill an assistant coaching opening. Seeking guys that can coach QBs or WRs, Looking for best fit. Possible play calling duties. The position runs from late January / early February thru late July and includes: Round Trip Flights, Housing with wifi, Some Meals, Monthly stipend, Team Gear, Shared Car with other Offensive Coach. The club has the best facilities in Hungary and some of the best in Europe including a new turf practice field and weight room. Located in the city of Szekesfehervar with a population of approx. 100,000 and only 45 minutes from Budapest. Interested coaches can contact Viktor.boka@gmail.com.

Oregon: New Mexico running backs coach / recruiting coordinator Jordan Somerville is leaving to join the Oregon staff where he will be an analyst, Pete Thamel tweets.

Waynesburg (D-III - PA): Waynesburg is accepting applications for VOLUNTEER positions on OFFENSE, DEFENSE, and OPERATIONS (recruiting and graphic design). These are unpaid positions with no benefits. We are looking for motivated individuals whom are looking for the right opportunity to break into collegiate athletics. These particular positions will have the opportunity to work with a veteran staff that is energetic, engaging, and passionate. Interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and references to Cornelius Coleman (Head Coach) cornelius.coleman@waynesburg.edu.

Allan Hancock (JC - CA): Allan Hancock College is a community college that competes in the CCCAA and is located in Santa Maria, CA, which is on the central coast of CA. They are seeking a LBs or DBs coach. Possible coordinating (defensive run or pass game as well as special teams) duties for the right candidate. The position will also be the academic coordinator for the football program. This position requires a specific bachelor's degree which is outlined in the link below. Position is part time, salary is dependent on experience and ability level but will start out around $20k with potential for much more. For the right candidate, housing could also be included. If interested please email ahcfootball@gmail.com a resume (with obtained degrees), cover letter, and references.

Endicott (D-III - MA): Endicott College is seeking applicants for a FULL-TIME assistant football coach. The primary responsibilities of the position will include but are not limited to; assisting the Head Football Coach in all aspects of the football program, coaching your own position group, running positional meetings, and recruiting (on campus and travel). You must be proficient in Hudl Video Editor and Microsoft Office. Although it is not required, Adobe Photoshop experience is preferred. College playing experience and/or previous coaching experience at the collegiate level is preferred. Please email your resume and references to Assistant Head Coach / Offensive Coordinator Todd Parsons at tparsons@endicott.edu. No phone calls please.

Waynesburg (D-III - PA): Waynesburg is accepting applications for STUDENT INTERNS on OFFENSE and DEFENSE. These are unpaid positions with no benefits. But will have the privilege of working along side of Veteran Position Coaches; performing duties such as Practice Planning, Gameday Management, Scouting Reports, Video Breakdown, and Film Studies. We are also looking for motivated individuals who are interested in areas of FOOTBALL OPERATIONS and RECRUITMENT. Interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and references to head coach Cornelius Coleman at cornelius.coleman@waynesburg.edu.

STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.