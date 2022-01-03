Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Publish date:

The Scoop - Monday January 3, 2022

Author:

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

AstroTurf 10:3:21

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Georgia Tech: Former Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke is set to join the staff as quarterbacks coach, and offensive coordinator Chip Long will slide to tight ends, according to multiple reports. Weinke was most recently the quarterbacks coach on Jeremy Pruitt's Tennessee staff. 

Virginia Tech: Joe Rudolph has accepted a senior role on Brent Pry's staff at Virginia Tech sources share with FootballScoop. 

USC: Sources confirm Kiel McDonald is headed to USC

Valdosta State (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop Valdosta has their new head coach signed up

Virginia Tech: Michael Hazel, who has been an integral piece of James Franklin's staff at both Vanderbilt and Penn State, is leaving Happy Valley to become Brent Pry's chief of staff at Virginia Tech, sources confirm to FootballScoop. Bruce Feldman shared the news this morning.  

Georgia Tech: Former Vols quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke is joining the staff as quarterbacks coach, per multiple reports. Offensive coordinator Chip Long will work with the tight ends.

Temple: Sources tell FootballScoop Stan Drayton has his new offensive line coach.

Alabama: Sources tell FootballScoop Alabama senior analyst Ron Cooper is expected to become head coach at LIU.

Virginia: Sources tell FootballScoop Tony Elliott is targeting a defensive coordinator from the Big Ten

Jacksonville Jaguars: GM Trent Baalke is reportedly pushing for ownership to consider Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.

