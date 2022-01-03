The Scoop - Monday January 3, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Georgia Tech: Former Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke is set to join the staff as quarterbacks coach, and offensive coordinator Chip Long will slide to tight ends, according to multiple reports. Weinke was most recently the quarterbacks coach on Jeremy Pruitt's Tennessee staff.

Virginia Tech: Joe Rudolph has accepted a senior role on Brent Pry's staff at Virginia Tech sources share with FootballScoop.

USC: Sources confirm Kiel McDonald is headed to USC.

Valdosta State (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop Valdosta has their new head coach signed up.

Virginia Tech: Michael Hazel, who has been an integral piece of James Franklin's staff at both Vanderbilt and Penn State, is leaving Happy Valley to become Brent Pry's chief of staff at Virginia Tech, sources confirm to FootballScoop. Bruce Feldman shared the news this morning.

Temple: Sources tell FootballScoop Stan Drayton has his new offensive line coach.

Alabama: Sources tell FootballScoop Alabama senior analyst Ron Cooper is expected to become head coach at LIU.

Virginia: Sources tell FootballScoop Tony Elliott is targeting a defensive coordinator from the Big Ten.

Jacksonville Jaguars: GM Trent Baalke is reportedly pushing for ownership to consider Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

