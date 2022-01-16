The Scoop - Sunday January 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

LSU: Back on the 10th we reported Brian Kelly was targeting Georgia receivers coach Cortez Hankton for the final spot on his staff. This morning it is being reported Kelly got his man. Hankton is headed back to Louisiana.

Louisville: Last night we shared that Notre Dame's Lance Taylor was the top target of Louisville's offensive coordinator search. This morning multiple outlets are reporting Taylor has accepted the position.

Chicago Bears: The Bears interviewed Monti Ossenfort for their GM job and former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell for their head coaching vacancy.

Fort Lewis (D-II - CO): Fort Lewis College is looking to hire a Wide Receiver Coach. The salary is $20,000 and is benefit eligible. Additional responsibilities will include recruiting, assisting with special teams, monitoring academic progress. Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree. Must have passed or be eligible to take NCAA Recruiting Modules. Have at least two years of football experience at the collegiate or professional level as a participant or coach. The incumbent must possess excellent written and verbal communication skills. Successful candidates must undergo a Criminal Background Check. Please send Resume and cover letter to Coachjohnnycox9@gmail.com.

Bemidji State (D-II - MN): Bemidji State is currently seeking 2 Quality Control Positions on staff (1 on offense, 1 on defense). These positions are strictly a VOLUNTEER position. There is NO compensation, housing, OR benefits with occasional meals. Both openings will have the opportunity to help with Special Teams as well. This is a great opportunity for young coaches looking to get into get into the profession. Interested candidates should email cover letter, resume, and references to bsufootballcoaches@gmail.com. Please put “Offensive QC Volunteer” or “Defensive QC Volunteer” in the subject line.

Averett (D-III - VA): Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as the Football Graduate Assistant Coach The assistant will be responsible for assisting in all aspects of the Division III programs including, but not limited to, day-to-day operations; scheduling of contests; recruitment and retention of quality student-athletes; fiscal planning; donor, alumni, and community relations. The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community. Minimum qualifications include collegiate playing experience, knowledge and commitment to following NCAA, ODAC, and University rules and regulations. A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and acceptance into a Master’s Program at Averett University are required. This position has a flexible start date and will remain open until filled. Graduates and future graduates will be given consideration for the position. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references to head coach Patrick Henry IN ONE DOCUMENT to fbgacoachsearch@averett.edu.

Southern Connecticut (D-II): Southern Connecticut is seeking two ENTRY LEVEL / INTERN Coaches for spring semester 2022. The position includes assisting coaches during practice, assist in recruiting, practice preparation, and other duties as assigned by the head coach. Southern Connecticut is located in New Haven, CT. Local applicants are encouraged to apply. This is an ENTRY level coaching position, NO Stipend / Housing or Meals. Please send Cover Letter, Resume and References to Rob Eggerling at eggerlingr1@southernct.edu.

Kilgore (JC - TX): Russell Thompson, who previously served as the defensive coordinator at Eastern New Mexico University and who is also a longtime Texas Junior College has accepted the defensive coordinator job at Kilgore College, per source.

Geneva (D-III - PA): Geneva College is looking for two graduate assistants interested in earning a degree in Masters of Higher Education. Graduate assistants will receive 1/3 reduction in tuition and a stipend of $8500. Candidates must send a Statement of Christian Faith, resume and cover letter to Head Football Coach Geno DeMarco at gdemarco@geneva.edu. These positions will start during the Spring, 2022 Semester. Candidates should have experience in either multi-media or social media with football knowledge/experience on the defensive side of the ball.

Western Colorado (D-II): Per source, defensive backs coach Isaiah Jackson has resigned after three years with the program to pursue opportunities outside of football.

