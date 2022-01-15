The Scoop - Saturday January 15, 2022

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Ball today: The Raiders are at the Bengals at 3:30 ct (NBC). The Patriots are at Buffalo at 7:15 ct (CBS).

Virginia: Sources tell FootballScoop Tony Elliott is filling his final spot on his full-time coaching staff with Curome Cox and adjusting staff responsibilities a bit.

USC: Oklahoma defensive analyst Chris Carter has joined the USC staff as director of player development.

Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones could consider major changes if the Cowboys don't make a run through these playoffs Jason LaCanfora has shared. LaCanfora adds that Jones might move Kellen Moore to head coach should Mike McCarthy's team underperform.

XFL: CJ Cavazos has joined the league as director of college and professional relations and David Dykeman has joined as director of football special projects.

Bemidji State (D-II - MN): Bemidji State is currently seeking 2 Quality Control Positions on staff (1 on offense, 1 on defense). These positions are strictly a VOLUNTEER position. There is NO compensation, housing, OR benefits with occasional meals. Both openings will have the opportunity to help with Special Teams as well. This is a great opportunity for young coaches looking to get into get into the profession. Interested candidates should email cover letter, resume, and references to bsufootballcoaches@gmail.com. Please put “Offensive QC Volunteer” or “Defensive QC Volunteer” in the subject line.

Oregon: Sources tell FootballScoop Zach Tinker is set to join Dan Lanning's staff in a special teams quality control role. Tinker currently serves as offensive coordinator / quarterbacks / servant leadership coordinator at Central Washington.

Frostburg State (D-II - MD): Eric Wagoner has been promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach. Wagoner was 2016 FootballScoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year for his work at Saint Francis.

Auburn: Sources tell FootballScoop Bryan Harsin is adding an FCS defensive coordinator to his staff.

Abilene Christian (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop former Troy offensive coordinator Ryan Pugh has accepted the offensive line position at ACU working with new head coach Keith Patterson and offensive coordinator Stephen Lee. Pugh, who previously coached offensive line at BYU and UTSA as well as at Troy, coached offensive line at Southern this past season.

Washington State: Ray Clark has joined the Wazzu recruiting staff.

Hawaii: Todd Graham is no longer head coach at Hawaii.

Dixie State (FCS): Craig Stutzmann has been named offensive coordinator at Dixie State. Stutzmann spent the past two seasons at Washington State as co-OC / quarterbacks.

Dordt (NAIA - IA): Dordt University is accepting applications for a full-time offensive line/offensive coordinator coach. College coaching experience is preferred. Applicants committed to Dordt’s distinct Christian mission are encouraged to apply. For more information on the position and the full job description and to apply go to this link.

LSU: Brian Kelly's fightin' Tigers are making a play to strengthen their personnel department....from inside the SEC West. #ItJustMeansMore

UCLA: UCLA has announced Chip Kelly has signed a new contract that covers the next four seasons. No details were announced. Jon Wilner who covers Pac 12 ball notes per a source that Kelly's contract averages at $4.7 million per season.

Iowa: Kirk Ferentz has signed an extension through 2029, extending his current deal by four years, at $7 million a year. The extension takes him through his 96th year at the school. Something like that.

Bown Bonuses: College football bonuses throughout college football near $14 million after bowls, playoffs.

STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.