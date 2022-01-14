The Scoop - Friday January 14, 2022

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

Oregon: Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has signed a 3-year deal starting at $1 million and rising $25,000 per year, and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Matthew Powledge has inked a 2-year deal at $700,000 per.

Miami: Miami has named Ole Miss running backs coach, and Miami native, Kevin Smith as its running backs coach.

Nebraska: At Nebraska, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple will make $875,000 in year one and $900,000 in year two. reports Sean Callahan. Special teams coordinator Bill Busch will earn $400,000 in 2022.

Tennessee State (FCS): UTEP inside receivers coach Theron Aych has agreed to become offensive coordinator for Eddie George at TSU.

Edmonton Elks (CFL): Chris Jones has added Anthony Vitale as offensive line and Brandon Isaac as defensive backs coach. Additionally, he has retained Demetrious Maxie and Cam Robinson as well. Vitale comes from Eastern New Mexico and Isaac was head coach at Blackville-Hilda HS (SC). Sammy Gahagan has been announced as director of US scouting and Tyrone Robinson has been named strength coach.

Georgetown (NAIA – KY): Georgetown College is accepting applications for a full-time assistant coach on defense. The position group assignment has flexibility for the best candidate, and will be responsible for other duties within the program. This is not a coordinator position. This is a 12-month, full-time position with benefits. To apply, submit a letter of interest, resume, and contact information for 3 references to Head Coach Chris Oliver via email at chris_oliver@georgetowncollege.edu. Successful candidates must have a valid driver’s license and pass a background check.

Nebraska Kearney (D-II – NE): Nebraska-Kearney is looking to hire an Offensive Graduate Assistant coaching the Wide Receivers. Position will start as soon as possible. The job pays a 9 month stipend of $10,000. All credits are paid for to earn your Master’s degree. Possible health benefits included. Interested candidates should email cover letter, resume, and references to Offensive Coordinator, Drew Thatcher at thatcherd2@unk.edu

Lake Forest College: Offensive Line Coach Tony Shiffman is leaving college football for a high school coaching position in Wisconsin. Lake Forest is currently reviewing applications for the position of offensive line coach. Interested candidates should e-mail resume and references to: Jim Catanzaro, Head Football Coach, at catanzaro@lakeforest.edu. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Please put “Offensive Line Applicant” in the subject line.

Virginia University of Lynchburg: Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant Athletic Administrative assistant for football and other university sport teams. This position includes tuition and housing is provided. Individual will report directly to Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman, at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Nebraska: Sources tell FootballScoop Nebraska has finalized the deal. Bryan Applewhite in the new running backs coach for the Huskers.

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers are interviewing former Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and former Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon for the same role Adam Schefter shares.

Houston Texans: Adam Schefter shares that Patriot linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is expected to emerge as a leading candidate for the Texans head coaching job.

Pitt: Boston College offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti is expected to be Pitt's new offensive coordinator Pete Thamel shares. This will be Cignetti's second run as OC at Pitt having served in the same capacity in '09-10. Since that run, Cignetti has coached at Rutgers, with the Rams, Giants, Packers and has been at BC the past two seasons.

Jon Heacock: Sources tell FootballScoop Iowa State defensive coordinator has opted to remain at Iowa State (and is expected to receive a raise in connection with the decision). Notre Dame's defensive coordinator search had been focused on Heacock of late.

Virginia: Tony Elliott has named Air Force defensive coordinator John Rudzinski his new defensive coordinator. Rudzinski had been on staff at Air Force the past 14 seasons.

