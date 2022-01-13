The Scoop - Thursday January 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

ScoutSmart: Find recruits that fit your program.

Ole Miss: Lane and Chris Kiffin are set to reunite in Oxford. Details here.

Ohio State: Jaguars defensive backs coach Tim Walton is set to join Ohio State's staff as corners coach Austin Ward is reporting.

Michigan State: As we reported a while back, Michigan State has now made official, Effrem Reed is now running backs coach. Reed was on staff this past season, and was slated to go down to Georgia Southern; but that changed when William Peagler accepted the job at Florida and Coach Tucker asked Reed to remain at Michigan State.

Miami (OH): Tennessee special teams analyst Jacob Bronowski is expected to become special teams coordinator at Miami Ohio Bruce Feldman has shared.

Nathaniel Hackett: The Packers offensive coordinator will interview with the Jaguars on Friday and then the Bears and Broncos on Saturday.

Colorado: NFL veteran receivers coach Phil McGeoghan, who has most recently coached with the Chargers, Bills and Dolphins, is a top target for the Buffs receivers job, Bruce Feldman tweets.

Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II): NWOSU has openings for 4 Quality Control Positions on staff (2 on Offense and 2 on Defense). This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is NO compensation, housing, OR benefits with occasional meals. This is great for young coaches looking to get into the profession. All interested applicants should email their resume, and cover letter to mdwalter@nwosu.edu.

Kenyon (D-III - OH): Kenyon College invites applications for the position of Assistant Football Coach (Defensive Coordinator). This is a full time, 10-month reporting position with benefits. The Assistant Football Coach will work in conjunction with the head coach to fulfill the following responsibilities: coaching student athletes, mentoring assistant coaches, scouting opponents, recruiting various territories, and developing alumni contacts. This position will also serve as the Defensive Coordinator, responsible for managing all duties related to organization of the defensive staff, creating defensive schemes and playbook information and evaluating defensive personnel. Additional responsibilities will be assigned in game management, teaching, and / or administration. Interested candidates please follow this link to apply.

West Texas A&M (D-II): West Texas A&M has an immediate opening for an Offensive Graduate Assistant, running back experience preferred. This position includes: coaching a position on the field, have the opportunity to run meetings, and will have a recruiting area. Stipend of $1500 a month for 10 months. No housing or meals included. Send all resumes, notices of application to Hunter Hughes via email: hhughes@wtamu.edu

Senior Bowl: The Senior Bowl has announced a new minority coaching fellowship program in which 4 coaches will be selected to work with the NFL staffs coaching the two teams. This year the 4 coaches will be Virginia State head coach Reggie Barlow, Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley, South Carolina State defensive coordinator Jonathan Saxon and Jackson State offensive coordinator TC Taylor.

Jim McElwain: The case of the shark picture featuring what many thought was Jim McElwain has finally been cracked, and coach Mac comes face-to-face with the real shark cuddler.

West Texas A&M (D-II): West Texas A&M has an immediate opening for a Defensive Graduate Assistant, defensive back or Linebacker experience preferred. This position includes: coaching a position on the field, have the opportunity to run meetings, and will have a recruiting area. Stipend of $1500 a month for 10 months. No housing or meals included. Send all resumes, notices of application to Hunter Hughes via email at hhughes@wtamu.edu.

Ohio State: Cincinnati corners coach Perry Eliano has accepted the safeties job with the Buckeyes, Pete Thamel tweets. Eliano (along with fellow Bearcats assistant Colin Hitschler) won the FootballScoop Defensive Backs Coach of the Year award in 2020.

Arkansas State: Offensive assistant Logan Kilgore has resigned and is expected to become offensive coordinator at Isidore Newman coaching Arch Manning sources share with FootballScoop.

FirstDown PlayBook is offering FREE 3-Day Memberships to all high school and college coaches. No credit card is needed and no obligation after. Sign up in seconds here.

Hocking (JC - OH): Gila River (JC - AZ) head coach Tae' Moses has stepped down and is heading to Hocking as defensive line coach / recruiting coordinator, per source.

St. Ambrose (NAIA - IA): St Ambrose University is seeking applicants for a Defensive Graduate Assistant (DBs) coaching position. This individual will be responsible to coach a defensive position, recruit a designated area, and any other responsibilities appointed by the Head Football Coach. Collegiate playing or coaching experience preferred. The position will include a monthly stipend and graduate tuition waiver. Contingent on successful admission to a Graduate School. If interested, please forward a cover letter, resume and references to Head Coach Vince Fillipp at Fillippvincentm@sau.edu. Start date of January 2022. No phone calls please.

Gila River (JC - AZ): Mike Denney is the new head coach of the program after stepping in to finish out the season as head coach, per source.

Christopher Newport (D-III - VA): Christopher Newport is accepting applications for two positions: Special Team Coordinator and Assistant Recruiting Coordinator. See links for more information and to apply. Review of applications for both positions will begin on January 26, 202

Purdue: Assistant offensive line coach Neil Callaway is retiring, according to multiple reports. Callaway is the former head coach at UAB (2007-11) who has also coached the offensive lines at Western Kentucky and USC and has held coordinator titles at Georgia and Alabama as well.

SMU: Alex Brown, who previously worked at Rice, has joined the staff as director of scouting.

Idaho: Per source, former Washington State quality control coach and Vandal alumnus Stanley Franks has accepted the corners job at Idaho.

Notre Dame: Sources tell FootballScoop Notre Dame is finalizing a deal with new receivers coach and is focusing their defensive coordinator search on a current Big 12 defensive coordinator.

Colorado School of Mines (D-II): After the most impressive run in school history, head coach Gregg Brandon has decided to retire.

Karl Scott: Sources tell FootballScoop Karl Scott is keeping his options open and is not headed to Florida as was expected.

Bown Bonuses: College football bonuses throughout college football near $14 million after bowls, playoffs.

STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.