The Scoop - Wednesday January 12, 2022

Duke: Duke Football is accepting resume submissions for Director of Creative Media. Portfolio links are appreciated. Those that are interested should send information to derek.miller.duke@gmail.com

Cumberlands (NAIA - KY): Shan Housekeeper, a longtime defensive coordinator in the region, has been named head coach at University of the Cumberlands. Shan spent the past 14 seasons on staff at Georgetown (NAIA - KY).

College of the Desert (JC - CA): Will Martin, the former linebackers coach at New Mexico State, has accepted the defensive coordinator job.

Carolina Panthers: The team has interviewed Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Colts receivers coach Mike Groh for their vacant offensive coordinator job and also have a request out to interview Texans quarterbacks coach / pass game coordinator Pep Hamilton, Ian Rapoport shares.

Oregon: Sources tell FootballScoop USC offensive quality control analyst Viane Talamaivao has taken an off the field position on Dan Lanning’s Oregon staff. Talamaivao played guard at USC ('14-17) and has worked on staff there since the 2019 season.

Indiana: Paul Randolph is headed to Indiana as defensive line coach per multiple reports. Randolph coached defensive line at Texas Tech the past few seasons.

Mel Tucker: The head coach at Michigan State tells you how he built a culture of accountability in East Lansing.

Idaho State (FCS): Charlie Ragle's defensive staff is set with Tim Schaffner (DC / LBs), Davonte Neal (CBs), JB Hall Jr. (safeties), Vince Amey (DEs), and Byron Hout (DTs).

Cal: Marshall Cherrington, who spent last season at USC as their director of recruiting strategy, has joined the recruiting staff as director of player personnel and Zac Bocian has been promoted to senior director of football affairs.

New York Giants: The Giants have completed an interview for their GM job with Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen.

UCLA: Source tells FootballScoop UCLA defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro has resigned. Quite a time at UCLA.

Idaho State (FCS): DJ Steward has been announced as wide receivers coach. DJ previously coached the wide receivers at Pitt State (D-II - KS).

SMU: Bobby Brown has been introduced as director of recruiting operations.

Bethel (NAIA - TN): Bethel University (TN) Football is seeking a defensive graduate assistant football coach. The position is flexible based on background. This position will work directly with the defensive staff and head coach. GA will be responsible for coaching a position group, film breakdown, scout team, data entry and all other duties assigned by the defensive staff. Position includes 50 % tuition assistance, housing, meal plan, and a monthly stipend. Please email resume and references. Must be ready to enroll ASAP. Spring semester applicants only please. Interested candidates can reach out to springerc@bethelu.edu.

South Alabama: South Alabama has openings for paid internships for coordinator of operations and coordinator of creative video. Bachelor's degree is required. Email resume and letter of interest to football chief of staff Jinni Frisbey at jfrisbey@southalabama.edu.

Boise State: Former Southern Utah (FCS) head caoch Demario Warren is expected to be the new corners coach on staff, per 247. Warren spent the past 14 seasons at Southern Utah, including the past six as head coach.

San Jose State: Defensive backs coach Aric Williams is no longer with the program.

Howard (FCS): Offensive line coach Kris Sweet is leaving the program for an opportunity in the CFL, source tells FootballScoop.

Duke: Carina Hargreaves (director of on-campus recruiting) and Kai Brashears (director of recruiting) have been officially announced.

Missouri: Special teams coordinator Erik Link will coach the tight ends this fall and linebackers coach DJ Smith will have the recruiting coordinator title.

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX): Per source, Casey Walker is leaving the Texas A&M Commerce (D-II) staff to be the new defensive line coach for UIW.

Chicago Bears: Adam Schefter shares that the team has requested permission to interview Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf for their GM job.

Alabama: In his column looking forward to Alabama's 2022 season, Aaron Suttles writes for The Athletic that he doesn't expect offensive line coach Doug Marrone to return next season.

Denver Broncos: Albert Breer notes that the Broncos submitted a request last night to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who is a former Denver assistant under Josh McDaniels, John Fox, and Gary Kubiak,

Foothill College (JC - CA): Kelly Edwards has stepped down as head coach, and defensive coordinator Matt Raivio has been named head coach.

Livingstone (D-II - NC): Livingstone College has openings for 4 Quality Control Positions on staff (2 on Offense and 2 on Defense). This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is NO compensation, housing OR benefits with occasional meals. Ideal candidates must be highly organized, proficient in Hudl, Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. Previous experience coaching or playing is preferred. All interested and qualified applicants should email their resume, references, and cover letter to nwalker@livingstone.edu.

St. Lawrence (D-III - NY): St. Lawrence University has two graduate assistant level job openings. Positions include a competitive stipend, insurance, chance to coach own position group and on the road recruiting area, and is looking to start ASAP. Seeking candidates that are looking to start this semester, have playing or coaching experience in the academic collegiate setting, and an understanding of Hudl and Visio. There is no housing or meals with this position. Please email Head Coach Dan Puckhaber at dpuckhaber@stlawu.edu with your resume and reference letter. No phone calls.

St. Ambrose (NAIA - IA): Defensive coordinator Vince Fillipp, who has spent the past 13 seasons with the program, has been promoted to head coach. He replaces longtime head coach Mike Magistrelli, who resigned to pursue opportunities outside of coaching.

Northern Iowa (FCS): Offensive line coach Ryan Clanton has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Waynesburg (D-III - PA): Waynesburg University is immediately accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant. Applicants will be responsible for coaching their own position group, including meetings and film sessions. Applicants will also be responsible for managing their own recruiting territory. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to; coaching, film breakdown, recruiting, game preparation, community outreach and other duties assigned by the head coach. Needs to be efficient in Hudl, Visio, and Microsoft Office. The position will include a full tuition waiver (Master’s Degree), and a yearly stipend. A bachelor’s degree and admission into a graduate program at Waynesburg University is required. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply for graduate school and email a cover letter, resume, references, and written statement of faith to head coach Cornelius Coleman cornelius.coleman@waynesburg.edu as well as hr@waynesburg.edu. No phone calls please.

Thomas More (NAIA - KY): Head coach Trevor Stellman has stepped down to pursue opportunities outside of coaching.

Miami (OH): Sources tell FootballScoop that South Carolina defensive graduate assistant Joe Bowen has accepted the linebackers job. Bowen started his career at Miami as a GA, and has since worked in GA and analyst roles at Michigan State, Florida State, and South Carolina.

Lafayette (FCS - PA): TJ DiMuzio (OC / QBs) and Lewis Walker (Co-DC / defensive backs) have both joined the staff. Both coaches come from Monmouth, where DiMuzio spent the last eight seasons at Monmouth (FCS) and Walker spent the past five.

New York Giants: The Giants are interviewing Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, Cardinals VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson, Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris, and Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles for their vacant GM job, per Albert Breer.

Florida: Cheston Blackshear has joined the staff as a quality control coach working with the offensive line. Blackshear spent 2018-21 as the offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Dartmouth.

Oklahoma: Matt Holecek, who spent last season working with the Ole Miss quarterbacks, is expected to join the Sooners staff as an analyst, Matt Zenitz tweets.

Graceland (NAIA - IA): Colin McQuillan has taken the run game coordinator/defensive line job at Graceland.

Auburn: Auburn is poised to add a well-traveled coach as an offensive analyst. Details here.

Duke: Maryland wide receivers coach Zohn Burden has taken the same job at Duke, tweets Matt Zenitz.

Dodge City (JC - KS): The Dodge City Football program is looking to fill the defensive coordinator position. Must have coached at the college level, including having experience working with defensive backs or linebackers. Coordinator experience is preferred. Dodge City CC is a member of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference. Potential candidates should provide a resume with references and cover letter addressed to Head Coach Terry Karg, via email at tkarg@dc3.edu. No phone calls please.



North American (NAIA - TX): North American University is currently playing an independent schedule Fall 2022 and plans to join the NAIA in 2022. We currently have openings. We are looking to add 5 more game. We will consider all games. We are looking for home games,but we are also open to traveling if it is regional or has a guarantee package. Open dates are 9/10, 9/17, 10/1, 10/8, 10/15, 10/23, & 11/13. If interested, please contact Kenneth Apande at kapande@na.edu.

Louisburg College (JC - NC): Louisburg College is looking to fill its head coaching position. Master’s degree preferred.Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until position has filled. Letter of application, resume and references with phone numbers should be emailed to: Mike Holloman, Athletics Director: mholloman@louisburg.edu Louisburg College is an equal opportunity employer. Interviews will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Trinity Valley CC (JC - TX): Hardin Simmons (D-III - TX) defensive line coach Mark McMillan is the new defensive coordinator of the program, per source.

