The Scoop - Tuesday January 11, 2022

New York Giants: The Giants babe fired Joe Judge.

Florida: Rob Sale has now been announced as offensive coordinator/ offensive line.

Kent State: Safeties Coach Jason Makrinos will not return to the new defensive staff sources share with FootballScoop.

Virginia Tech: Former Youngstown State offensive coordinator Brian Crist is joining Brent Pry’s staff as senior offensive analyst.

Senior Bowl: The Jets and Lions staffs will coach the Senior Bowl. The week begins Jan. 31.

Chicago Bears: Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will interview for the Bears job, Tom Pelissero shares.

Duke: Mike Elko is snagging an FCS head coach for a position on his offensive staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Carolina Panthers: The team has fired offensive line coach Pat Meyer, special teams coach Chase Blackburn and defensive line coach Frank Okam, Ian Rapoport shares.

William & Mary (FCS - VA): Mario Acitelli has joined the program as offensive line coach.

Bethany (D-III - WV): Bethany College is seeking two qualified applicants for the positions of Graduate Assistant/Intern, Football program. These positions will report to the Head Football Coach. Both will be on the defensive side of the football, with the positions to be determined by experience and background. Duties will include coaching, recruiting and fundraising. Additional duties may be assigned by the head coach or the director of athletics. Qualifications include a Bachelor's degree, a valid driver's license, and playing experience at the collegiate level. Preference will be given to applicants with previous experience coaching at the collegiate or high school level. Knowledge of and adherence to Bethany, NCAA Division III, and Presidents' Athletic Conference rules and regulations are also required. Compensation includes stipend ($9,000/year), room and board, and tuition waiver into Bethany’s MAT program. The selected candidates must be enrolled in Bethany's MAT program as a condition of employment. Start date is August 2018. Letters of application along with resume and list of references can be submitted electronically to football@bethanywv.edu. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until position is filled.

Chicago Bears: The Bears have put in an interview request for Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, per multiple reports. The team has also recently requested an interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as well.

Hampden-Sydney College (D-III-VA): Hampden-Sydney College, located in Farmville, VA, is looking to fill an open date for Week 2 in 2023 & 2024. Looking for a home game in 2023, will travel in 2023. Please contact Zach Zullinger at wzullinger@hsc.edu.

Cerritos (JC - CA): Cerritos College located in Norwalk CA approximately 20 min East of LAX. Cerritos competes in possibly the toughest JC Conf in the country and is winner of three consecutive Bowl Games. We are currently accepting applications for a OL Coach. We are hoping to hire someone with Community College experience who understand the intricacies of JC football. This position is looking to be filled for the start of Spring Classes ( January). This is a stipend position, 9-11K, and could include some classes based on your Master's Degree in the Kinesiology field. Our OL Coach will be responsible for any and all task assigned by our HC Dean Grosfeld, daily recruiting, position meetings, film breakdown etc.... We encourage all local candidates to apply. While we will not discourage out of state candidates this position alone would be difficult with the cost of living in the LA area. That being said, there are a lot of additional employment opportunities currently open in our area. Please email Resume and brief cover letter to sgrosfeld@cerritos.edu. Due to the high volume of interest in this position please no phone calls.

Yale (FCS): Yale University is seeking a Defensive Quality Control Coach. The candidate needs 1-3 years of coaching experience on the defensive side of the ball. Additionally, the candidate needs to have a Bachelor’s Degree and strong knowledge of Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Visio, Word) and XOS. This position will be working with the Defensive Coaching Staff and will assist in the areas of film breakdown, recruiting, practice planning, and operations. Other duties may be assigned by the Defensive Coordinator or Head Coach. Paid position with no housing or meals included. Hired candidate will need to go through a background check. Please submit applications to: fbchief@yale.edu

St. Lawrence (D-III - WI): St. Lawrence University has 2 GA level job openings. Positions include a competitive stipend, insurance, chance to coach own position group and on the road recruiting area, and is looking to start ASAP. Seeking candidates that are looking to start this semester, have playing or coaching experience in the academic collegiate setting, and an understanding of Hudl and Visio. There is no housing or meals with this position. Please email Head Coach Dan Puckhaber at dpuckhaber@stlawu.edu.

Yale (FCS): Yale University is seeking an Offensive Quality Control Coach. The candidate needs 1-3 years of coaching experience on the offensive side of the ball. Additionally, the candidate needs to have a Bachelor’s Degree and strong knowledge of Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Visio, Word) and XOS. This position will be working with the Offensive Coaching Staff and will assist in the areas of film breakdown, recruiting, practice planning, and operations. Other duties may be assigned by the Offensive Coordinator or Head Coach. Paid position with no housing or meals included. Hired candidate will need to go through a background check. Please submit applications to: fbchief@yale.edu.

