The Scoop - Sunday January 9, 2022

Carolina Panthers: The organization is expected to target former NFL head coaches like Jay Gruden and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien for their open offensive coordinator spot, Adam Schefter tweets this morning.

Eastern New Mexico: Eastern New Mexico University is accepting applications for a Defensive Coordinator. This is a full-time position, reporting to the Head Football Coach. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Assisting the head coach in all facets of the program, Recruiting prospective student-athletes who fit the Program and University, Organizing & conducting the defensive game plan and execution. Prior collegiate coaching experience and/or competitive collegiate playing experience required. Must be able to teach defensive football technique and strategy at a high level. Demonstrated leadership skills and effective communication and organizational skills are required. Please send your cover letter, resume and references to easternnmfootball@gmail.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Due to COVID protocols, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler will not coach against the Ravens. Head coach Mike Tomlin and assistant Teryl Austin will assume his duties.

Saint Francis (NAIA - IN): The University of Saint Francis is seeking an NAIA or Division III opponent for a home game on Sept. 3 2022. If interested contact Head Coach Kevin Donley at KDonley@sf.edu.

Kilgore (JC - TX): Kilgore College is currently seeking an Offensive Coordinator. Under the direct supervision of the Head Football Coach, the Offensive Coordinator will assist in all aspects of developing the football program and promoting sports at Kilgore College. Among other functions, core job responsibilities include: developing, implementing, and executing an offensive game plan, assisting with recruiting, management of offensive staff, assistance with various administrative tasks, among other miscellaneous duties assigned by the Head Football Coach and/or the Athletic Director. Position prerequisites include a Master’s Degree in Kinesiology, at least three years of coordinating experience, and an unrelenting desire to help Student-Athletes achieve new heights. Please email all resumes and letters of interest to TChura@kilgore.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Abilene Christian (FCS - TX): Mary Hardin-Baylor (D-III - TX) offensive coordinator Stephen Lee has joined the staff as offensive coordinator.

SMU: Per source, Sam Dunnam has joined the staff as a defensive analyst. Dunnam has previous stops at Ouachita Baptist (D-II - AR) and North Carolina.

USC: Oklahoma special teams quality control caoch Ryan Dougherty Is following Lincoln Riley to USC, per sources. Dougherty coordinated Oklahoma’s special teams in the Alamo Bowl win over Oregon.

Georgetown (NAIA – KY): Georgetown College is accepting applications for its Defensive Coordinator position. This is a 12-month, full-time position with benefits. To apply, submit a letter of interest, resume, and contact information for 3 professional references to Head Coach Chris Oliver via email at chris_oliver@georgetowncollege.edu. Successful candidates must have a valid driver’s license and pass a background check. Review of applications will begin immediately.

Greensboro College (D-III - NC): Greensboro College located in Greensboro, NC has a defensive coordinator position open and actively seeking applicants. Please send your resume, cover letter, and references head coach Tyler Card at tyler.card@greensboro.edu

Benedictine (NAIA - KS): Benedictine College has 2 Graduate Assistant positions open. We have 1 on offense and 1 on defense. Bachelor's degree required. Please direct all applicants to contact Head Coach Joel Osborn, josborn@benedictine.edu.

Ursinus (D-III - PA): Ursinus College, Collegeville, PA has a defensive line position open. 15k, benefits and housing. Interested candidates should send a letter of interest, resume and at least 3 references to Associate Head Coach Rob Quigley at rquigley@ursinus.edu.

UAB: Cam Blankenship, who has been in an off-field role with the program since 2017, has been promoted to offensive line coach.

