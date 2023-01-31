The Scoop - Tuesday January 31, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Alabama: Ryan Grubb will not be Alabama's next offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Endicott (D-III - MA): Endicott College is seeking applicants for a full-time defensive assistant football coach. Linebackers preferred. The primary responsibilities of the position will include but are not limited to; assisting the Head Football Coach in all aspects of the football program, coaching your own position group, running positional meetings, and recruiting (on campus and travel). You must be proficient in Hudl Video Editor and Microsoft Office. Although it is not required, Adobe Photoshop experience is preferred. College playing experience and/or previous coaching experience at the collegiate level is preferred. Please email your resume and references to Assistant Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator Matt Popino at mpopino@endicott.edu. No phone calls please.

Calvin (D-III - MI): Sources tell FootballScoop that Trent Figg's first hire at Calvin is an offensive coordinator from the NAIA ranks.

Data Analysis for Football Coaches Clinics (presented by RII Sports Technology): Your film breakdown data has the potential to be one of your team’s most significant competitive advantages – but only if it generates the right types of information. Our Data Analysis for Football Coaches free web clinics teach football coaches how to structure their film data to diagnose their team’s performance, uncover hidden high-probability tendencies, and vastly improve offensive and defensive play-calling. Open to all coaches at all levels. Space is limited, register to reserve a spot in our upcoming February Sessions for you and your staff today.

Missouri: Indiana director of on campus recruiting Maurey Bland has joined the Missouri staff as director of communications and recruiting relations source tells FootballScoop.

Dallas Cowboys: Panthers running backs coach Jeff Nixon has an interview for the offensive coordinator opening on Wednesday, per Joe Person. Nixon stepped in to call plays following the dismissal of offensive coordinator Joe Brady in Carolina back in 2021.

Oberlin (D-III - OH): The Yeomen have tabbed a Big Ten staffer as their new head coach.

Tarleton State (FCS - TX): Former Mississippi State offensive line coach Mason Miller is expected to return to Tarleton State as offensive coordinator Pete Thamel has shared. Prior to his time at Nevada, Washington State and Mississippi State, Miller served as offensive coordinator at Tarleton from 2014-16.

Southeastern (NAIA - FL): With the departure of offensive coordinator John Bear to Bucknell (FCS - PA), sources tell FootballScoop that wide receivers coach Kendall Roberts has been elevated to interim offensive coordinator.

Fort Lewis (D-II - CO): Fort Lewis College is looking to hire a Wide Receiver Coach. The salary is $20,000 and is benefit eligible. Additional responsibilities will include recruiting, assisting with special teams, monitoring academic progress, equipment. Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree. Must have passed or be eligible to take NCAA Recruiting Modules. Have at least two years of football experience at the collegiate or professional level as a participant or coach. The incumbent must possess excellent written and verbal communication skills. Successful candidates must undergo a Criminal Background Check. Please send Resume and cover letter to jcox@fortlewis.edu.

Bucknell (FCS - PA): Southeastern University (NAIA - FL) offensive coordinator John Bear has accepted the same position at Bucknell.

Simon Fraser (D-II - Canada): Simon Fraser is looking to hire an offensive coordinator. Looking for someone with minimum of five years NCAA Coaching Experience and minimum 3 years of Offensive Coordinating experience (preferably coaching QBs). Looking for a Coordinator with Spread/RPO/Air Raid pass Expertise offensive background. Must have a Valid Passport. Dual Citizenship Candidates are encouraged to apply. Applicants can email their materials to head coach Mike Rigell at Mrigell@sfu.ca.

Fordham (FCS - NY): Leah Eberts, who spent last season as a graduate assistant in operations at Kent State, has accepted the director of football operations job.

UAB: Per source, Wilson Appleton, the former Auburn quarterback has been hired to Trent Dilfer’s staff as a defensive analyst.

Wake Forest: Sources tell FootballScoop receivers coach Kevin Higgins is moving into an off the field leadership position within the staff overseeing recruiting, personnel and the transfer portal.

Missouri: Chandler Campbell has joined the staff as director of player development and career planning. She previously served as coordinator of of on-campus recruiting at Coastal Carolina.

Sussex County CC (JC - NJ): Sussex CC has multiple (PART-TIME) Stipend Position's; offensive line coach, running back coach, quarterback coach, Offensive Coordinator. Background in strength & conditioning a plus. Apply via this link.

Illinois: Bret Bielema is reportedly finalizing a deal to bring Thad Ward back to the staff.

Dickinson State (NAIA - ND): Dickinson State University is looking to fill an opening in their 2023 schedule in Week 2 (9/9/2023). Due to the current schedule breakdown, 4 home games and 5 away games, the game is preferred to be at home. We are willing to do a home and home for 2023 and 2024 or a 2023 guarantee game, again with 2023 being at home. Please contact Defensive Coordinator Jason Thier, jason.thier@dickinsonstate.edu, if interested.

Alabama: Nick Saban's search for a new offensive coordinator is reportedly taking him to the Pacific Northwest.

Sacred Heart (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that Oregon staffer Nigel Madison is joining the defensive staff.

LA Chargers: Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is reportedly expected to be the new offensive coordinator on Brandon Staley's staff.

LaGrange (D-III - GA): A longtime Division III coordinator is the new head coach at LaGrange.

