The Scoop - Wednesday February 1, 2023

Tampa Bay Bucs: Ronald Curry, the Saints passing game coordinator / quarterbacks coach, has interviewed for the open offensive coordinator job.

Washington Commanders: 49ers assistant head coach and running backs coach Anthony Lynn will interview for the vacant offensive coordinator job today, Ian Rapoport tweets.

UMass Dartmouth (D-III): Head coach Mark Robichaud has decided to retire, and offensive coordinator Josh Sylvester has been promoted to the head coaching post.

Arena Football League: The AFL is attempting a comeback under new ownership and is planning to have 16 teams.

Matt Rhule: Matt Rhule is reportedly taking the Carolina Panthers to arbitration.

Virginia: The Cavaliers are looking to fill a defensive graduate assistant position. Defensive background is preferred. Responsibilities may include, but are not limited to coaching scout team, building presentations, film breakdown, scouting reports, practice organization, self-scout reports, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator. Experience with Visio, PowerPoint, Excel and XOS preferred.

Shorter (D-II - GA): Shorter University has an opening for a RB coach. This is a limited earnings position. Duties include coaching an offensive position, managing your own recruiting area, and other duties as assigned. If interested, please email the following: (1) Statement of Faith, (2) Resume, and (3) Cover Letter to Offensive Coordinator Blake Robles at brobles@shorter.edu. As a Christian institution the coaches at Shorter University lead by example on and off the field.

Avila (NAIA - MO): Avila University is officially accepting applications for a restricted earnings position coaching the Defensive Line. Though the position does not include benefits or grad school, there is potential for housing. Salary is $12,000 over 12 months. This position includes coaching the defensive line on the field, position meetings, as well as all things that go along with coaching; recruiting; organize official and unofficial visits; assist with practice, game preparations, and planning of travel itineraries; assist the head coach in all phases of student-athlete mentoring, fundraising, game management and scheduling and any other duties assigned by the Head Coach or Defensive Coordinator. Bachelor’s degree required. Apply via this link - Defensive Line.

Shorter (D-II - GA): Shorter University is seeking applicants an Offensive and Defensive graduate assistant coaching position. Responsibilities include coaching a position, managing a recruiting territory, coordinating on-campus visits, Hudl video, scouting reports/breakdowns and other duties assigned by the head coach and offensive/defensive coordinator. Experience playing or coaching at the college level is preferred. Position includes 100% tuition waiver for the Master’s program of your choosing (which is an exclusively online program), and a full meal plan. There is no stipend for this position. There will be the opportunity for additional income available. On campus housing is not available. Admission to the Shorter University Graduate School (minimum GPA of 2.5) is required. Position must start no later than mid-March, 2023. Interested applicants need to send cover letter, detailed statement of faith and resume to the Defensive Coordinator, Harlen Jacobs at hjacobs@shorter.edu or Offensive Coordinator Blake Robles at brobles@shorter.edu. In subject line please include Graduate Assistant Position. No phone calls please.

Bowling Green: Former Northern Illinois co-defensive coordinator Derrick Jackson has been announced as the new secondary coach for the Falcons.

Wingate (FCS - NC): Former Washington State star quarterback Luke Falk is joining the staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Methodist (D-III - NC): Methodist University is accepting applications for this full-time quarterbacks coaching job. Offensive coordinator title possible. Responsibilities include coaching Quarterbacks with potential for Offensive Coordinator responsibilities/title for the right candidate, as well as assisting the head coach in all aspects of recruiting, retention, organizing, developing and implementing best practices for our football program in accordance with NCAA, USA South Conference and Methodist University guidelines, regulations and philosophies. (Graphic Design experience will be strongly considered) Bachelor’s Degree required, Master’s Degree preferred. Successful coaching experience required with demonstrated experience in the recruitment and retention of student athletes at the NCAA III level. Send letter of application, resume and contact information on three professional references to kgwilliams@methodist.edu.

Austin College (D-III - TX): Austin College is seeking a defensive line coach. Email resume to football@austincollege.edu

Rutgers: Greg Schiano is reportedly set to fill his offensive line job with Pat Flaherty - an NFL coaching veteran with two Super Bowl rings.

Western Kentucky: Andre Crenshaw has been formally announced as running backs coach. He spent last season coaching the same position at South Dakota State (FCS).

Missouri: Brock Olivo is joining the staff as a special teams analyst, per Power Mizzou. Olivo graduated from Missouri back in 1997 as the school's all-time leading rusher and spent last season as the tight ends coach at Wash U (D-III - St. Louis, MO) and brings previous experience as an NFL coordinator as the Broncos special teams coordinator in 2017.

Army: Pete Thamel tweets that Kennesaw State (FCS - GA) defensive coordinator Danny Verpaele is expected to be the new safeties coach. Verpaele previously served as the defensive coordinator at Valdosta State (D-II - GA) during their national title run in 2019.

Indiana: Indiana University Football is looking for an UNPAID VOLUNTEER offensive assistant. The individual needs to be hard working, punctual, and looking for a career in coaching or athletics. Experience with PowerPoint, Excel, Word, and Visio are preferred. Please send all resumes to dpfriend@iu.edu

Youngstown State (FCS - OH): Sources tell FootballScoop the Penguins are tabbing a Notre Dame analyst for key offensive role.

UC Davis (FCS): UC Davis has a special teams quality control opening. Special Teams background is encouraged. Responsibilities may include but are not limited to: building meeting presentations, film breakdown, self-scout, scouting reports, practice organization, and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator. Experience with XOS, Microsoft Visio, and PowerPoint. If interested, please send your resume to coach Hicks at ethicks@ucdavis.edu. No phone calls.

Houston Texans: The organization is submitting a request to interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for their offensive coordinator job.

Stanford: Garrett Wolfe has joined the staff as director of football operations. He previously served in a similar capacity with Troy Taylor at Sacramento State and has experience working at Stanford in the past as well.

Fresno State: Wide receivers coach Pat McCann has been promoted to offensive coordinator, and offensive quality control coach Matt Wade has been elevated to quarterbacks coach.

Tennessee Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop that Tennessee Tech is adding FBS experience to the staff with new defensive coordinator hire.

Sul Ross State (D-III - TX): Christian Escobar has accepted the offensive coordinator / wide receivers coaching position at Sul Ross State. Escobar previously served as offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma Panhandle State (NAIA).

Otterbein (D-III - OH): A former MAC coordinator has landed the head coaching job with the Cardinals.

Sussex County CC (JC - NJ): Sussex CC has multiple part-time stipend positions; offensive line coach, running back coach, quarterback coach, Offensive Coordinator. Background in strength & conditioning a plus. See this link to apply.

Coastal Carolina: Former Auburn assistant director of player personnel Jared Tucker has joined the staff as coordinator of defensive recruiting, and former Northwestern recruiting analyst Kyle Steinhoff is serving as the coordinator of offensive recruiting.

Louisiana Monroe: With offensive line coach Maverick Morris leaving for UVA, sources tell FootballScoop that Kyle Segler is making the move to offensive line coach.

Alabama: Ryan Grubb will not be Alabama's next offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Calvin (D-III - MI): Sources tell FootballScoop that Trent Figg's first hire at Calvin is an offensive coordinator from the NAIA ranks.

Virginia: Louisiana-Monroe offensive line coach Maverick Morris has accepted a graduate assistant position working with the offensive line.

Central Michigan: Sources shared with FootballScoop yesterday that Jim McElwain has inked a contract extension.

Mississippi College (D-II): Mississippi College is looking for a game for September 9th, 2023. Interested programs can contact prrasmussen@mc.edu.

Louisville: Jeff Brohm has a few titles to sort out on defense, but has completed his on-field coaching staff. Louisville Staff Tracker.

