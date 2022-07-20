The Scoop - Wednesday July 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

SUNY Maritime (D-III - Bronx, NY): SUNY Maritime College is currently seeking qualified applicants for an Assistant Football Coaching position, with a background in Strength & Conditioning. This is a full-time position with a comprehensive NY state benefits package (salary between 35-40k). All interested candidates should send their resume and list of references to football@sunymaritime.edu.

Mississippi State: Matt Dudek has been promoted to associate athletic director of player personnel on Mike Leach's staff. His previous title was Senior Executive Director of Football Recruiting and he has previous stops at Arizona and Michigan in GM type roles.

West Alabama (D-II): The program has landed their new offensive line coach in Devin Bice of Centre College (D-III - KY).

Villanova (FCS - KY): Villanova University is currently accepting applications for a volunteer football coach on Offense for the 2022 season. We are seeking candidates who are looking to gain experience working within a Division 1 football program. Primary duties will include assisting the Wide Receiver position group, opponent film breakdown, tracking recruiting activity, and other duties assigned by the Offensive Coordinator. Candidates with strong communication and computer skills are preferred. Qualifications: (1) Must have completed a Bachelor’s degree program; (2) Experience competing in intercollegiate athletics or (3) experience working in a collegiate football program. This position does not provide any stipend, benefits, or housing. However, volunteers will receive experience working in a Division I program, have the potential to earn a paid position, earn recommendations for future career opportunities, and receive internship credit, if applicable. Please send ONE (1) attachment containing your cover letter, resume and three professional references to the Villanova University Football Staff at wildcatfootball@villanova.edu. Phone calls will NOT be accepted.

East Texas Baptist (D-III – TX): East Texas Baptist University, a Christ-centered institution, is currently seeking highly qualified applicants for the position of Wide Receivers or Running Back Coach. This is a Full time entry level position (salary between 25-30K). No housing provided. Must have a clear background check and a good understanding of a Christ centered University. The Assistant Football Coach is responsible for, but not limited to, assist the head football coach in the leadership and direction of the program; organize practice sessions, participate in the preparation of student-athletes for competition and provide positive guidance to students off the field. Recruit prospective student-athletes committed to academic and athletic excellence. Interested candidates should email their (1) cover letter, (2) resume, (3) references, and (4) statement on your Philosophy of Christ Centered Athletics to ETBUFB@gmail.com. Please no phone calls.

Catholic University of America (D-III - Washington, DC): The Catholic University of America is looking to fill a defensive assistant coaching position. This is an intern position that will pay approximately 13K for 10 months (No housing, meals, or other benefits provided with this position). The official start date is August 1st through May 31st. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: coaching your own position, recruiting your own territory, possible video and social media coordinator duties, and any other duties as assigned by the head coach. This is a great position for a young coach looking to break into the profession and could possibly transition to a GA spot for the right candidate. Must pass the university background check including driving record. Please submit a resume and cover letter to cua-football@cua.edu . No phone calls please.



Southeastern (NAIA - FL): Southeastern University is accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant working with the offense and defense (one per side of the ball). The GA position includes graduate school tuition, stipend, and a meal plan. The successful candidate must provide his own housing. Applicants must have a strong Christian faith and work within Southeastern University’s Christian mission. Responsibilities include coaching a position, practice/game preparation, recruiting, equipment, video, film breakdown, data entry, and other duties assigned by the head coach or coordinators. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, references and statement of faith to acpadilla@seu.edu. Successful GA candidates must gain acceptance into one of SEU’s graduate programs. Both candidates must additionally pass a background check. Review of applicants will begin immediately. No phone calls please.

Nick Saban: Saban explains why he's developed a softer touch in recent years.

West Virginia State (D-II): West Virginia State University is accepting resumes for Running Backs Coach. Responsibilities include coaching a position group, recruiting an assigned area, assisting with all video editing, strength and conditioning, and equipment responsibilities. This is a Restricted Earnings Position that includes a $5,000 stipend and housing. To apply, send a cover letter, resume, and references to Coach Pennington at jpennin1@wvstateu.edu. Review of applications begins immediately, and the position will remain open until filled. West Virginia State University is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Institution and does not discriminate against any person because of race, sex, color, religion, national origin, or disabilities.

Mike Leach: "Better having a too small of a package than too big of one," says one of the great offensive minds of his time.

Susquehanna University (D-III - PA): Susquehanna seeks an assistant football coach working on the Defensive side of the ball. There is flexibility on staff from a position standpoint so we are looking to hire the best possible fit. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing and/or coaching at the college level. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group(DB, LB, or DL), on the road recruiting in a specific area, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. Salary range is $10,000- $12,000. Housing and a full Meal plan are included. The ability for additional income is available in the off season. Interested candidates should send resumes, cover letter, and references to Defensive Coordinator Pat Ruley at Ruley@susqu.edu.

Kirby Smart: Kirby Smart shared with Texas high school coaches today he was ready to resign about thirteen months ago, before he and the Dawgs put together a national title run.

Marist (FCS - NY): Marist College has an opening for a Defensive Quality Control position. This position will assist with either the LBer or Defensive Line position group on the field. Duties will also include film breakdown, data entry and scouting reports. Compensation is 15 graduate credits per year. There is NO stipend, meals, or housing. Start date is August 1st. Send your resume to Coach Parady at james.parady@marist.edu. No phone calls.

Loras (D-III - IA): Loras College has an immediate opening for a restricted earnings Defensive Coach (Secondary preferred). Duties include coaching own position, running position meetings, recruiting an assigned territory, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and any other duties assigned by the Head Coach. This is a 4-month position with limited meals, possibility of housing, but NO benefits. Bachelor's Degree required along with football coaching experience. Interviews will start immediately for an August 1st anticipated start date. Competitive salary based on experience. Please email resumes to DC Greg Bower at greg.bower@loras.edu.

Northeasetern Oklahoma A&M (JC): NEO A&M College is looking to hire a full-time Offensive Line Coach. This position is an Assistant Coach/Dorm Director for Football. This position will live in the dorm, and oversee football players in the dorm.This position will also assist with team discipline, strength & conditioning, recruiting, film duties, practice planning, academics, equipment, on field coaching, study hall, and any other duties assigned by the head coach or coordinator. Compensation for this position includes: 20k stipend, room, meals, and benefits. Those who are interested please send resumes to NEOfootball@neo.edu with the subject “Potential Coaching Candidate” followed by your name. Evaluations for this position will start immediately. --

Missouri State (FCS): Missouri State is seeking a full time equipment manager. Position looking to be filled ASAP. Those interested should send their resume to lmentzer@missouristate.edu.

Eastern Michigan: Eastern Michigan has an immediate opening for a Football Video Coordinator. This position will oversee all coaching video operations and technology. Prior experience with XOS is preferred but not required. Instead candidates should apply here. Please send all questions to Jeff Collett at jcollet2@emich.edu.

