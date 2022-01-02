The Scoop - Sunday January 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Nevada: Ohio State defensive quality control Joe Bolden has accepted the outside linebackers / special teams coordinator role at Nevada source shares with FootballScoop. Bruce Feldman has shared the same.

Virginia University of Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking an assistant coach for defensive line. This position includes a stipend and housing is provided. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman, at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Southwestern Oklahoma State (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop the following coaches are coming with Josh Kirkland from Highlands to SWOSU: Beau Blair (offensive coordinator / offensive line), Armani Lonardo (quarterbacks and running backs), David May (receivers and tight ends) and Roy Asuega (co defensive coordinator / defensive line).

Jacksonville Jaguars: GM Trent Baalke is reportedly pushing for ownership to consider Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

Power 5: A Power 5 program that wishes to stay anonymous is looking to add a few defensive graduate assistants. The program is looking for guys to work with the defensive line and secondary. Interested candidates can send resumes to defga2022@gmail.com. Please note if you will have availability to interview at the convention your email.

NC State: Director of recruiting operations Munday Tatum has left the staff to pursue a new career challenge.

LSU: Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has finalized his deal to join Brian Kelly's staff at LSU, per multiple reports. He will have the titles of offensive coordinator / tight ends coach.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The decision to retain GM Trent Baalke is presenting some issues early on in the Jaguars search, Jason La Canfora shares, adding that several head coaching candidates are taking virtual interviews to gauge why owner Shad Khan decided to conduct his head coaching search with Baalke in place and how "married to the concept" ownership is. Several NFL execs believe the GM position will be open when its all said and done, the report also shares.

Chicago Bears: Ian Rapoport shares that the Bears are expected to move on from Matt Nagy after the final two games of the regular season. Nagy is 33-30 heading into the last few games of the year.

Denver Broncos: "There has been no firm decision" on the the organizations future with Vic Fangio as head coach, and "his future is firmly up in the air" Ian Rapoport shares in his NFL Roundup. Fangio missed the playoffs his first two seasons leading the team and is on track to miss them again this season.

Houston Texans: After winning back-to-back games, there are currently no signs that the Texans will part ways with head coach David Culley after one Season, Ian Rapoport shares.

Carolina Panthers: Ian Rapoport shares that "all indications" are that Matt Rhule will be able to return for a third season.

Minnesota Vikings: The future of Mike Zimmer with the team has not yet been decided, Ian Rapoport reports. Zimmer could win the final two games of the season and make the playoffs, which would go a long way with ownership, but missing the playoffs could leave the front office with a decision to make.

Las Vegas Raiders: The front office has done some planning and research, but have yet to submit any head coaching requests Ian Rapoport reports.

New York Jets: The Jets are expected to bring back head coach Robert Saleh, Ian Rapoport reports. Saleh is 4-11 heading into the final two games of the season.

Detroit Lions: Ian Rapoport reports that head coach Dan Campbell is expected to return. Campbell has led the Lions to a 2-12 mark with two games left.

