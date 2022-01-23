The Scoop - Sunday January 23, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

New York Giants: Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is interviewing for the Giants head coaching position today, Jason La Canfora shares.

Southeastern Missouri (FCS): Cole Cook has accepted the tight ends job at SEMO after spending last season as an offensive analyst at Missouri.

Defiance (D-III - OH): D'Gary Wallace has joined the staff as pass game coordinator / defensive backs coach. Wallace spent last season on the staff at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and he was a two-time All American player at Urbana (D-II - OH).

Southeastern (NAIA- Lakeland, FL): Southeastern University is looking for games week 1 (Aug 27) & week 2 (Sept. 3) for the 2022 season. Open to D2, NAIA or D3. There may also be a guarantee for the right opponent. Please contact Director of Athletics, Drew Watson at dwatson@seu.edu.



Morgan State (FCS - MD): AJ Hampton, who previously served as the pass game coordinator and receivers coach at West Virginia State (D-II), has accepted the receivers job.

Hawaii: Yesterday, Hawaii made the announcement that they're bringing Timmy Chang home to lead the program. Here's our article breaking that news.

North American University (NAIA - TX): North American University is currently playing an independent schedule Fall 2022 and plans to join the NAIA in 2022. We currently have openings. We are looking to add 4 more game. We will consider all games. We are looking for home games, but we are also open to traveling if it is regional or has a guarantee package. Open dates are 9/10, 10/8, 10/15, 10/23, & 11/13. If interested, please contact Kenneth Apande at kapande@na.edu.

