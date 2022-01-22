The Scoop - Saturday January 22, 2022

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

Auburn: Ty Gatson is leaving Minnesota's staff to become associate director of player personnel.

Florida: Josh Thompson's hire as director of football operations is now official.

Richmond (FCS - VA): Winston October has joined the staff as receivers coach. He most recently was with the Edmonton Elks.

Hawaii: So....June Jones turned down the offer to become Hawaii's head coach; but still wants the job. This is fascinating.

Indiana State (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop Wolfgang Shafer is joining the staff as safeties coach. Shafer coached defensive backs at Marietta College the past two seasons.

William Jewell College (D-II - MO): William Jewell College, located in metro Kansas City, would like to invite applicants for our entry level, non-benefited RB coaching position. Salary; $15,000. Duties will include running own position group, off campus recruiting, game day event staff responsibilities, as well as any additional duties assigned by the head coach or offensive coordinator. The ideal candidate will have pervious playing or coaching experience at the running back position, be detailed oriented and have a passion to obtain a full time college football coaching position. Please apply with a cover letter, resume and three professional references at https://www.jewell.edu/employment. Resumes will be reviewed immediately.

Dodge City (CC - KS): The Dodge City Football program is looking to fill two volunteer coaching positions on offense, at tight end and running back. Job duties include coaching your own position group, film breakdown, recruiting, equipment managing and other tasks assigned by the head football coach. Meals and housing will be provided. There is no compensation for these positions. Must have high school coaching experience. Dodge City CC is a member of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference. Potential candidates should provide a resume with references and cover letter addressed to Head Coach Terry Karg, via email at tkarg@dc3.edu No phone calls please.

Chicago: Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles is slated for a second interview with the Bears on Tuesday Albert Breer shares. He's also slated to meet with the Vikings for the second time on Wednesday.

Wisconsin: The Badgers are reportedly targeting an NFL assistant to become offensive coordinator in Madison.

Miami: Sabbath Joseph has joined the staff in a quality control role.

Kent State: Keelon Brookins has joined the staff as corners coach.

Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher is planning to hire former Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio as his new offensive line coach, sources confirmed to FootballScoop. TexAgs first reported the news.

Dallas Cowboys: In an interview with the team's radio affiliate, Jerry Jones declined to endorse Mike McCarthy for next season. “I won’t get in to any conversations that I’ve had with anybody relative to anything to do with staff,” he said.

Baltimore Ravens: John Harbaugh announced today the team and Don "Wink" Martindale are parting ways. "We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done. ... He has done a great job. Now it is time to pursue other opportunities. Sometimes the moment comes, and it's the right time."

Nebraska: Nebraska will pay Scott Frost's 2022 staff more than it did the 2021 group that fell short of expectations.

Minnesota Vikings: The team has requested second interviews with Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles and Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensa for their GM job, Tom Pelissero tweets. Those are the only two known finalists for the job at this time.

Houston Texans: Ian Rapoport shares that NFL veteran quarterback Josh McCown has interviewed for the head coaching job yesterday. This is the second year in a row McCown, who is thought of highly in NFL circles, has interviewed for with the Texans for their head coaching opening despite having very little coaching experience.

