The Scoop - Friday January 21, 2022

Wyoming: Wide receivers coach / passing game coordinator Mike Grant, who has been with the program since 2016, has added the title of associate head coach on Craig Bohl's staff.

Texas A&M: The Aggies have formally announced the addition of DJ Durkin as their new defensive coordinator.

Northern Arizona (FCS): Northern Arizona University football is seeking a graduate assistant football coach. The position is on the offensive side of the ball working with the wide receivers and quarterbacks. Playing and/or coaching experience at wide receiver and/or quarterback is required. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email resume and references to cld378@nau.edu. No phone calls please.

New York Giants: The Giants are planning to hire Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen as their new GM and are working out a contract. Adam Schefter was the first to share. Ian Rapoport shares to expect Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to be on the list of candidates they interview.

Florida: Billy Napier and Florida hop on emerging hiring trend in college football with their new special teams point man tabbed with the creative title of "GameChanger coordinator."

Dean College (D-III - MA): Alumnus Andrae Murphy, who has spent the past five seasons on staff at Columbia (FCS) as the defensive backs coach, has been chosen to lead the program.

Western Kentucky: Tyson Summers has joined the staff as co-defensive coordinator / safeties coach and Enrique Davis as running backs coach. Summers spent last season as a defensive analyst for Florida, and Davis has prior stops at McMurry (D-III - TX) and West Georgia (D-II).

Georgetown (NAIA - KY): John Perin, who recently served as the defensive coordinator at Birmingham Southern (D-III - AL), has been announced as defensive coordinator.

Alderson Broaddus (D-II - WV): Will Anglin has joined the staff as corners coach. Anglin has previously coached at Northwestern State (FCS - LA) and Louisiana Christian (NAIA).

Millikin (D-III - IL): Millikin is looking to hire an assistant coach. Master's and college coaching experience preferred. This position will also serve as Lindsay Field and Track Facility monitor, and Athletic Facility Monitor, and will also serve as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Instructor for the Athletic Department as assigned. Qualified applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, and contact information of two professional references to this link.

North Alabama (FCS): Khyle Jackson, who served as a defensive graduate assistant on the South Alabama staff, has joined the UNA staff and will coach the safeties.

Auburn: Defensive coordinator Derek Mason is leaving the program as Bryan Harsin continues staff shakeup.

North Dakota’s Play Side Pin & Pull Build-Ins: In the run-heavy world of the Missouri Valley Conference, where boxes are loaded and safeties are single, it becomes necessary to develop several build-ins (either pre-snap or post-snap) to maintain play side leverage to protect pin and pull runs. This includes tags to block over shifted box LBs, walk-up D gap defenders, and quarters safety run fitters. North Dakota University offensive line coach Joe Pawlak explains the formation advantages and pre-snap checks UND uses to steal back leverage play side. Read More.

Independence CC (JC - KS): Independence Community College is currently seeking volunteer coaches for the offense (WR) and defense (DL) position groups. Meals and housing will be provided. There is no compensation for these volunteer positions. Job duties included and aren’t limited to equipment manager, coaching a position group, film breakdown, data entry, recruiting, and other task assigned by the head coach or coordinator. Start day will be ASAP. If interested, please email head coach Jason Martin at jmartin@indycc.edu.

Auburn: Jimmy Brumbaugh is set to join Bryan Harsin's staff as defensive line coach multiple outlets have shared. Brumbaugh previously coached defensive line at Tennessee, Colorado, Maryland, Kentucky and more. Brumbaugh was a force on Auburn's defensive line in the late 90s.

Chicago Bears: Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is interviewing for the head coaching job next week Nick Underhill shares.

Sioux Falls (D-II - SD): The University of Sioux Falls has an immediate opening for a part-time, restricted earnings coach on the offensive side of the ball, preferably Running Backs. The position includes an $8,000 stipend, no housing, no meals. Primary responsibilities include assisting the head coach in all phases of the football program. Other responsibilities include coaching a position, film breakdown, recruiting your own territory, graphic design and data entry. This is an entry level position. College playing experience and/or previous coaching experience is preferred. Interested applicants, please APPLY here. No phone calls please.

Minnesota Vikings: Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has interviewed for the Vikings head coaching job, and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell will talk with the team about the opening as well, Ian Rapoport shares.

Pace (D-II - NY): Pace University has an opening for a full-time offensive coach with benefits. This position will coach the offensive line or quarterbacks and will recruit a primary area in person within our recruiting footprint. The position with have additional ancillary responsibilities associated with the football program. Responsibilities will include assisting head coach in the development of leading and organizing all facets of a division II program, knowledge and adherence to NE10 and NCAA rules and mentoring student athletes. Applicants should have coaching experience with the offensive line and/or quarterbacks (preferably college coaching experience). Candidates will have their undergraduate degree, a valid driver’s license, regular access to a vehicle and a clean background. Please submit resume, references and cover letter via email arondeau@pace.edu. Please refrain from phone calls for the position.

Alderson Broaddus (D-II - WV): Jalen Kindle has accepted the linebackers job, per source. Kindle previously served as a defensive assistant at Delaware (FCS).

Troy: With a few of his final hires the past few days, Jon Sumrall is assembling a quality staff at Troy.

Elon (FCS - NC): Milo Austin has accepted the special teams coordinator / outside linebackers job. Austin has previously coached at Morehead State (FCS - KY) and Hampton (FCS - VA).

Jackson State (FCS - MS): With No. 1 player Travis Hunter already in the boat, Deion Sanders isn't done fishing.

Johnson C Smith University (D-II - NC): Per source, former Fort Valley State head coach Maurice Flowers has joined the staff.



McDaniel (D-III – MD): McDaniel College, located in Westminster, MD is looking for a Graduate Assistant Coach to work with the programs Wide Receivers. Applicants will be required to coach their own position group, have their own recruiting area, and perform all other duties assigned by the head coach. Additional responsibilities include assisting the Head Coach in all facets of the program to develop a competitive NCAA Division III Football program within the Centennial Conference on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. College coaching and/or playing experience preferred. Compensation package includes a stipend, full tuition waiver, and a meal plan. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until filled. Please email resume and references to Head Football Coach Demarcus White at dwhite@mcdaniel.edu. Also, please apply via this link.



Central Michigan: Veteran defensive coordinator Tom Mason is joining Jim McElwain’s staff at Central Michigan, sources tell FootballScoop.

USFL: The rebooted USFL continued filling out its coaching roster on Thursday.

Black Hills State (D-II - SD): Black Hills State University is seeking multiple applicants for graduate assistant positions on both sides of the ball. A minimum GPA of 2.5 and a bachelors degree is required. The position provides 37% off of tuition, summer camp profits, plus an $8,000 annual stipend. Housing and meals are not included. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please send resume and cover letter to head coach Josh Breske at Josh.Breske@bhsu.edu.

New York Giants: Jason La Canfora shares that there is a strong expectation that the Giants will offer the GM job to a candidate today with the intent of ramping up their coaching search soon thereafter. Three candidates had second interviews, see who they are via our tracking page.

Buffalo: Per source, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (CFL) director of US scouting Rich Massaro is leaving to become director of player personnel at Buffalo.

Utah: Luther Ellis has joined the Utes as defensive tackles coach. Ellis spent the past five seasons as defensive line coach at Idaho.

Nevada: Former Oregon running backs coach / run game coordinator Jim Mastro has joined the Nevada staff as Senior Director of Football Administration and Operations.

Oklahoma: Eastern Michigan special teams coordinator Jay Nunez is joining the staff to work with special teams, source tells FootballScoop. Brent Venables' on-the-field staff is full but does not designate a special teams coordinator, so it's expected Nunez will have significant oversight of the special teams from a support staff position.

Missouri: Sources share with FootballScoop that former LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker has accepted the safeties role at Missouri. Pete Thamel first made the news public.

Houston Texans: Ian Rapoport shares that NFL veteran quarterback Josh McCown has interviewed for the head coaching job yesterday. This is the second year in a row McCown, who is thought of highly in NFL circles, has interviewed for with the Texans for their head coaching opening despite having very little coaching experience.

