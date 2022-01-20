The Scoop - Thursday January 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Central Arkansas (FCS): University of Central Arkansas is currently seeking Quality Control Coaches on all sides of the ball. These positions are strictly INTERN positions. There is NO compensation, housing, OR benefits. This is a great opportunity for young coaches looking to get into the Coaching Profession. Interested candidates should email cover letter, resume, and references to bayleynovak@gmail.com. Please put Quality Control Intern in the subject line.

Chicago Bears: Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will have his second interview for the head coaching job on Monday, Albert Breer tweets. Eberflus is the first known candidate to get a second interview.

Delta State (D-II - MS): Delta State in Cleveland MS is looking for a week 1 game for the 2022 season. Open to FCS,D2,NAIA or D3. There may also be a Guarantee for the right opponent. Please contact Chris West 678 799 4485.

West Alabama (D-II): West Alabama is looking for opponents for weeks 2 (9/10) and 3 (9/17) for the Fall 2022 season. The same weeks in 2023 are open as well. Willing to discuss home and home or one year games. Please email bgilliland@uwa.edu if you have any interest in discussing options.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings have completed an interview with Patriots senior consultant Eliot Wolf for their GM opening.

West Alabama (D-II): The University of West Alabama has a immediate opening for a Defensive Graduate Assistant. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree. Job duties include assisting in coaching a defensive position, practice/game preparation, film breakdown, data entry, and other duties assigned by the head coach or defensive coordinator. Also the applicant should possess computer skills and the ability to work with Visio, Hudl, and PowerPoint. The position will cover graduate tuition, possible meals and a possible small semester stipend. Resumes should be emailed to Kevie Thompson at kthompson@uwa.edu. No phone calls please.

Troy: Tayler Polk has joined the staff as inside linebackers coach. Polk previously coached the outside linebackers at Central Arkansas (FCS) the past two seasons and was a graduate assistant working with Sumrall at Ole Miss.

Carolina Panthers: Former Washington Football Team head coach Jay Gruden is interviewing for the offensive coordinator position on Matt Rhule's staff today, Ian Rapoport tweets. This will be his second interview.,

Central Michigan: Veteran defensive coordinator Tom Mason is joining Jim McElwain’s staff at Central Michigan, sources tell FootballScoop.

Hawaii: June Jones is a strong candidate to reclaim his old job, sources tell FootballScoop. More here.

Southwestern Oklahoma State (D-II): Per source, former Central Oklahoma (D-II) offensive line coach Karson Green is the new offensive line coach at Southwestern Oklahoma.

Massachussets Maritime (D-III): MMA currently has an entry level coaching position available for an Athletic Diversity Recruiter and Retention Specialist /Assistant Football Coach. Candidates will assist with recruiting, player development and retention. Compensation is $13,000.00 spread over a 12 month commitment that comes with housing and some meals (when classes are in session). Recent college graduates are encouraged to apply. Interested parties please email your resume, cover letter and 3 references to head coach Jeremy Cameron at jcameron@maritime.edu. Start date is ASAP.

NFL Interviews: According to Ian Rapoport, today's NFL interviews will consist of the Broncos meeting with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, the Dolphins will interview Cowboys coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn and the Giants will have a second interview with GM candidate Adam Peters.

Northern Iowa (FCS): Drew Tate, who had been serving as the quarterbacks coach at UT-Martin, has joined the UNI staff.

Lafayette College (FCS - PA): Penn State offensive analyst Ryan Roeder has joined the staff as receivers coach.

UConn: Errin Joe has been formally announced as director of recruiting.

Western Illinois (FCS): Per source, Quinn Schafer has taken the quarterbacks job at Western Illinois with Myers Hendrickson. They previously worked at Coe College (D-III - IA) together in 2016 and went 11-1. Schafer comes to Macomb from the University of Indianapolis (D-II), where he coached the quarterbacks.

Kendal Briles: ESPN's Chris Low shared this morning that Kendal Briles is not leaving Arkansas. We reported a few days ago Kendal had spoken with Mario Cristobal but Jason Candle was the focus of Cristobal's search. Candle subsequently turned down the offer.

Toronto Argonauts (CFL): Peru State (NAIA - NE) defensive coordinator William Fields is the new secondary coach for the Argos, per source.

Alabama: Nick Saban is set to bring in two new assistants with SEC coordinating experience.

Oberlin (D-III - OH): The Oberlin College Department of Athletics invites applications for the position of Assistant Football Coach | Offensive Intern. This is an athletic department position that is a 10 month contract and includes a stipend of $5,000.00. No housing is included. Some meals are provided on campus. This position would report directly to the Head Football Coach. The coaching appointment would be responsible for coaching their own offensive position group and recruitment of top rated student-athletes to a highly selective, nationally recognized academic school. Bachelors degree required with relevant competent and competitive experience; collegiate playing experience preferred. Solid administrative skills, ability to graphic design, and excellent communication skills necessary. All applicants need to apply online via this link. Please complete application by submitting a cover letter, resume, and list of three references. Resumes and any questions regarding the position can be sent to Offensive Assistant Coach Kyle Smesko at kyle.smesko@oberlin.edu.

North Carolina Wesleyan (D-III): Per source, offensive Line Coach Matt Keith has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Florida: Sources tell FootballScoop that Billy Napier is beefing up the Gators special teams with a familiar face.

Franklin Pierce (D-II – New Hampshire): Franklin Pierce DOES NOT have an offensive coordinator position open but is looking to fill a restricted earnings (QB) assistant position starting Feb. 1st . The job pays $18K over nine months with no housing or benefits. Preference will be given to coaches who have college football playing experience at QB. Please send your resume & references to gaskampr@franklinpierce.edu. No phone calls please.

Troy: Eric McDaniel has now been announced as defensive line coach on Jon Sumrall's staff.

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers interviewed Colts running backs coach, and former Duke offensive coordinator, Scottie Montgomery for their offensive coordinator position yesterday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Oklahoma State: Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason has emerged as a strong candidate for the defensive coordinator opening, Bruce Feldman tweets.

Colorado State: Silas Clapham has joined the staff as director of on campus recruiting. Clapham spent last season in the recruiting department at Nevada.

Washington: The Huskies have hired Spencer Henkle as director of recruiting.

Western Illinois (FCS): Jeremy Curry has joined the staff as defensive line coach. Curry previously coached the linebackers at Buena Vista (D-III - IA).

Virginia: Gardner-Webb (FCS - NC) offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb is joining the staff as quarterbacks coach, sources tell FootballScoop. More on the hire here.

Texas: After he appeared at a basketball game in a Longhorns sweater last night, it's now being reported Gary Patterson will join the UT staff in an off-the-field role.

Toledo: Head coach Jason Candle has turned down the opportunity to become the offensive coordinator on Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami. More here.

Jackson State (FCS - MS): Deion Sanders has his new offensive coordinator at Jackson State, and its someone with ties to Mike Leach, Jay Norvell, and Matt Mumme.

