The Scoop - Wednesday January 19, 2022

Tulsa: Jesse Williams has been promoted to run game coordinator and defensive line coach.

Virginia: Gardner-Webb (FCS - NC) offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb is joining the staff as quarterbacks coach, sources tell FootballScoop. More on the hire here.

Winona State (D-II - MN): Former NFL receiver and Northern State (D-II - SD) offensive coordinator Isaac Fruechte has been named offensive coordinator of the program.

Doane (NAIA - NE): Doane University is seeking an applicant for a graduate assistant position coaching on the defensive side of the ball. A Bachelor’s degree and acceptance into a Doane graduate program is required. The position provides a tuition waiver, annual stipend and insurance is available. Duties include coaching a position group, managing a recruiting area, player meetings and other duties as assigned. Please apply here.

North Carolina Wesleyan (D-III - NC): North Carolina Wesleyan is seeking applicants for an Offensive Assistant coach. Responsibilities include but are not limited to coaching a position (WR’s), maintaining a recruiting territory and film breakdown (HUDL) and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. This is a 10 month contract position with benefits. Email cover letter, resume and 3 professional references to Offensive Coordinator Matt Keith at mkeith@ncwc.edu. No phone calls please.

West Virginia State (D-II): West Virginia State invites all applications for the position of Offensive Coordinator / Wide Receiver Coach. The candidate would oversee the Wide Receivers, Coordinate the pass game, and possibly coordinate the entire offense depending on experience. This is a full-time position with benefits. Qualifications Required Qualifications: Bachelor's degree, Master’s preferred. A valid driver's license, official academic transcript(s) and the successful result of a background check are mandatory. The ideal candidate will have strong organizational skills, be extremely detailed, and have offensive coordinator experience. You will be required to attach a résumé, cover letter, and three references (with phone numbers and email addresses). The review of applications will begin immediately. Please send the required materials to jpennin1@wvstateu.edu.

Indiana: Former Texas Tech defensive lineman Paul Randolph has been formally announced as the Hoosiers defensive line coach.

Marietta (D-III - OH): Offensive coordinator Lucas Poggiali has accepted the head coaching job at Sandusky HS (OH), per source.

Colgate (FCS - NY): Former Lafayette College defensive coordinator Doug McFadden has joined the Colgate staff, source tells FootballScoop.

Texas: After he appeared at a basketball game in a Longhorns sweater last night, it's now being reported Gary Patterson will join the UT staff in an off-the-field role.

Arizona State: Aaron Fletcher has now been announced as defensive backs coach.

Chicago Bears: Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds has withdrawn his name from consideration for the GM post in Chicago, Tom Pelissero tweets.

Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA - FL): Quincy Wilson, who previously served as running backs coach and DFO at West Virginia State (D-II) has been named head coach.

Kevin O'Connell: The Rams offensive coordinator will interview with the Broncos and Vikings later this week, Ian Rapoport shares.

UCLA: Former Duke co-offensive coordinator Jeff Faris has joined the program as tight ends coach.

Boise State: Nate Potter has returned to Boise as tight ends coach and run game coordinator. Potter, a former Broncos player, spent the last three seasons on the Montana State staff.

Eastern Washington (FCS): Jim Chapin has joined the staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was most recently the offensive coordinator and associate head coach at Sioux Falls (D-II - SD).

Clarion (D-II - PA): Clarion is accepting applications for head football coach. Apply at Clarion.edu. Posting ends January 25th. Through t integration of Cal U, Edinboro and Clarion to create Penn West University, starting this fall, there is a plan in place to reach specific initiatives. All demographics encouraged to apply.



Arizona State: The Sun Devils are looking to hire a director of player personnel. Interested candidates can apply via this link.

Toledo: Head coach Jason Candle has turned down the opportunity to become the offensive coordinator on Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami. More here.

New York Giants: 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters is getting a second interview for the GM position. Peters is the third reported finalist for the opening.

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins will interview 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel today, Cowboys coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore tomorrow, and Cardinals DC Vance Joseph and Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown on Friday, per multiple reports.

Las Vegas Raiders: Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia will interview for the head coaching job today, Ian Rapoport tweets. Bisaccia led the team to a 7-5 mark after stepping in after Jon Gruden's departure.

Northern Colorado (FCS): UNCO is currently seeking Quality Control Positions on the Defensive Staff. These positions are strictly INTERN positions. There is NO compensation, housing, OR benefits. This is a great opportunity for young coaches looking to get into the Coaching Profession. Interested candidates should email cover letter, resume, and references to assistant head coach Scott Darnell at scott.darnell@unco.edu. Please put Quality Control Intern in the subject line.

Rocky Mountain College (NAIA - MT): Rocky Mountain has an immediate opening for an Offensive Assistant, running back coach. This position includes: coaching a position on the field, running meetings, and will have a recruiting area. As well as all things that go along with coaching / recruiting / retention / academics / weight room / daily life of student athletes as well as other duties assigned by the Head Coach & or Athletic Director. Stipend of $1200 a month for 12 months. Possible housing & some meals. Start Date of 3/1 or sooner. Minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Send all cover letters, resumes & references to Head Coach Chris Stutzriem via email at chris.stutzriem@rocky.edu. Please no phone calls.

Jackson State (FCS - MS): Deion Sanders has his new offensive coordinator at Jackson State, and its someone with ties to Mike Leach, Jay Norvell, and Matt Mumme.

Denver Broncos: The organization will conduct two in-person interviews today starting with Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo in the morning and then Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in the afternoon, Ian Rapoport tweets.

Rocky Mountain College (NAIA - MT): Rocky Mountain has an immediate opening for an Offensive Assistant, Assistant OL coach. This position includes: coaching a position on the field, running meetings, and will have a recruiting area. As well as all things that go along with coaching / recruiting / retention / academics / weight room / daily life of student athletes as well as other duties assigned by the Head Coach & or Athletic Director. Stipend of $1200 a month for 12 months. Possible housing & some meals. Start Date of 3/1 or sooner. Minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Send all cover letters, resumes & references to Run Game Coordinator / OL Coach Pat Carroll via email at patrick.carroll@rocky.edu. Please no phone calls.

New York Giants: Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles will have his second interview for the Giants GM job today, Ian Rapoport shares. Poles and Bills executive Joe Schoen are the two reported finalists for the job that have gotten second interviews.

Hartnell (JC - CA): Hartnell College is seeking to hire a Defensive Backs Coach. Ideally, we are looking for a local candidate, but that is not a requirement. Candidates are expected to provide evidence of either 1. A BA degree + 2 years of coaching experience (confirmation letters on letterhead) or 2. An AA degree with 6 + years of coaching experience (confirmation letters on letterhead). If the selected candidate holds a Masters degree (Kinesiology, PE, Education), there will be an additional opportunity to teach open lab hours on a part-time basis and potentially lecture heath sections as soon as this spring semester (starts January 24th). The stipend for the position is 4,000.and it is to be paid out during the fall semester. Interested candidates can email Head Coach Matt Collins (No calls please) mcollins@hartnell.edu.

Cincinnati: Former Temple defensive line coach Walter Stewart is expected to join the Cincinnati staff as linebackers coach Pete Thamel has shared.

Las Vegas Raiders: Patriots executive Dave Ziegler will interview for the GM job on Friday and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly will interview on Thursday, Ian Rapoport shares.

Changes to Spring practices: The NCAA Football Oversight Committee is recommending two changes to Spring practices.

Florida: Ty Darlington, who has served as an assistant quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma the past five seasons, is joining Billy Napier's staff as an offensive quality control coach, Gabe Ikard tweets.

Muhlenberg (D-III - PA): Gordon Winicov has joined the Muhlenberg staff after spending last season as a defensive / special teams quality control coach at Villanova (FCS).

Michigan: The Wolverines are adding a former FBS offensive coordinator to the staff.

Troy: Jon Sumrall is adding a former Patriots assistant and a former Army assistant to his staff.

Boston College: Anthony Garro has joined the creative staff as a senior designer.

Tulane: Willie Fritz is reportedly handing the keys of his offense to a D-II head coach.

Pittsburgh Steelers: At his end of season press conference, Mike Tomlin confirmed that defensive coordinator Keith Butler plans to retire. Butler joined the organization back in 2003 as linebackers coach.

Minnesota Vikings: The team has completed a GM interview with Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

Chicago Bears: The Bears completed an interview with Patriots executive Eliot Wolf for their GM job.

Big 12: The Big 12 will split into divisions in 2023. One alignment makes much more sense than the others.

Air Force: Ken Lamendola is coming home for a position on the defensive side of the ball.

Jacksonville Jaguars: An update from yesterday on Bill O'Brien and the Jags.

Furman (FCS - SC): Clay Hendrix now has completed his retooled Paladins offensive staff with the addition of a former Kentucky standout and Florida State assistant as his offensive line coach.

NFL: With 8 NFL head coaching openings so far, and interview season upon us, here's a constantly updated page where you can track all the interview requests and completed / scheduled interviews.

